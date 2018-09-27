Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo: Macy Kunze, Lorena High
Hope Aguilar, Waco High
Kassidy Albright, Mart High
Bella Alonzo, Reicher Catholic High
Vanessa Alvarado, Gholson High
Yvette Alvarado, Gholson High
Emma Brignac, Robinson High
Delanie Butler, Bruceville-Eddy High
Emiley Carnes, Bruceville-Eddy High
Chyanna Caton, West High
Alyssa Christian, China Spring High
Kelsey Cockrell, Riesel High
Hannah Crawford, China Spring High
Amy Day, Lorena High
Delani Degner, Robinson High
Lauren Dill, Vanguard College Prep
Aaliyah Dilworth, Waco High
Marisa Due, Bosqueville High
Macie Everitt, Lorena High
Emily Hack, Reicher Catholic High
Rebecca Heldenbrand, Waco High
Hannah Herman, China Spring High
Breana Hernandez, University High
Emilie Hoelscher, Robinson High
Lexy Ide, Rogers High
Amiah Johnson, Waco High
Kirah Johnson, Waco High
Aaliyah Jones, Lorena High
Savannah Keel, Gholson High
Kelby Kosel, Homeschool
Madison Lamb, Mart High
Ryleigh Land, China Spring High
Elaina Lassetter, Midway High
Sonia Leon, West High
Hannah Lewis, Robinson High
Sally Love, Crawford High
Brianna Martin, Midway High
Lexi Matus, Midway High
Kailey Meece, Riesel High
Marli Moore, West High
Michaela Nelson-Reams, McGregor High
Elisabeth Paul, China Spring High
Allyson Pechacek, Mart High
Angel Ramirez, Axtell High
Iris Ramirez, Waco High
Jessica Reid, Connally High
Rylee Ritchie, Lorena High
Brooklyn Sanderson, China Spring High
Britney Silva, University High
Caitlin Ann Stanke, Rogers High
Ciara Stanke, Rogers High
Allison Sumner, Bruceville-Eddy High
Bonnie Blair Swinnea, Bremond High
Victoria Taylor, Rapoport Academy
Scarlett Vanek, Mart High
Grace Weber, Reicher Catholic High
Keelan White, China Spring High
Halee Wise, Waco High
Kealey Witt, Crawford High
Morgan Wray, Reicher Catholic High
Katlynn Wright, Parkview Christian Academy
McKayla Young, Reicher Catholic High
Not pictured: Olivia Dorton and Kate Youens, both of Reicher.