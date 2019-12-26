As we were racing toward finishing this issue of Waco Today, we received the news that former Waco Tribune-Herald Publisher Dan Savage had passed away after his long battle with cancer.
Savage’s love for community and his business acumen is the reason Waco Today magazine exists.
The name “Waco Today” had been a part of the Trib for 14 years, since the mid-1980s. It was a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce monthly publication inserted into the newspaper.
But in 1997 the chamber was planning to discontinue the insert in favor of a monthly newsletter. Savage, a former chamber board president, saw that as an opportunity.
In the spring of that year, he tasked Bruce Kabat with the job of starting the magazine. Savage worked out a deal with the chamber that allowed the Trib to retain the name while the chamber would have a page in the magazine to promote its events.
That chamber page, which you can find by flipping back four pages, continues today.
Kabat shared his thoughts about the magazine’s beginnings at Savage’s direction in a story when the magazine marked 20 years in 2017.
“It was a start-from-scratch thing,” Kabat said. “You’re on your own designing it, putting together a freelance staff, creating the layout. We did several prototypes.
“It was like a dream assignment. I had the full trust of management. It was exciting and scary.”
The first issue, featuring the chairs of that year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball on the cover, debuted with the June 1997 edition.
While the magazine provided a new revenue stream for the Trib, Savage also saw it as a way to share great stories about Waco residents and businesses as well as offering columns written by local people in a format that the newspaper couldn’t do.
For the first 10 years, the magazine was produced on newsprint with a wraparound glossy cover stapled to it. After Savage first retired in 2005, his successor Michael Vivio went all in with glossy paper throughout the magazine. Savage returned for an interim eight-month stint at publisher in 2009 after Clifton Robinson bought the Tribune-Herald.
But more than being a good newspaperman, I’ll remember Dan for the warmth and humor he exuded throughout the building. Everyone knew his care and concern for the people of the Trib.
I had written an Editor’s Note in 2018 about the legacy of another longtime Tribber, Ann Roznovsky, who died in December 2017. She was a great friend who had the foresight to create the Trib Museum and was the guiding force behind Storybook Christmas, which provides books to underprivileged children.
Dan left a voicemail for me saying how much he appreciated the words I shared about Ann. His words meant a lot. Dan had such admiration for Ann.
I saw Dan occasionally when he would pop by the Trib, but that was seldom after his second retirement. He always seemed to have a fun glint in his eye.
He will be missed, but he won’t be forgotten. Waco Today is part of his legacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.