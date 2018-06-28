Family drama. Sometimes attorneys Elisa and James Rainey have a front-row seat to the hurt feelings, anger and mistrust that come with finances, health issues or the aftermath of a family member's death.
The married couple, who have practiced law in Waco for 24 years, specialize in elder law at Rainey & Rainey, which they established in 2004. They have offered seminars to the community to help people navigate the legal issues.
While having your affairs in order in case something catastrophic happens is good no matter the age, Elisa Rainey said they often see clients come to them about estate planning and wills in their 50s to 70s when mortality concerns tend to come more to the forefront and the kids have moved out of the house.
“They are wanting to make sure the family is cared for if something happens,” she said.
Elisa Rainey is board-certified in elder law. James Rainey is board-certified in personal injury trial law, which means if the case is headed to court, he’ll do the litigating, she said.
Elder law involves cases dealing with Medicaid, estate planning, probate and guardianship for older adults.
“Any time you face a change is when you want to update the documents, like when the kids become adults. Other things are health care scares, remarriage or divorce, then it’s time to review.”
Blended Families
Estate planning for blended families, when a spouse remarries, can be especially complex, she said, and they have to decide what the children are entitled to.
When people remarry in their 70s they need to update their estate planning because it can affect their children from their previous marriages, Rainey said. They urge having pre-nuptial and post-nuptial arrangements.
“We see a lot of high school reunion marriages,” she said.
Those late-in-life marriages often need estate planning help.
She gave the example of an older couple who get married. The wife brings a lot of wealth into the marriage, but the man has few assets.
He develops a medical issue and requires long-term care.
Medicaid, however, looks at all of the couple’s assets in determining whether he qualifies for assistance, meaning that his wife may have to use her own assets to pay for the care he needs unless other financial plans were made.
That's where long-term care insurance policies can be beneficial, she added.
Burial arrangements are another area where legal documentation can be critical, she said.
There should be paperwork for a designation of agent for the disposition of remains, Rainey said. In other words, a person who is in charge of making funeral arrangements.
Sometimes There’s Conflict
If the deceased didn’t make their funeral plans known, sometimes families squabble.
“One child wants to have the parent cremated, while the other can’t abide by that,” she said, so having one person in charge of making that decision is important.
When a person dies, there are probate assets and nonprobate assets, she explained.
Nonprobate assets are those with built-in survivability; beneficiaries are designated for those assets, like in insurance plans. Those are controlled by the beneficiary designation, she said.
Probate assets are controlled by the will. Assets controlled by a will include real estate, personal belongings, vehicles and accounts that don’t have beneficiaries designated.
Other issues arise when a family member requires long-term care, such as in a nursing facility or specifying guardianship for children with special needs or adults no longer capable of making their own decisions.
A Directive to Physician, or living will, is a huge help in outlining care, she said.
“A Directive to Physician, is not the same as a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate order),” she said. “Those are different things. A DNR is appropriate if there’s suffering or they’re on hospice.”
Sometimes the Raineys are involved with guardianship cases.
“On occasion you’ll have conflicts between the kids or the parents about who should be the guardian,” she said. A parent might decide they don’t want a certain child making decisions on their behalf if they become incapacitated, she said.
In that case, they work with the client and draw up a list of potential guardians. They won’t, however, include anyone who was abusive to that person, is unable to manage money or has a history of substance abuse, she said.
“Sometimes we don't exclude them completely; we just put them at the bottom of the list,” she said.
The Raineys moved in May to a new office at 3809 W. Waco Drive. Their previous location served them well, Elisa Rainey said, but the practice outgrew the building. Waco native Sarah Kendrick is the third attorney at the firm.
Rainey & Rainey
3809 W. Waco Drive
254-826-8151