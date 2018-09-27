Miss Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo: Macy Kunze, Lorena High

Hope Aguilar, Waco High

Kassidy Albright, Mart High

Bella Alonzo, Reicher Catholic High

Vanessa Alvarado, Gholson High

Yvette Alvarado, Gholson High

Emma Brignac, Robinson High

Delanie Butler, Bruceville-Eddy High

Emiley Carnes, Bruceville-Eddy High

Chyanna Caton, West High

Alyssa Christian, China Spring High

Kelsey Cockrell, Riesel High

Hannah Crawford, China Spring High

Amy Day, Lorena High

Delani Degner, Robinson High

Lauren Dill, Vanguard College Prep

Aaliyah Dilworth, Waco High

Marisa Due, Bosqueville High

Macie Everitt, Lorena High

Emily Hack, Reicher Catholic High

Rebecca Heldenbrand, Waco High

Hannah Herman, China Spring High

Breana Hernandez, University High

Emilie Hoelscher, Robinson High

Lexy Ide, Rogers High

Amiah Johnson, Waco High

Kirah Johnson, Waco High

Aaliyah Jones, Lorena High

Savannah Keel, Gholson High

Kelby Kosel, Homeschool

Madison Lamb, Mart High

Ryleigh Land, China Spring High

Elaina Lassetter, Midway High

Sonia Leon, West High

Hannah Lewis, Robinson High

Sally Love, Crawford High

Brianna Martin, Midway High

Lexi Matus, Midway High

Kailey Meece, Riesel High

Marli Moore, West High

Michaela Nelson-Reams, McGregor High

Elisabeth Paul, China Spring High

Allyson Pechacek, Mart High

Angel Ramirez, Axtell High

Iris Ramirez, Waco High

Jessica Reid, Connally High

Rylee Ritchie, Lorena High

Brooklyn Sanderson, China Spring High

Britney Silva, University High

Caitlin Ann Stanke, Rogers High

Ciara Stanke, Rogers High

Allison Sumner, Bruceville-Eddy High

Bonnie Blair Swinnea, Bremond High

Victoria Taylor, Rapoport Academy

Scarlett Vanek, Mart High

Grace Weber, Reicher Catholic High

Keelan White, China Spring High

Halee Wise, Waco High

Kealey Witt, Crawford High

Morgan Wray, Reicher Catholic High

Katlynn Wright, Parkview Christian Academy

McKayla Young, Reicher Catholic High

Not pictured: Olivia Dorton and Kate Youens, both of Reicher.