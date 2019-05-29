Lorena High School graduate Mabry Strauch achieved a rare feat during her school years in Lorena. She never missed a day of classes since beginning kindergarten.
She attributes her healthy streak to taking her vitamins.
“I have gone to school not feeling my best a time or two,” she said. “And I have been sick on a weekend or even during Christmas break once. My dad was the general manager at Connor Nutrition Center for most of my childhood.
“I have to say, us kids have probably taken more vitamins and supplements than most kids and apparently it makes a difference.”
Staying healthy appears to run in the family.
“I think as a small child my mom used this tactic to trick my brother, sister and I into not playing sick to miss school,” she said. “Life with siblings is always a competition. My oldest sister McKenna made it through 13 years only missing one day of school. My younger brother Mason is a freshman in high school and he has missed two days of school so far.
“So I guess I am the winner. I think the farther we got in school, it became a challenge to meet this goal.”
She said she ultimately was motivated personally to make it through 13 years without missing school.
“It has always been in the back of my mind,” she said. “My mom probably pointed it out to me more often as I finished my last four years of high school and I wanted to sleep in on a Monday.”
The daughter of John and Belinda Strauch, Mabry graduated from Lorena High School on May 23.
She will be attending Texas A&M University in College Station in the fall. Her plans are to go into the nursing field as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.