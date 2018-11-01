An unusual event happens at the Waco bus station around 11:30 a.m. each weekday. A special van or bus pulls up, and several women dressed in men’s clothing — khaki or black pants and white T-shirts — tentatively step out and head into the bus station.
They are women just released from Texas state jails and prisons. The state transports them to Waco to catch another bus to their destinations, which could be a halfway house or the home of a friend or family member.
Some are scared about seeing families again and have misgivings about their new life. Others are enthusiastic and can’t get over the feeling of being free from incarceration.
At the station to meet the women are typically not family members and friends at this transitional stop, but volunteers with Light in the Gap, an organization that seeks to help the women in their first few moments of real freedom.
Before Light in the Gap came on the scene, some of the former inmates had been wooed away at the bus station by “predators who didn’t have the women’s best interest in mind,” said Donna Burney, the organization’s founder.
“We’re here to be the light of Christ in the gap between prison and wherever they’re going next,” said Burney, the leader of 120-plus volunteers who make the ministry a success. “We just have a short time (with the women), but it’s a key time.”
One-Year Anniversary
Light in the Gap recently celebrated its first year. During those 12 months, its teams baked cookies, sewed colorful tote bags, and collected and packed socks, toiletries, hair accessories, health aids, inspirational booklets, snacks and helpful contact information to hand over to each woman getting her first taste of freedom after incarceration.
The “connectors,” as the greeters are called, have met and distributed homemade cookies and goody bags to more than 2,000 former inmates. It’s a measure of high success by anyone’s standards.
To celebrate Light’s first 12 months, approximately 100 volunteers and guests gathered for a breakfast recently at First Baptist Church of Woodway. The speakers were two former inmates who told their stories and expressed appreciation for the ministry.
Jacquelyn, who now lives in Waco, served 33 years in prison and was released about 16 months ago. She’s devoted herself to being successful in life and was recently promoted to manager at the fast food restaurant where she works. That promotion came after only five months on the job.
She was released from prison and came to Waco before the ministry started, so she didn’t reap the benefits of a warm welcome and home-baked cookies when she landed at the bus station. However, once, after riding the bus from a weekly appointment with her parole officer, she came through the bus station and saw women giving bags to those she recognized as just having been released.
They’re easy to spot, especially by one who’s been there. Prison shoes are often a dead give-away, she said.
“I was on my way from parole and saw the (volunteers) and was wondering what they were doing,” she said.
After hearing about the group, she liked the idea so much that many Tuesdays, she goes to the station to join the other volunteers giving out hugs and bags “just to be an encouragement to the women,” she said.
Jacqueline admits her guilt. “I committed a crime,” she said. “I deserved to be in there. But God has been good to me.”
The other speaker at the one-year celebration, Earlene, who was released in June, was a successful businesswoman before her imprisonment. She now lives in North Richland Hills and makes her living as a motivational speaker. Her company is named the Dream Team. “The team is me and God,” she said. “Anything is possible with God.”
Her short contact with the volunteers at the bus terminal impressed and encouraged her, despite the embarrassment she felt upon walking into the station. The prisons and jails issue men’s clothing to the women. The ill-fitting pants pool around their ankles, especially on the petite women.
“Everybody knows where you just came from,” Earlene said. “It’s a whole lot of embarrassment. It meant a lot to know that somebody cared about us.”
Homemade Cookies
A connector meets the women at the state van or bus that brings them to Waco and then walks with them into the station. The first gift a woman receives is a small package of cookies baked by volunteers with a scripture stapled onto the bag.
“You don’t get homemade cookies in there (prison),” Earlene said. “Those were the best cookies I ever had in my life.”
She also expressed her appreciation for the quality soap and toothpaste contained in the goody bags, as the state issues lye soap and harsh toothpaste to the prisoners.
Inside the station, volunteers show the women where to line up to cash their $50 or $100 state checks and where to pick up bus tickets to their next destination. After the women have settled into the waiting area, the volunteers give each one a colorful bag containing items to help them on their trip. Many of the women’s state-issued bags look like onion bags from the grocery store, so they’re happy to switch their belongings into the bright new totes.
Perhaps some of the best things the women receive are a warm welcome and an offer to pray with them and just talk with them woman to woman. Their prayer requests later go to the whole network of volunteers.
Recently, one of the former inmates, who is on probation, was headed to San Antonio to her six children. She hadn’t seen her youngest, a 2-year-old, since the day she was born while the mother was in prison.
The mother pulled out picture after picture of the children from her prison bag, proudly naming each one to the volunteer who was talking with her. Donna Burney asked her the children’s ages and then gave her a small toy car for the youngest son and sock dolls for the youngest daughters.
Volunteer Help
Light in the Gap would not be successful without the consistent work of volunteers from several churches in the Waco area — some baking, some donating, sorting and packing, others sewing, and still others showing up at the station to welcome the women.
Paulette Kirkpatrick is the leader of the packing team. Its goal is to fill 200 of the goody bags each month. Team members meet once a month to gather donated or purchased items, sort, and put them into the bags.
Kirkpatrick, who called the ministry “a real blessing,” became interested after having worked in prison ministries at Gatesville. She’s particularly concerned about human trafficking and fears that the women newly released from prison could fall prey to pimps who show up at the station after the vans drop off the women.
Bus station workers have told her that problem has nearly disappeared, though it was common before. “I’m happy to be a part of preventing that sort of thing,” she said.
Bobbie Beck, who serves on the packing team, said her talent is organizing. The ministry is a blessing to her.
“It feels like I’m helping in some small way in the first few days of their freedom,” she said. “They come out of prison with almost nothing — things we take for granted. At least they will have something.”
Huge Need
Karen Akins leads the sewing team of about 30 women. They not only sew the fabric bags, but they make sock dolls and crochet little bears, ponytail holders, scarves and hats. They cannot keep up with the 200-bag goal each month.
“We’ve gotten up to as much as 170 bags,” she said. “We can use more people to make bags.”
It surprised her that there was a need for so many totes.
“When I was asked to be the sewing coordinator, I thought maybe 25 to 30 bags per month,” she said. “But we’ve had so many positive responses. We’re planting the seed of God’s love.”
One elderly woman, who uses a wheelchair, sews the sock dolls and participates in the packing each month.
A new project of the ministry involves the collection of coats and hoodies for the women. Co-director Brenda Lewis said that many of them do not have jackets when released.
“Over the winter, it would be 25 degrees, and the majority of women would not have a coat,” she said.
Donations of coats and hoodies are coming in, and Lewis added, “Our knitters and crocheters have been working throughout the summer to get ready for winter.”
Burney said most of the women appreciate the bags and warm welcome from volunteers at the bus station. At least one wanted to give back to the ministry. “One woman got her $50 check cashed and gave us $5. She said it was her tithe.”
Of course, the money went to help other women just released from incarceration and traveling for a brief time through Waco.
Light in the Gap
Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer for one of the Light in the Gap ministry teams can contact the women’s ministry of First Baptist Woodway at dking@firstwoodway.org.