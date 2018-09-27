Is it time to replace your home’s entry door? If your foyer is drafty, the answer is yes; particularly with winter coming at some point. Not only will a new door boost exterior appeal, it will prepare interiors for a temperature dip, making your home more comfortable, while saving you money on utility bills.
So, what should you be looking for in a door?
- A tailored fit. Nothing feels quite as good as well-tailored clothing created specifically to your size, shape and style preference. Off-the-rack clothing just doesn’t fit everyone’s measurements. Similarly, off-the-rack doors fall short of expectations in the same way.
- The materials and workmanship that go into custom-made doors are of exceptional quality and durability, and far exceed what is available as ready-made. Unlike consumer-grade doors, which are cut down to fit your need, professional-class doors are built to your exact measurements for a more secure and energy efficient door.
- Energy efficiency. Look for Energy Star-certified doors, which have been independently tested and certified to meet strict energy-efficiency standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. While a new door does come with a price tag, it’s important to keep in mind that the right choice can help you lower your utility bills and ultimately present a return on your investment.
- Quality materials. While wood doors offer a beautiful classic look, they require regular maintenance and lack the endurance, security and energy efficiency of Fiberglas or steel. Consider opting for quality materials that will last a long time but not force you to sacrifice the look you want.
- The right style. When selecting a style and color, take into consideration the current architectural elements of your home. Use online tools that allow you to upload an image of your home’s exterior and play with various combinations to determine the right fit.
Keep in mind that an entry door can either be a place to maintain the overall mood of your home’s exterior or a way to add a pop of color.