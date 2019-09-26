Great anticipation surrounds year two of the Bicycle World Ironman Waco 70.3 Triathlon scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27, with four words at the center after last year’s inaugural event: we learned a lot.
Waco Sports Commission Executive Director Will Phipps says he learned a lot went right in 2018.
“The things that went well were really just featuring our downtown setup,” he said. “We have a really quality venue set up downtown at Indian Spring Park with our finish line coming across the Suspension Bridge. “Athletes gave us really high remarks for the finish line and how pretty it was and the Indian Spring Park setup.”
Nancy Goodnight learned a lot as well. She managed what she estimated were 1,400 to 1,600 people as the event’s volunteer coordinator, and will do so again this year.
“It was unbelievable. If you would just read what people wrote on the Facebook page: nothing but the best,” she said. “They couldn’t talk enough about how great the volunteers were, which says everything about Waco and the Central Texas community. That’s what we want — that kind of hospitality: ‘Welcome to our town. Thank you for being here. How can we help you?’
“I think Waco did a great job with that. It was a home run.”
Natalie Oyler, a 2018 volunteer, agrees. She’s also a triathlete who will make the 2019 event her first half-Ironman experience. She talked to some of the athletes after last year’s race, she said.
“They loved it,” Oyler said. “They were really disappointed they didn’t get to swim last year, so hopefully this year we will be able to swim.”
Rain, Stay Away
Blame Mother Nature for the disappointment of a “no swim in 2018.” Heavy rainfall upstream in the days preceding the race flooded the Brazos River, canceling the 1.2-mile swim. Adjustments to the course caused some traffic delays during the 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.
“We did more of a time trial start where we let two cyclists start go every three seconds from the start line, and that lasted for about two hours,” Phipps said. “So unfortunately, we didn’t have any gaps in the bikes for about two hours, and we learned a lot from that in how we would do that differently if this year we were to have some rain issues, (and) flooding in the river.”
Phipps said if a similar situation with flooding scratched the swim portion again, they would make changes to the start procedure.
“We would try to allow for more gaps to not inconvenience the community as much out in certain areas like China Spring,” he said. “We felt badly about some of the delays that people experienced on Sunday out there, so we’ve got a plan in place to have a remediation process where that hopefully won’t happen again.”
New Wrinkles
As excited as Phipps, Goodnight and Oyler are about what they’ve learned, they’re even more excited about two new wrinkles for 2019 — the first being a one-way swim down the Brazos instead of the traditional rectangle pattern.
“We’re going to go up to Pecan Bottoms and offer a point-to-point downstream swim,” he said. “That was a significant change after the fact, so we’re really excited about that — going with the flow down the river.
“Athletes really like that because they’ll get faster times and they just feel more comfortable. You can stay along the shoreline and just swim straight — you don’t have to do any turns.”
The second wrinkle is actually an addition, and a rare one for a second-year race: an IronKids one-mile run for youngsters the day before at 9 a.m. at Indian Spring Park.
Goodnight said she was excited to learn an IronKids race was coming to Waco in 2019.
“The fact that our year two Ironman already thinks we’ve earned one — that they’re so happy with Waco that they went ahead on our second year and gave us an IronKids event,” Goodnight said. “All the kids get a medal and a shirt and they sign in and run their little mile — that’s pretty cool.”
High Interest
Goodnight and Phipps say it’s also pretty cool that all 3,000 slots for 2019 were sold out last April.
“To sell out in year two, after a cancelled swim is very, very unusual,” Phipps said. “That just goes to show how popular Waco is right now and how good our venue is and how good the course is.”
One of those 3,000 slots is for Waco native Josh Wilkins, who now calls Houston home. He and his wife Marcy, whom he met when he was working at L-3 Communications and she was a Baylor law student, come back to Waco frequently. He says Ironman Waco is a challenge for him, and a bragging point for his native city.
“Watching it become a hub for sports, biking and Ironman events has been incredible to watch,” Wilkins says. “I’m especially proud of everything Nancy Goodnight has done to get it set up and running. I want to make sure to come back every year.”
Phipps wants 2019 to be the year he learns Wilkins, Oyler and the other 2,998 athletes who are competing return in 2020 — and beyond.
“We want them to experience the full course, number one,” Phipps says. “We’ve got a couple of surprises in store to help with some of the hills that are in Cameron Park that are really tough.
“We really just want them to overall just have an incredible experience and enjoy Waco for all that it has to offer, and we’re just going to continue to improve things on a logistics standpoint and make this really good for the community and really seamless.”
Ironman 70.3 Waco
What: The Ironman 70.3 Waco is considered a half-Ironman triathlon in that each segment is half the distance of a normal Ironman triathlon. The 70.3-mile race consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
When: The race is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Oct 27. An IronKids 1-mile event is at 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
Help needed: Volunteer opportunities are available to assist the 3,000 competitors. Visit the Ironman.com website, search for the Waco 70.3 Ironman event, and click on the volunteer tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.