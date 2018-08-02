Keeping their cool: Local experts test several of Waco’s finest frozen treats
Every year, it’s the same.
The warmth of late spring is a welcome change, as is watching our lawns and parks return from dormancy to their lush green. We get outside, we fire up the grill, we look forward to various summer plans.
By late July, however, the heat-averse may catch themselves wistfully pricing beachfront timeshares online. Then, by August, unable to touch our steering wheels without oven mitts, we begin to wonder how we’ve made it this long and whether we can do it again next year.
Kids, on the other hand, seem to weather a Central Texas summer better than anyone. And the Waco area offers a smorgasbord of ice-cold treats to help beat the heat. For this issue, Waco Today sent five experts out into the field to try a smattering of local frozen favorites.
Heritage Creamery
On a particularly warm July day, all five of our experts convened at Heritage Creamery on Eighth Street. Owned by Baylor graduates Blake and Kimberly Batson — also owners of neighboring coffee shop and live music venue, Common Grounds — Heritage Creamery serves up “locally and responsibly sourced, delicious, frozen treats for (the) community,” according to its stated mission.
All cookies, waffle cones and ice cream flavors are made from scratch, in house. And, indeed, our experts were pleased with the quality of the product, even despite the inevitable melt.
Sisters Josie, 5, and Evelyn, 3, selected a scoop of Triple Orange and strawberry, respectively. And though the homemade waffle cones with their detectable hints of vanilla and cinnamon are a treat in themselves, the sisters couldn’t consume their ice cream fast enough to avoid a massive leak. Thankfully, they were able to switch to classic ice cream dishes with spoons, narrowly avoiding a complete meltdown.
Joining Josie and Evelyn were Jordan, 5, Knox, 7, and Mateo, 6, brothers and outspoken ice cream fans. Like Josie, Jordan selected a scoop of Triple Orange; Knox went with two flavors —Triple Orange and Dark Chocolate; and Mateo chose Mint Stracciatella (pronounced “straw-chia-TELL-uh” — a common flavor of Italian gelato that includes chocolate chips).
Rollo’s
Josie and Evelyn visited Rollo’s to try Thai-style rolled ice cream. Occupying the former 3 Spoons Yogurt location in Hewitt’s Westrock Center, Rollo’s is owned by Roland and Mary Duty, owners of Poppa Rollo’s Pizza just two doors down.
Behind the counter, employees pour fresh cream and patron-selected mix-ins onto a circular pan that, at 15 degrees below zero, freezes the dessert quickly. Using a spade, an employee then scrapes the thin, frozen sheet of ice cream into tubular rolls that are then arranged vertically in a wide cup. The amount of cream poured onto the frozen pan may not look like much initially; but the end result is a bountiful portion of ice cream and mix-ins throughout every bite.
If rolled ice cream isn’t what you’re looking for, Rollo’s also offers a variety of soft-serve frozen yogurt flavors and assorted fruit and candy toppings.
Evelyn chose “Strawberry Fields,” a specialty on the menu — a vanilla ice cream base loaded with fresh strawberries. Josie tried “Chocoholic,” also a specialty on the menu that includes a base of vanilla ice cream, brownies, a ton of chocolate chips and chocolate drizzle. And of course, each expert tried a few bites of the other’s selection.
Steel City Pops
A family-owned business born in Alabama, Steel City Pops of Waco (on South Fourth Street near Chipotle) is one of 23 locations across the Southeast. As you might imagine, all treats come on a stick, but they’re more than popsicles.
An extensive menu of fruity pops, creamy pops and cookie pops mean there is something for everyone. All fruity pops are vegan-friendly and even their cookie pops are gluten-free. Any pop can be dipped, dredged, drizzled and/or dusted for additional indulgence.
Mateo, Knox and Jordan popped in one afternoon to give Steel City Pops a whirl. Mateo chose strawberry lemonade; Knox tried cookies and cream dipped in chocolate and dredged in sprinkles; and Jordan chose a watermelon pop.
U-Swirl
At U-Swirl on New Road near Academy Sports + Outdoors, guests may choose from about 20 flavors of soft-serve frozen yogurt, including several non-dairy options; and the number of toppings to choose from is overwhelming. Still, since patron-created masterpieces are priced by the ounce, it’s advisable to show at least some restraint.
Josie chose frozen yogurt flavors Cake Batter and Birthday Cake swirled together and topped with white chocolate chips. Meanwhile, Evelyn selected a non-dairy combo of Coconut Milk and Pomegranate Raspberry sorbets topped with Mother’s Circus Animal cookies — yes, the pink and white frosted ones.
The girls also tasted frozen yogurt flavors Reese’s Peanut Butter and Salted Caramel Corn topped with chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
“It’s good, but that’s a ‘daddy flavor,’” Josie said, sampling Reese’s Peanut Butter frozen yogurt.
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Fans of ABC’s “Shark Tank” may remember Sub Zero co-creator Jerry Hancock appearing on the show in 2013 to demonstrate the creation and quality of his patented product. The sharks were impressed, but none were ready to bite. Even still, the company now boasts more than 50 locations, with several more under construction.
Visitors to Sub Zero on University Parks Drive between Mary and Franklin avenues witness the science of dessert as employees use liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze confections on the spot. The process results in a heavy fog that billows from behind the counter, briefly shrouding employees like glam metal rockers. The product is a frozen dessert that’s “creamier” than regular ice cream because it’s frozen faster.
The menu of ice cream flavors and mix-ins is virtually limitless. Low-fat, frozen yogurt, sugar-free, lactose-free and vegan options are available to help patrons comply with nearly any dietary restriction.
Evelyn ordered strawberry ice cream with rainbow sprinkles and gummy bears mixed in, while Josie chose chocolate ice cream with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups mixed in. Both girls also tried their mom’s coffee ice cream with chocolate chips and Heath Bar, but were not big fans.
Hey Sugar
Not just a candy store, Hey Sugar on Austin Avenue serves more than 20 different flavors of ice cream — all creations by Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream of Denton, Texas. Choose small or large cups, cake or waffle cones. You can have your favorite flavor blended up as a milkshake or malt, or make your own sundae. And, of course, free samples are encouraged.
Jordan, Mateo and Knox managed to pass up the bins of colorful candy and make their way to the back of the store where the ice cream counter is located. There, generous Hey Sugar employees let the boys try a variety of flavors.
Bahama Buck’s
Around mid-May, a number of independently operated snow cone trucks seem to come out of the woodwork and set up shop in parking lots across the area. Then, in September, they disappear again.
Meanwhile, Bahama Buck’s located on Bosque Boulevard near Target is open year-round, offering light-as-snow shaved ice and more than 60 flavors to choose from. The menu also includes smoothies, “Frostalattés” for coffee lovers, blended lemonades, acai bowls and “Paradise Fruit” — fresh-cut fruit topped with whipped cream.
This summer, Bahama Buck’s has introduced a new flavor of shaved ice for sour candy fans: Airheads Xtremes Sno combines Bahama Buck’s signature shaved ice with Airheads’ newest “sweetly sour” flavors. Airheads Xtremes Snos are then topped with “Super Sour Sand” as a finishing, albeit Xtreme touch.
When it’s 100 degrees or more outside, there is something undeniably satisfying about eating spoonfuls of ice shaved so finely as to resemble the appearance and texture of fresh, powder snow. The only problem at Bahama Buck’s is choosing just one flavor — and the buyer’s remorse when your sister’s suddenly tastes better than yours. Thankfully, on this visit, both Josie and Evelyn selected their go-to favorite flavor: Tiger’s Blood.
Sugar Shock
With a deadline looming and their blood sugar levels rising, our experts regrettably could not test all of Waco’s frozen treats. Still, there are several weeks of heat ahead and plenty of time to visit the fine establishments profiled, along with any or all of the following:
In any discussion about local fresh-baked cookies and homemade ice cream, Pokey O’s cannot be forgotten. The unmistakable Pokey O’s truck can be spotted around town, operating outside various establishments along Austin Avenue or in front of Barnett’s Pub on Franklin Avenue; and the truck is a staple at Baylor events throughout the year. Follow Pokey O’s Waco on Facebook or Instagram to find out where you can grab your next handmade Pokey O’s ice cream sandwich.
A “fro-yo” pillar in Waco, 3 Spoons Yogurt is located at Central Texas Marketplace and serves up around 12 flavors of soft-serve frozen yogurt along with a variety of toppings all priced by weight. The location is all the more convenient for its proximity to Highway 6/Loop 340, I-35 and Central Texas Marketplace shopping.
It is also worth noting that long before Jerry Hancock took his Sub Zero product to the sharks on “Shark Tank” in 2013, a man named Curt Jones invented the “Ice Cream of the Future” (as the slogan boasts) in 1988 using liquid nitrogen. To this day, shopping malls all over America — or, those that remain — are commonly home to a Dippin’ Dots kiosk just like the one at Richland Mall in Waco.
Having moved in February to a more spacious location just across Wooded Acres Drive, Baskin Robbins is still the place for go for the widest variety of ice cream flavors — 31 to be exact. At 1616 Wooded Acres Drive, the 2,000-square-foot location boasts the same familiar Baskin-Robbins color scheme and double the seating for customers.
Another classic, Katie’s Frozen Custard on Valley Mills Drive is a Waco institution, serving the richer, more dense cousin of ice cream. Made with egg yolks in addition to cream and sugar, frozen custard may feel a bit more filling. The menu includes a variety of sundaes as well as the “Vortex,” which is similar to a Freddy’s “concrete” — custard blended with your choice of candy, fruits, nuts or other mix-ins.
The Sonic “Blast” and Dairy Queen “Blizzard” are similar in concept, but use ice cream instead of frozen custard. The point is: Never forget about custard.
Additional shaved ice and snow cone options in the area include Mr. Snow at 817 Tulane Street in Waco, Coco’s Shaved Ice at 3324 Bosque Blvd. and the mobile Kona Ice whose location changes. Follow Kona Ice of Waco on Facebook to learn about future locations or to book it for an event.
Those venturing to Magnolia Market at the Silos have options that include Steel City Pops and Summer Snow, another shaved-ice business. Sweet Nene’s, which has snow cones, Blue Bell ice cream and makes ice cream cookie sandwiches, recently opened in the food truck section along University Parks Drive.
If you have a taste for Mexican cool treats, you can pick paletas (ice popsicles) and other choices at La Nueva Michoacana (Paleteria & Neveria), 1205 N. 25th St., or Helados La Azteca, 3302 Franklin Ave.
Along with Sonic — where there the flavor possibilities of slushes, blasts and cold drinks number in the thousands — and Dairy Queen’s extensive dessert menu, sometimes little else beats a classic Frosty from Wendy’s.