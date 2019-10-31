Welcome to The Waterin’ Hole Café! We have the best, most honest, chicken-fried steak this side of the Pecos! What? What other kind is there? Well, friend, I ordered something back in Houston, you know, 50 or 500 miles back east of here, and they served me something “impossible” that was soybeans and chemicals, fried in artificial grease and served with bread that had sawdust in it! Those poor people, their downfall came when they started eating raw fish in what is God’s best cattle country. My theory is that sushi dissolves character, just sayin’.
Heartbreak had its own Heartbreak Raccoon homecoming, and they played the La Vega Pirates last Saturday. About 50 years ago, I graduated from La Vega and a whole lot of my surviving classmates were here in town.
I was so excited that I bought an extra 200 chicken-fried steaks for our freezer from Culver City. For a week before the event I fretted; if I buy too much, I hurt cash flow. Running a business is tricky and we operated on a small margin.
Earlier this week we had another real event in my adopted town. Some guys in an old DC-3 were flying around the city, being chased by three DEA airplanes and an FBI helicopter! They must have been guilty because every few minutes they would heave out another 50-pound bale of marijuana!
This went on for about three hours. They circled from Quick Fix to Culver City, passing overhead about every 10 minutes. I guess they were getting rid of evidence. The DEA got on all the local radio stations saying that anyone caught with a bale of loco weed was going to get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, unless they were on the way to turn in the contraband.
My, my, they sure sounded angry! Arney, our local cop, got a really hot call directly from one of those chase planes telling him NO! and ordering him to wait outside his station for people to show up with the evidence.
Arney is a friend and he has confided in me before about the dangerous effects of excessive testosterone found in the law enforcement culture.
The DEA counted 58 bales of weed that were thrown out all over the countryside. Arney actually got three bales turned in, one by me. Now, I’m not above a little larceny myself if the odds are right, but that bale hit my pickup truck right on the roof as it sat there on Main Street.
I got a heck of an insurance claim, provided I can convince my agent that it was raining marijuana.
Yep, say what you will about the country life, but this week, all the kiddos seem right happy. Personally, I think the DEA should settle down and examine their evidence more closely. It might improve their anxiety level a little.
Toward evening the old DC-3 must have been getting low on fuel. Three parachutes appeared over the last 10-mile stretch and then that airplane sort of drifted off toward the back side of Mean Old Man Storm’s ranch.
I saw the smoke after the crash; it was less than I imagined it might be, but then, there was a sort of permanent haze settled in over the city.
I’m not going to accuse the Cedar Chopper folk from down in Quick Fix of anything, but that evening there sure were a lot of those folk up here, hungry as could be!
Still, a great mystery remained. What happened to the other 53 bales? By my own unscientific guesstimation, no more than 10 or 12 of those bales would have hit Quick Fix. Where are all those bales?
There was a scheduling mistake made when the Pirates set up their 50th reunion. Normally, people go to a home game on a reunion, but all the letters went out announcing the date and – low and behold – the home game for the Pirates was set in Heartbreak. Fortunately, Heartbreak and Bellmead share a certain ambiance, as well as a bunch of kinfolks.
In an emergency meeting, the Pirates’ 50th Reunion Committee caved in and everyone just drove a few extra miles to do their thing in Heartbreak — no big deal. I enjoyed the unusual circumstance of being married to a Heartbreak Raccoon gal — Sally Rae — and I was a Pirate and a 50th reunion guy. I had a foot firmly in each camp such that I got to cheer each time either team made a good play. I even had a few words with the Heartbreak 50th Reunion planners and they graciously invited all us Pirates to join them for the big bonfire.
There was a scheduling kerfuffle when the La Vega Pirates neared their own 50th reunion. Most always, people go to a home game on a reunion, but two nights before their game, a drunk Cedar Chopper plowed the Pirates field. Actually, he was something of an artist, but his “drawing” was, well, graphic, procreative (rather than creative) and generally in very bad taste. The chairman of the La Vega school board declared the field closed “for reasons of public decency.”
Fortunately, Heartbreak and Bellmead share a certain ambiance, as well as a bunch of kinfolks. In an emergency meeting, the La Vega 50th Reunion Committee everyone to drive a few extra miles and do their thing in Heartbreak – no big deal. I enjoyed the unusual circumstance of being married to a Heartbreak Raccoon gal — Sally Rae — and I was a Pirate and a 50th reunion guy.
I had a foot firmly in each camp such that I got to cheer each time either team made a good play. I even had a few words with the Heartbreak reunion planners and they graciously invited all us Pirates to join them for the big bonfire.
The game was hard-fought. It ended in a 10-10 draw. In the spirit of ’69, both sides claimed, “Victory with Honor!”
Spirits were high as all us old codgers mingled around the upwind side of the big pile of logs, old hay, pallets and street signs.
“My,” I thought, “these kids really outdid themselves this year.” It was about the biggest bonfire I ever saw.
Every party has its party bashers, people who seem to suck the joy, even the oxygen, out of the room. Just after the 20 gallons of gasoline stationed at the top of the fire had been punctured, an unmarked car full of DEA agents pulled up and rushed forward (from the downwind side) shouting, “Stop, stop this now, We are impounding this whole area … move back, evacuate NOW!”
With great deliberateness (and intentional deafness), the Great Raccoon lifted his ceremonial long bow and sent a fiery arrow straight into the pile. There was a huge “whoosh” and the 20 gallons of gasoline ignited.
The DEA agents (never very popular around Heartbreak) were instantly cooked, but only cooked medium rare. Arney drove over from his watch spot, loaded up three very unhappy, sort of toasted, DEA agents into his ’57 Plymouth Interceptor (law enforcement model) and drove them to Culver City General Hospital for a slathering of burn ointment.
Later, he told me that the more they cursed the “little, outlaw, podunk towns like Heartbreak,” the slower he drove.
Meanwhile, all of us ‘69ers noticed a smell — a sickly-sweet, pungent odor that took us back to our high school daze. As a wave, the two combined masses of 50-year veterans of the late ’60s moved downwind of the fire. Bless the kids of today, we all enjoyed the fruits of the labor of today’s youth.
Perhaps it had been a prank, something the kids still love? I can’t say, but I can say this: most of the 53 missing bales of marijuana were in that bonfire structure. All its mighty energy was released in less than 30 minutes. It gave hints of Aurora Indica, Banana Kush, Panama Red and just enough Moby Dick to keep you out of the corner.
Of course, I have no real first-hand understanding of these matters. I only repeat what those awful drug abusers around me said. (General Denial of Any Direct or Complicit Guilt; see the 5th Amendment)
I also deny seeing three Deacons of the Mighty Right Arm of the Lord’s Tabernacle in Quick Fix driving the DEA’s black Hummer. Did I mention they needed a new van? “God Provides, Not the Government” is the church’s official motto.
An almost religious atmosphere descended upon the crowd that was enshrined in those curtains of smoke. Some fell speechless to the ground. Natural-born helpers dragged them over the grass, out of the smoke. Some of the younger ones took the hands of their beloved others and walked boldly toward the woods around Heartbreak Lake.
Nine months later, the first arrivals of the Class of 2037 screamed cries of joy and dismay as they arrived into the world of humans. Some of us that night found it necessary to reveal secrets or some forgotten resolved feud some 50 years old. Most of us tried to talk but giggled at each other at the same moment.
From a medical standpoint I think we were burning through an immense number of endorphins and dopamines in our prefrontal lobes. But then, we weren’t counting. For a few moments, we were all 18 again.
Musical instruments tuned up and there was immense contingent of slow dancing to “Crimson and Clover, over and over ...” Pirates and Raccoons intermixed in such a manner that at least nine divorces were based on actions of that night. Some spoke in tongues, but these were mostly the ones standing too close to the main plume and the natural-born helpers soon carried them out of harm’s way.
Sally Rae, my sweet wife, felt the effects as well. She can be a lusty lady; that evening she danced just far enough from me to brush my chest with hers. She laughed, even giggled, giving me all those special signals from a wife that was quite willing to take up a private sort of party later.
About this time a sort of paranoia set over me. Those 200 extra chicken-fried steaks I had ordered suddenly weighed heavily on my soul. In a fit of financial passion, I grabbed the bullhorn and announced to one and all, “The Waterin’ Hole Café is about to open up in 30 minutes with chicken-fried steaks, 50% off for all!”
The dancers headed for their vehicles, the music stopped, the dead rose from their grass, and all headed for their cars.
The Waterin’ Hole Café netted $2,000 that night. It was weeks before Sally Rae forgave me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.