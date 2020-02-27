The legacy of Marstaller Motors continues in the family that learned the business from founders Charlie and Gertrude Marstaller.
The Marstallers started the dealership in 1950. Charlie was 100 years old when he died in December 2016. He amazingly went to the dealership daily even up to age 98, maintaining relationships with longtime customers. Gertrude passed away in 1999.
Today the business is in the hands of Charlie’s daughters, Pat Hanna and Pam Hughes. Husbands Jeff Hanna and Mac Hughes are in charge of the sales operation of the dealership.
Pat and Pam’s brother, Ronnie, also was involved in the family business for a number of years. He passed away a year after his father at the age of 70.
The family ties continue at Marstaller Motors into additional generations. Jeff’s daughter, Amanda Loper, and Pat’s daughter, Jennifer Erwin, work at the dealership. Amanda is finance manager and Jennifer is an account executive as well as the dealership’s IT (information technology) person. Jennifer’s sister, Julie Dayton, worked as service manager for several years.
Pam’s son, Culley Hughes, worked as a porter in the service department during summer vacation.
Just like Pat and Pam were given jobs to do when they were children visiting the dealership, that has continued with their grandkids.
“It’s normal to see kids around here,” Amanda Loper said.
Beginnings
The story of Marstaller Motors begins with Charlie, who quit school in the eighth grade to help his family and began work as a blacksmith, fixing wagon wheels and working around horses.
That morphed into car repair once the Model T Ford was introduced and people sought him to fix their cars. He opened White City Garage on Circle Road.
Eventually, he was approached by a representative of Hudson Manufacturing Company to sell their vehicles. Charlies and Gertrude received a loan from Citizens National Bank and opened Waco’s first Hudson dealership.
Marstaller Motors was born.
Pam and Pat say their dad’s ability to fix things was legendary.
“Dad could work on anything,” Pat said. “He used to work in the Houston shipyards on the Liberty ships. He did a lot of welding there and became one of their top welders.
Pam added that while he returned to Waco after that to be a blacksmith, he was equally able to work with concrete or Sheetrock.
“He could fix anything,” Pam added. “He could do anything with a coat hanger. He once fixed my washer with a coat hanger.”
Pat recalls a time when people in Maine came down and brought him a classic car — well, one that was completely in pieces — and he put it together for them.
“His favorite part was figuring it out.” Pat said. “He was about solving problems. One time there was a factorywide problem and no one could determine what the problem was. He kept working at it and discovered it just needed a heavier weight oil. The factory issued the recall and was grateful for the fix.”
He was also about training his kids to run the business at 1601 S. Valley Mills Drive, where it remains today. It’s grown much from its beginnings. The dealership purchased adjacent property in order to expand the lot around the main building.
Marstaller Motors was a joint operation for Charlie and Gertrude. Charlie was the mechanic and Gertrude handled the business side.
“They were co-owners of the dealership,” Pam said. “I grew up with my mother working there. Not a lot of women did that then.”
The family has represented a wave of automobiles though the years as Marstaller Motors was the Waco dealership for Edsel, Dodge, Fiat, AMC, Jeep, Mercury and Lincoln.
In 1957, Marstaller Motors became a Lincoln-Mercury dealership, an affiliation is continues to this day.
“We have people who have bought cars from us forever,” Pat said.
Pat, Pam and Ronnie are all Richfield High School and Baylor University graduates. They have been big supporters of Baylor through the years.
The 1970s were when Pat and Pam joined their father full time at the dealership.
“We did the odd jobs and handled the bookkeeping,” Pam said of those early years.
Pat said she did move down to Austin briefly to become a teacher, but quickly decided that was not for her and rejoined the family business.
She came on board in 1971 and this August will mark 49 years with Marstaller Motors.
Pam and Mac Hughes joined in 1972 when the dealership was Lincoln-Mercury-Jeep. Jeff Hanna started with the dealership in the 1980s.
Gertrude Marstaller remained active at the dealership until she turned 65.
Family Benefits
Pam said there’s a lot of great aspects about working together as family.
“It’s wonderful because you can trust family,” she said. “If you need to take off, they’re able to help out. You can’t always do that when you don’t have family at work.”
She also said there’s some worthwhile perks to owning a dealership.
“It is nice that when your car breaks down and you just drive it in to get it fixed,” Pam said with a smile.
But both said there are times it can be hard to separate the work side from the family side.
“You had to separate (the business from the family) sometimes,” Pat said. “I remember one holiday Daddy would say to Mac, ‘What are you doing on this?’ and we’d have to say, ‘no business talk right now. It’s Christmas.’”
The biggest changes in the years of running the business was the addition of computers in the office.
They remember the painstaking process entering information and then later going through ledgers to retrieve information about vehicles the dealership sold.
“Now you punch that all into the computer,” Pam said. “It’s so much easier.”
Mac Hughes said years ago doing trades for vehicles with other dealerships was so much more involved. It limited him to working regionally, effectively only being able to make trades within Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
Today, computers make it possible to do the same thing easier and nationwide, he said.
And don’t get him started on the exhaustive process of doing a credit application, where he would have to call to a local bank and provide the information on the applicant. If something was typed in wrong on the form on the typewriter, he’d have to start over. The bank would have to call back to inform him if the customer was approved.
A mechanical hand-crank cash register that everyone once used daily is now merely office decoration today.
Both said their father was great about providing jobs to man of his relatives involved in various parts of the business.
“He assumed we’d all come down here (to work at the dealership),” Pat said. Many times that was the case.
It was for Amanda Loper, who said it was always sort of expected for family members to be involved with the dealership.
She began working there during summers while still in school. After graduating high school in 2001, she worked for the dealership for eight year. She began as a receptionist, but over the years began adding other duties.
Amanda tried something different by working at AT&T for six years, but she came back to the dealership returned in 2016 and is now the finance manager.
“I do some of the same things before I left, but then I’ve added more,” she said.
They are also thankful for faithful, longtime employees that keep the dealership humming. Title clerk Minnie Voges has been with Marstaller Motors since July 1986. She recently turned 80 and continues to drive from her home in Riesel to open up the dealership Monday through Friday.
Both daughters miss the days of having their father around the dealership.
“He was such a good man,” Pat said. “And a big Baylor supporter. He loved Baylor.”
“When he couldn’t work on cars anymore he would come in and visit with customers in the showroom,” Pam recalled. “He loved to watch ‘The Price is Right’ with them and would play along with the games. They also miss seeing Daddy out in the showroom.”
But the memories will endure.
