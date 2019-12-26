J-Petal grows in appeal with its special style of food

Hungry for something outside of the routine? Think sweet and savory gluten-free crepes, poke (which is pronounced po-kay) bowls or rolled Thai ice cream. If that is making your mouth water, then J-Petal is for you.
J-Petal & Poke is a healthy option for dining in Waco and the first of its kind restaurant to open in Texas.
Waco native and owner Nikki Jimenez said the family discovered J-Petal while on vacation visiting one of her sons in Virginia.
“We all decided to take the leap to this new adventure and bring J-Petal to Texas,” she said, adding that the reason for opening the restaurant was to bring a new food concept to Waco.
The official name is J-Petal & Poke. Nikki said the most popular J-Petal items on the menu are the shrimp and crab poke bowl and the Banana Chocolate Truffle crepe. The crepes, which are hand-rolled, are placed in a cone-shaped container for a decidedly different eating experience.
“The Berry Twist is also a big hit with the sweet crepes,” she said. “The J-Petal Special is a favorite out of the savory crepes; it has beef, chicken, crab and shrimp.”
In addition to the gluten-free crepes, the poke bowls come with healthy protein options, fresh veggies and gluten-free sauces. They do not fry, Nikki said, and their fruits, vegetables and fish are all fresh daily.
Family Approach
Nikki is the owner along with her blended family of sons Thomas Roberts, J.R. Fuentes and Gavin Jimenez and daughter-in-law Cassidy Athey.
As an operations manager in customer service and retail for 15 years, Nikki said she loves to talk and build relationships with people.
“Of course, food has always played an important role in my family, as we had five growing boys to feed,” she added.
Thomas is a managing partner and worked for H-E-B for nine years where he was a seafood manager.
“He is definitely our ‘fish guy,’ and he too, also loves to talk and build relationships with people,” Nikki said.
J.R. was an area director for a supplement retail company for two years in Virginia. He loved helping people reach their fitness and health goals. Nikki says this gave her son the blueprint to running a small business and that essentially is how J-Petal was born.
“(J.R.) was a regular customer at the Harrisonburg location where the founders lived,” she explained. “A few months later, we visited him on vacation. After a nice workout, he was so excited to show his brother Thomas this place called J-Petal. He had no idea what he was in for.”
Eventually the entire family visited and ate at J-Petal in Harrisonburg, and Nikki said, the rest is history.
“You can say this may have been the birthmark to our interest in the franchise,” Nikki added.
As the managing partner, J.R. helps to curate relationships, train and develop staff, boost morale, build culture and help customers have a great experience at J-Petal.
Gavin and Cassidy also have worked in the food/customer service business and have proven to be great leaders and trainers at J-Petal, Nikki said.
“I call Cassidy our sauce lady as she holds all the secrets to our sauces besides the beef sauce and spicy mayo -- that would be Gavin’s expertise,” Nikki said.
J-Petal special touches include the light bulb-shaped glasses for drinks that are a combination of fun and tasty. They even light up, thanks to a miniature battery-powered light on the underside.
“Created like art,” Nikki said, and customers can have them as a fun keepsake.
Customer-Friendly
The restaurant was designed with the patron’s experience in mind, she said. It offers a bright and clean environment and has games such as Battleship, Connect Four and Sorry available for all ages.
“Everything about our restaurant is interesting,” Nikki said. “In the beginning, we were mistaken for a floral shop. We thought we were in trouble hearing that, but all the new skeptical customers that walked in, well, they still walk into this day, so that means a lot to us.”
While the brand may not have the national appeal of McDonald’s or Chick-Fil-A, the J-Petal family here feels a love from the community – as well as plenty of regular customers – and are thankful for that.
The beginning of the restaurant created some concerns, Nikki said.
“I don’t know if this would be called a favorite memory or a close nightmare,” she said, “but in our first two months open, we spent a lot of time in our dining room playing games and watching cars drive by without a customer in sight.
“A few months later after trusting the process ... the tables turned. We have days where we can barely eat our lunch. We can walk into a grocery store or step out into the city and recognize a lot of people who eat with us.
“A lot of these people have become our friends. This is something we will never forget.”
Though mere blocks away from the Silo District, most of J-Petal’s customers tend to be Waco locals and college students.
Nikki said running J-Petal has been a wonderful experience and she wants people to know that the J-Petal team in place now is crucial to the day-to-day operations.
“It would be hard to make it all happen without them,” Nikki said. “I am very thankful to be able to fulfill a dream with my family.
“Some people are scared to do what we have done: Quit careers that are steady paychecks to follow a dream. It has been a hard, but amazing year and we look forward to many more.”
J-Petal & Poke
315 S. University Parks Drive, Suite 120
254-230-2244
Sun-Thu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fri-Sat, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.