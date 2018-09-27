The first-ever Ironman 70.3 to be held in Waco will be on Oct. 28. Three thousand participants are coming from across the country and even worldwide. That number also includes local triathletes Alyssa Hill, Brent Phillips and Brian Remson.
All three are making their first venture into Ironman competition, though the 70.3 is only half the distance of a “full” Ironman race. But a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run still seems long enough to most of us.
Waco Today visited via emailed questions with the three local participants, all doing their first-ever Ironman race.
Remson, 29, has lived in Waco for 11 years, including four years while attending Baylor. He is a financial planner with Perspective Financial Group.
Remson swam in high school and did row crew and played on the water polo team while attending Baylor. He also was involved with the Heart of Texas Swimming Team, and was its head coach for the 2011-13 seasons.
He and wife, Caitlyn, have three children (Clara, Clark, and Charlotte), all under the age of 5.
Hill, 29, was born and raised in McGregor, but has lived in Waco her entire life. She teaches sixth-grade math at Cesar Chavez Middle School. In high school, she played softball and competed in powerlifting.
Her boyfriend and family will be cheering her on during the race.
Phillips, 49, is a professor at Baylor in the School of Music and has been in Waco since 2011. He teaches and plays trombone, performing regularly with the Waco Symphony, Abilene Philharmonic and the Dallas Symphony.
He moved to Waco from Washington, D.C., where he was a trombonist in the President’s Own U.S. Marine Band under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Phillips was in band during high school and did not do sports. But he has an active lifestyle today as a mountain guide and a guide for backpacking trips through Voice of Wilderness. He also races cross country mountain bikes and cross country dirt bikes.
On race day, he expects his wife and teenage son to provide support; he jokes that maybe his trombone studio will show up and play Richard Wagner’s "Ride" from Die Walkure.
On to the questions:
1. We start with the question the non-triathletes ask: Why would you want to do this?
Brent: “One of the required reading books for my students at Baylor is a book by Chris McCormack: “I’m Here to Win.” Macca was a two-time winner of the Ironman Championship in Kona in 2007 and 2010.
“In addition to great training advice, his book goes into detail about the mental fitness, competitive toughness and commitment necessary to compete at this level. My students are competing for performance jobs in major symphony orchestras and the desire, intensity and resilience needed to win a gig is nothing short of the same to win an Ironman.
“I have been listening to this book for years while I ride my road bike or on my mountain bike in Cameron Park. When I learned Ironman was coming to my backyard, I had no choice. I must compete.”
Alyssa: “Right after grad school I started running with my roommate; at that time I had never run further than a mile. My roommate and I started doing 5K’s regularly. I wanted a challenge, so I eventually moved up to 10K’s, and then ran my first half-marathon in 2015.
“After numerous half-marathons I started to get the itch to do something bigger. I ran my first full marathon in 2016 and have since completed two more. Last summer ,I joined the TriClub and participated in TriWaco for the first time. I know several people that have completed in Ironman races, but I was always kind of intimidated by the intensity of the race.
“However, it always has been a bucket-list item and I wanted to do it before I turn 30 in February. Every race has been about proving to myself I can do whatever I put my mind to.”
Brian: “I did my first triathlon in 2009 in Plano (Blackland Triathlon). I’ve been doing Sprint and Olympic-length triathlons since then and have always wanted to “graduate” to the next level. Having the race in our hometown, there was no reason not to do it. A race of this caliber was a huge get for Will Phipps at the Greater Waco Sports Commission. Congrats to his team and the board.”
2. What triathlons have you done previously?
Brent: “I am brand-new to triathlon. My first event was the Xterra Off-road Championship in Cameron Park. I did a relay. My youngest son, Keyson, 16 came out of the water near the very top! I completed the 40K mountain bike and 10K trail run. I cramped so bad, I nearly fell down. We loved it!
“Keyson and I then decided to try a Sprint distance Tri for Old Glory down in San Marcos. I did pretty well ; and Keyson got third in his age class.”
Brian: “I have done a few outside of Waco, but mainly participate each year in the TriWaco. Others have been the Blackland Triathlon in Plano, U.S. Open Triathlon in Rockwall, and the Memorial Hermann in Galveston.”
Alyssa: “I have done TriWaco the past two summers.”
3. Do you participate to finish well or just to finish?
Alyssa: “For my first 70.3 race all I care about is finishing.”
Brian: “When I initially signed up, it was just to finish. But more recently as I have been in a training rhythm, I am feeling less nervous and more comfortable with the distance. So I have now given myself a goal of finishing before the 6-hour and 30-minute mark.”
Brent: “Of course I want to finish well! The reality is, I just don’t swim that great. I started swimming for the first time in my life this past December.
“I just need to keep my pace down and come out of the water and focus on my bike. I have ridden numerous century rides and I spend the summers climbing big passes in Colorado. I got this.”
4. When did you start training for the 70.3, and can you share some of your training process?
Brian: “My wife has been gracious enough to alleviate some parental duties and let me train. But I have been making time in the mornings as much as possible with 4:30 to 5 a.m. wakeups to train before the kids get up. With three kids under 5 years old, I am on the indoor trainer or running in the neighborhood during the week, and do a longer ride on Saturday mornings.
“In past years, I make sure to run the Bearathon in March, then participate in the TriWaco in July. With those two in mind, my training morphs from just run focus to multi-discipline focus in April.
“For the upcoming Half, I have used an app called TrainerRoad, which has helped me stay on track of getting training in for each discipline. The plan takes the control out of my hands and tells me what to do each day. I wish I found this plan earlier as I only started it after TriWaco.
“I have also focused more on the recovery side of training, which I never did in the past. With the number of hours training each week, there are no days off. Recovering right is just as important as training right.”
Brent: “As soon as I signed up, I began work. It was the last week of classes in the fall semester last year — I heard Ironman was coming to Waco — I had no choice.
“I spent the next two weeks at the Y in the water. It was not pretty. My son looked like a torpedo and swims like a pro. He plays on the basketball team at Midway High and has never swum. I just keep my pace steady and I work on my form.”
Alyssa: “I signed up for the race in February, but didn't really start training until the end of May. I usually try to swim in the mornings 2-3 times a week. With my runs, I primarily run in Cameron Park or in my neighborhood (the heat has made running really difficult).
“I bike on Thursdays with a friend and usually try to get a long ride in on the weekends. I recently joined Rush Cycle to help with my cycling.”
5. What is your best and/or favorite discipline (swim, bike, run)?
Brian: As a “former” swimmer, I have to gravitate toward swimming; however, I do enjoy cycling. Running, not so much.”
Alyssa: “I am most comfortable running, because that’s what I have the most experience in and feels easiest for me. I have really started to enjoy swimming. At first, it was really difficult for me — I didn't have a lot of stamina. I go early, so it’s been a time for me to relax and think about the day ahead of me.”
Brent: “I will be last out of the water. I will crush the bike! I will stay calm and focused on the run.
“I’m trying to figure out nutrition as all of my racing on mountain bikes and dirt bikes has been super-high intensity an hour to an hour and a half full-on efforts. This is much different. I just don’t want to run out of gas.”
6. What does it mean to you to do an Ironman race locally?
Alyssa: “Cameron Park and the Brazos River are two of my favorite things about Waco, so when it was announced that the race was going to be held locally and in that area, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it.”
Brent: “I grew up in Houston and moved to D.C., then to Waco in my mid-thirties. At first, I was just so disappointed with Waco. Now, it is the coolest place on earth and I couldn’t imagine living any place else. Waco has become this multi-sport destination Mecca.
“I race the Cameron Park Blow Out on my mountain bike, ride the Wild West 100 on my road bike, compete in Xterra Off-road Championships in Waco and race my dirt bike over at Waco Eagles MX Club.”
Brian: “Like I mentioned before, bringing the Ironman 70.3 to Waco is a very big deal and congrats to the Greater Waco Sports Commission for making it happen. With multi-sport and especially cycling, there is a lot of equipment that is necessary to race. Having it held locally where an athlete doesn’t have to travel, it makes participating a no-brainer.”
7. What are you most looking forward to on race day?
Brian: “For me, it has to be the overall environment and showing off Waco to international athletes. And hopefully finishing, of course.”
Alyssa: “I am really excited about the race and I am looking forward to it, but the anticipation and stress leading up to the race has been difficult. I am just ready to hear my name called at the finish line and to celebrate with my family.”
Brent: “I want to find my quiet zone on race day — focus on what I am doing and spend some time praying while I’m on the course. We race for many different reasons — am I running from something or to something.
“There are so many struggles in life; loss of loved ones, death of a dream, we are vexed and hard-pressed on every side, but we run the race as if to win. We keep going and learn about what is deep inside. We must punch through pain and fight the mental fight. No mental milkshakes!
“We learn about what really matters in life when we are out there. We learn to embrace the pressure and enjoy the process. So, it’s not really the finish line I’m after, but rather it is every moment of every day of training, living, aches, prayers, fellowship and deep thought on back Texas roads that I long for.”