It may come as a surprise that, among the thousands who visit Central Texas, some are bypassing downtown Waco for a sight unfamiliar to land-locked locals — the perfect wave.
BSR Cable Park’s new Surf Resort has become the destination for the worldwide surf community, who have fly from as far as Australia and Hawaii to experience Central Texas-style surfing. Despite its popularity with the pros, surfers of all experience levels, ranging from beginner to advanced, can step onto the stretch of white sand and catch a consistently perfect wave.
Jeff Bozarth, surf beach manager at the Surf Resort, meets a variety of individuals with varying experience who’ve come to test the wave pool. Based on their ability, surfers can choose from three sessions, which Bozarth says are divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced difficulties with the option to ramp up the wave intensity in a private session. At BSR, anyone can try to surf.
The waves Bozarth describes are the product of American Wave Machines’ ingenuity. Inspired by a video of professional surfer Kelly Slater navigating the mouth of the Waimea River, the California-based company engineered, in its words, “ideal conditions for surfing anytime, anywhere” – even in Waco.
BSR Cable Park owner Stuart Parsons invited Cheyne Magnusson, a retired pro surfer who had worked for the wave company, to oversee the project as surf resort manager.
Since its installation, surfers around the world have been coming to BSR to test their skills on the manmade waves.
Our Gang
A crew from Waco Today magazine, including editor Ken Sury and myself, along with Jamie Blanek, a local catering business owner, decided to attempt the Surf Resort as true Central-Texan novices. With helpful instruction from Ellis McCormick, a Midway graduate who’s taken up the sport while earning his undergraduate degree at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, the experience was one to remember.
The new reception area and surf shop (the upper floor will soon house a hotel to host the influx of out-of-town surfers) overlooks the beach and turquoise water, which is tinted with dye to resemble the Tropics. McCormick said if you’re not up for surfing, $20 allows you to spend a few hours watching surfers from the comfort of a beach cabana.
McCormick directed us outside toward the 9-foot boards leaning in wooden racks. Bigger boards, he said, provide more stability, making them ideal for beginners. We hauled ours across the beach, and McCormick explained the basics of surfing along the shore: the paddling technique, the correct positioning on the board, and how to pop up on it. But the best way to learn, he said, is to jump in and try.
During the beginner session, a wave breaks every one and a half minutes. Between waves surfers wade in the back of the pool until a groan announces the next swell. One at a time, waves build and collapse, rolling toward the shore.
It took about half of the hourlong session to progress from consistent wipeouts to reaching the barrier that marks the edge of the pool.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Blanek said, “but once you get the hang of it, you feel like you can take your skills to the ocean.” Thankfully, even a thorough dunking is mild in beginner swells.
During our time on the water, more experienced surfers began to arrive for the intermediate session that followed. Usually the presence of seasoned surfers would make a novice nervous, but when someone stood up on the board, the surfers on the beach offered cheers and encouragement. They were enjoying thrill of the ride with you.
By the last wave, we felt accomplished by our progression but simultaneously struck by the fatigue in our arms.
“It was so fun and an incredible workout,” Blanek said. Needless to say, there’s no need for a trip to the gym on a surf day.
Popular Place
Along on the beach, a native Floridian who in Dallas for a business conference, looked expectantly at the wave pool. She said couldn’t resist making the drive to see what surfers everywhere were buzzing about. When she arrived, she was surprised to find many of her friends were already checked in at the Surf Resort.
Like any other community, circles run small. The same can be said about the surf networks congregating at the Surf Resort. It’s not uncommon to see stellar names in the sport (McCormick spotted pro surfers Eric “Lark” Geiselman and Chippa Wilson in the reception area) and surfing pros like Bethany Hamilton, the “Soul Surfer” shark-attack survivor, and her best friend, Alana Blanchard. The U.S. National Surf Team will use the Surf Resort to prepare for the sport’s debut at the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
The Surf Resort has drawn other celebrities to check it out, such as actor Scott Eastwood, who recently moved from Los Angeles to Austin, and members of the band Metallica.
Magnusson describes the Surf Resort as an authentic surfing experience right in Central Texas residents’ backyard – no need to book a trip to the Tropics.
“I will definitely be back!” Blanek said. The verdict has been overwhelmingly positive from pros and novices like our group.
And although fall is here, summer will keep rolling at the BSR Surf Resort into late November before it shuts down for the season and necessary maintenance, Magnusson said.
Who said summer’s over yet?
BSR Surf Resort
347 Old Mexia Road (near Axtell)
254-227-6388