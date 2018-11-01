Any shopper knows that finding that special item you have been looking for is a good shopping day.
Finding it at a place like Hidden Treasures is even better because the boutique resale shop is run by the nonprofit Caritas, an organization with a goal to combat hunger and poverty in the community.
Hidden Treasures by Caritas has two area locations, one on Bellmead and a larger version on Bosque Boulevard.
Don Taylor, Hidden Treasures’ retail operations manager, says the Caritas thrift store program originated from a small warehouse in downtown Waco. It was run by the Ladies of Charity organization in association with Caritas of Waco from around the mid-1980s until the women’s group disbanded in early 2017.
“The Bellmead store started in 2005,” Taylor said. “This gave Caritas the space needed to sell all kinds of products from shoes and clothing to household appliances and furniture. You name it and they had it.”
The moniker Hidden Treasures was still not the official name. Caritas opened a second store on Franklin Avenue in November 2011. When that store moved to its current address on Bosque in October 2016 the name Hidden Treasures was attached to it.
And for good reason.
A little-known fact about Hidden Treasures is that both stores have wedding gowns available at a cost of $100 a dress.
These are not just any wedding dresses, though. Some of the wedding gowns originally retailed for as much as $3,000 before arriving at the Waco resale shops.
“We carry a large selection of wedding dresses and formal dresses,” Taylor said. “There was a nice young lady who came to donate a wedding dress and we got to talking about what ways Caritas helps the community. She then said she worked at a local business, which sells dresses.”
In June 2017 Taylor picked up over 150 wedding and formal dresses from that woman.
“All the dresses are in mint condition and range in (retail) price from $700 to $3,000,” Taylor said. “We sell them for $100 to help those struggling brides who cannot afford a high-dollar dress. We have sold about 30 dresses since we received them.”
Wide Variety
Other merchandise that moves through the resale shops include everything from the smallest of trinkets to higher-end appliances.
“We sell vintage items along with antique older items, clothing, shoes and accessories,” Taylor said, adding the store even receives refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers, on occasion.
“The type of specialty items we sell varies from lead crystal glass to 1902 antique trunks,” he added. “We have had antique hutches tables and chairs from the early 1900s. We have dish sets from the ’40s and ’50s that are not made any more, so hence the name Hidden Treasures by Caritas.”
Taylor said the best find he has seen come through Hidden Treasures is the smile on a child’s face when he or one of the employees gives them a free book or toy.
“Most of the rare finds show the history of Waco and the surrounding community,” Taylor said. “We also have small appliances we sell for about half the cost of retail prices. I think it is a great way to help those in need who cannot afford to spend much money.”
In fact, everything sold at Hidden Treasures goes toward helping the community with food, and clothing. The organization helps veterans who need household items like furniture, small appliances and clothing. Caritas also helps those in need achieve their goals like GED classes, job training opportunities and assistance in applying for college admission and/or financial aid, utility assistance, prescription medication assistance, and rent or mortgage assistance.
In operation for over 51 years Caritas serves seven counties.
“Our main goal here is to help the community and make Waco a better place to live and grow,” Taylor said. “The other day a man came into the store with duct tape all over his shoes. It was raining, and I asked if he wanted a pair of shoes.
“His reply was that he did not have any money to buy a pair, so I found a pair of shoes in his size and gave the shoes to him. To me, that is what Caritas is here for, to help all those in need.”
Life Changer
Mackie Bonner, a Caritas board member since 2011 and the current chair of the Hidden Treasures committee, says she has directly seen how Caritas can help change people’s lives.
“Our community is a very giving community, and this allows Caritas to serve more people,” Bonner said. “The thrift store is a major part of Caritas, allowing them to help with clothing and other items for those in need.”
She says she tries to stop in at least once a week to find her own special treasure.
“One week I was looking for a small table and ended up buying a small ceramic piggy bank,” Bonner said. “She is the cutest pig with earrings and a hat. I gave her a name and put her in my office. It makes for a great conversation piece to share the Hidden Treasures story and I can save money for Caritas at the same time.”
Other items that Bonner said she uncovered recently were a scarf, new blender and small holiday decorations for her office and home.
“Both stores receive unique collectibles that are moderately priced, and we regularly receive new items,” she said. “One past co-worker called and stated they had a carload of toys and wanted to know where to drop off at Caritas. Another coworker brought a large donation of children’s clothing and accessories to donate. One called and said they had several pieces of furniture to donate and Caritas arranged for a truck to pick up the items.”
Overall, Bonner emphasized that the stores greatly depend on the community to donate items because it is all about the spirit of giving that allows Hidden Treasures to offer low-cost shopping for individuals on a limited income.
On the Hunt
Another longtime Hidden Treasures shopper, Bobbie Affleck, who is also on the Hidden Treasures Committee, says she likens shopping at the store to hunting.
“You never know what you will find,” Affleck said. “You might not know you need an item until you find it, or an item might create a memory. Or, in the age of ‘Fixer Upper’ ideas, some of our items provide opportunity for a re-do of an item or space on a budget.”
For years Caritas has been an important link in the care system in Waco, Affleck said.
“My mother, Wynnie Affleck, Pat Clifton and Francis Olson and many other ladies of Central Presbyterian Church, where I grew up, made sure the church supported the ecumenical concepts and programs of Caritas from its inception.
“My longtime friend Buddy Edwards is now the (executive) director and Gary Merritt, also a longtime friend of Buddy’s, recruited me about a year and half ago, knowing of my experience with the Junior League Penny Pincher Thrift Shop.”
Affleck said another plus for the Hidden Treasures shops and the people who support the resale store is that it provides an opportunity to recycle items and keep things out of the landfills.
“That’s a win for all: Families, Caritas and the city,” Affleck said.
Hidden Treasures
by Caritas
3912 Bosque Blvd.
254-753-0125
Mon-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
3016 Bellmead Drive
254-799-0777
Mon-Sat, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.