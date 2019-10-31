DDay Dukes library.jpg

Robert Duke, a Navy veteran and military buff, and his wife, Devvie, stand in Robert’s office at their Hidden Valley home. They attended the 70th and 75th anniversary ceremonies at Normandy. A program from the 75th anniversary service is on shelf next to Robert’s hand.

 Ken Sury photo

Honoring U.S. veterans was nowhere more evident than in France at this year’s 75th commemoration of the World War II Normandy invasion by Allied forces on June 6, 1944.

That massive, historic assault proved to be the beginning of the end to the bloody global war. More than 156,100 Allied troops on 6,939 landing craft and ships landed on five beaches that covered a 50-mile area. The men faced 50,000 German troops, who had fortified the Normandy coast with mines, traps, bunkers and gun emplacements.

At the Dead Man’s Corner Museum, outside the town of Carentan, re-enactors work on a excellently restored Jeep. The jeep has accurately detailed accoutrements. Robert Duke said the D-Day Experience Museum at Dead Man’s Corner is incredible.
The stained glass in this church in the town square of Ste Mere-Eglise was replaced in 1969 as the town wanted to honor the U.S. paratroopers who liberated them on June 6, 1944. Note the paratroopers in the stained glass. Though a little hard to see, the paratroopers are depicted in the stained glass.

Thousands of people, including Americans and Europeans, are still commemorating the event and remembering the sacrifices even nearly eight decades. Waco residents Robert and Devvie Duke were among those who attended last June’s D-Day ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.

They started planning a year in advance for their trip, which centered on the D-Day anniversary and the events surrounding it. They had also traveled to Normandy five years ago for the 70th anniversary.

Robert is a history buff and a 20-year Navy veteran (1983-2003), having retired as a master chief petty officer. He spent the first five years of his military career as an electronics specialist in aircraft that hunted submarines and the last 15 in the Navy’s special operations community.

He and Devvie are the owners of a defense industry consulting firm, of which Robert is the executive consultant.

On their visits to Normandy in 2014 and this year they expected to be profoundly touched. But what they experienced — the deep gratitude and appreciation of Europeans for the Allied forces — astonished and amazed them.

Devvie said, “What surprises me is the adoration for the American soldiers that the French still have even to this day.”

Robert agrees. “A D-Day veteran in France is treated like a rock star,” he said. “The French are teaching their children (about the war) in elementary school today. You see little kids going up to the D-Day veterans and hugging them.”

Re-enactors by the thousands come to Normandy each year to honor the D-Day landings that resulted in the liberation of Europe. Three men from Ukraine were dressed as 101st Airborne paratroopers. The uniforms are not exact replicas, but they are close.

Adoration Evident

That esteem is certainly evident on the streets, village squares and byways of Normandy during the special anniversaries. Hundreds of American flags hang from windows and houses, and Europeans in World War II military garb throng the area.

“Europeans have thousands of re-enactors who dress up as U.S. soldiers or U.S. sailors in period dress,” Robert said. “Everywhere you go, it’s almost like stepping back in time.”

Every bit as impressive are the vintage American military trucks and other equipment that roam the countryside. “They probably have a thousand different vehicles — jeeps, tanks, antiaircraft half-tracks, Harley Davidson World War II motorcycles,” he said.

One might see a whole platoon of airborne “soldiers” in 1940s U.S. uniforms and helmets marching around and maneuvering original WWII military equipment.

The Dukes and their four traveling companions encountered re-enactors from many countries with their meticulously restored vehicles everywhere on the roads and byways during their visit in June.

“You’ll meet people from Ukraine, Poland, Czechoslovakia dressed up as American soldiers, driving these vehicles all over the roads around the Normandy area,” Robert said.

An anti-aircraft halftrack (which has a fully operational anti-aircraft gun turret) is parked on the “Dog Green Sector” of Omaha Beach. The location was used to film the landing scene of the movie “Saving Private Ryan.” Robert Duke watched as a team operated the turret while tourists filmed and photographed them.

They are eager to pose with visitors for photos and talk with them about the vintage war vehicles, which they maintain in running condition. Robert points out that the Europeans invest considerable time and money in this way to honor the World War II American military. He sees it as “a sign of respect for the American actions there.”

Traveling with the Dukes were Robert’s very first commanding officer in the Navy and his wife as well as Robert’s brother and sister-in-law. The commanding officer has a friend who is the deputy commander of the American Battle Monuments Commission, the agency that is responsible for taking care of all the American military cemeteries around the world.

The commissioner had invited the group to the June 6 ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Colleville-sur-Mer, which sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach where the bloodiest fighting of that day took place.

Visiting Veterans

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron gave moving messages at the cemetery, which touched Robert and Devvie. Watching and interacting with the actual D-Day veterans, who are now in their 90s, was also an emotional experience they won’t soon forget.

“There were a few that were still really spry,” Devvie said. Others were so ill that by attending they “took some risks with their health.”

Devvie proudly shows a photo of her with a U.S. Army nurse who took care of the wounded on the beach.

Crystal Duke (left) and Devvie Duke visited with a U.S. Army nurse who landed on Omaha Beach late in the day on June 6, 1944. She told them she treated the wounded while under bombardment through June 7.

As they stood in the security line before the ceremony started, the Dukes talked with several of the veterans who were also waiting and watched them interacting with their brothers in arms.

Following the ceremony, the two presidents and their wives mingled with the most honored guests. “They spent a lot of time with the veterans,” Robert said.

Spectacular fly-bys included sixteen C-47s, a missing-man formation by F-15s and a dramatic display by an elite French military aerobatic team trailing bright red, white and blue smoke — a tribute to America as well as France.

The U.S. and French presidents were eventually flown out by helicopter, and then the guests could walk through the stunning 172-acre cemetery, in which are buried 9,388 identified American military members and 307 unidentified. Most of them were killed in the fierce battles that ensued after the D-Day invasion when the Allies pushed inland.

As the Dukes made their way through the meticulous cemetery, they encountered some family members standing beside graves, holding pictures of their loved ones and telling stories about them to visitors who gathered around.

“One gentleman was dressed in a Navy uniform that had the medals his grandfather had won,” Robert said. “Every one of those graves is very special.” Each one held a small American and French flag.

Through a special organization, French families honor the heroes by adopting a grave at the cemetery and then visiting periodically and placing flowers on their designated plot, especially when the service member’s American family cannot do so.

U.S. and French flags wave over every grave at the American Cemetery on Omaha Beach. Each grave is adopted by a French family who visit and place flowers several times a year.

Extended Visit

The Dukes and their friends were honored to spend three full days driving around Normandy with the extremely knowledgeable commissioners of the American Battle Monuments Commission, who regaled them with historical highlights at each significant stop along the route.

They left the somber cemetery and drove to a very different area, Arromanches-les-Bains, the British beachhead at Gold Beach. Omaha Beach and Gold Beach were a study in contrasts.

There were thousands of people, many of them British, in the postcard-pretty town. Music was playing, and C-47s and British Spitfires were flying back and forth.

“The streets were a mass of humanity,” Robert said, “like pictures you see of World War II.”

It seems entirely appropriate that Omaha Beach honored the sacrifices so many American soldiers made while Gold Beach celebrated the final victory.

The group poses outside the Airborne Museum in the village of Ste Mere-Eglise. The building houses an nicely restored “Waco” glider used by airborne forces during D-Day to secure key tactical positions inland from Utah Beach. It’s unclear how the plane had “Waco” attached to its name, but it was one of many Texas connections found during the visit.

The Dukes were particularly taken with the bravery displayed by American forces at Pointe du Hoc, an area seemingly untouched by time. Robert describes it as “a place of breathtaking scenery” with cliffs and an arrowhead of rock that juts up out of the ocean.

“What is really incredible is that the landscape is still pock-holed with artillery and bomb holes,” he said. “There are just huge craters all along the top of the cliff faces where those guys climbed up and fought.”

Though much emphasis is put on the soldiers who stormed the beaches, and rightly so, Robert points out that the Navy also risked life and limb to aid the ground troops.

“They drove the destroyers dangerously close to shoot down the beach into the openings of the bunkers,” he said.

The couple has family who fought in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War II and Vietnam. Robert himself was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Devvie believes that if possible, Americans should visit Normandy, as it is an indicator of what the U.S. has done and is a way to honor America’s greatest generation.

“It’s important for Americans to see the impact we’ve had in these wars all over the world,” she said.

Visitors celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings in the town of Arrowmanches-sur-Mer (Gold Beach). The celebration was a stark contrast to the somber and respectful atmosphere on Omaha Beach.

