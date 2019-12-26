Sally Rae and I run a beautiful little restaurant — The Waterin’ Hole Café — in a near-perfect little town called Heartbreak, Texas, 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars. Or so our private legend goes. As always, the truth was grinding hours of work, cleaning out the grease sump when my next breath would gag a maggot, and Heartbreak — well, we don’t call it Elysian Fields.
Janey, my daughter, came home for a brief Christmas visit. Li’l’ Billy latched onto her like a tick on a puppy, but Janey accepted
his worship with some grace.
Our Christmas was jolly enough, but of course, there were always undercurrents. Lil’l’ Billy (our special adopted son) kept asking for a little sister of his own (that ain’t happening!), and I injudiciously commented on Janey’s California license plate that peaked out above her pajamas.
Her response was, well, intemperate. Maybe Daddys ought to know better, but we seldom ever do. Meanwhile, my mother-in-law, Beth Rae (better known as Death Ray), announced that she could not possibly be expected to gather in our messy, cobbled-together family, but she would receive visitors two days before New Year’s Eve, 2 o’clock sharp.
I could deliver her presents the day before at 1:45 p.m., sharp. In short, my family wasn’t outright dysfunctional, but we had more politics than Washington, D.C.
That morning I had to get up before dawn and make an emergency run to Culver City for a few (but crucial) food items for our restaurant.
It seemed that Culver City was undergoing a sorta spasmodic growth and popularity as a “real western town.” Yuppies flew in every weekend from Houston (millennials? Gen X’ers? I get confused and bored) to spread their Gospel of Vegetarianism and raw fish, to show us land owners what we had done wrong for generations, and to graciously share all that knowledge about the land that city folk just knew was right by growing up watching Walt Disney.
Anyway, they shared their wealth, too, so they were sort of welcome. Of course, some were genuinely nice people. In short, Culver City was experiencing a bit of prosperity after withering on the vine for the last three generations.
Boss Plemmons, our county engineer, had been successfully driven out of Heartbreak after trying to shut down all our streets at once. Deprived of his first goal, he was exercising his full fury on Culver City. In this he was joined by powerful dark forces from Austin.
Nothing seemed to infuriate our road engineers like freely flowing traffic. The interstate through the center of Culver City was torn like a war zone. Boss Plemmons personally turned the interior of the city into a shifting, twisting landscape of dead-ends, back-alley escapes and traffic jams.
The frozen food delivery in my truck took too long to load, the receipts clerk hid in the back on an extended coffee break, and by 2 p.m., Death Ray’s delivery time, I was in a state of frustration and jangled nerves.
I swung off Third Street, hit a dead end (construction), went into an alley marked “Detour” only to find that a dumpster had it blocked. I backed out, tried three other outlets, all with the same results.
Finally, I saw a construction zone with a piece of metal over it, but just beyond lay freedom! A road opened up that led to the South Loop, from which place all things were possible. I darted between two orange cones and suddenly, the iron plate shifted, a hole opened before me … Aaaagh! … and then darkness.
The next three days are foggy to me, still. Once I thought I saw an angel, but it might have been a nurse. Or a candy striper. I’m fairly sure I felt Sally Rae’s hand on my forehead at some point. I have an allergy to morphine, so the only thing I really remember sharply is the dire wolf at the foot of my bed, waiting for me to move so he could eat me for dinner.
Death seemed like a restful alternative; to wake up fully meant accepting the reality of all my injuries, months of pain, and years of debt.
A lot gets written these days about corporate culture. Nowhere is this more evident than in a hospital. Doctors are the colonels. Chief Nurse is equivalent to Sgt. Major. RN’s are sergeants and aides are privates.
Patients have no rank, none. Especially, not “customer.” We are the detritus, to be shifted, shot, and X-rayed on an arbitrary 24/7 schedule that is contemptuous of sleep and all other natural functions, though our urine is somehow especially prized as a product of everyone else’s efforts. Like the real Army, the generals (insurance companies) are never seen, but make their demands universally felt.
I accepted my newly reduced status with all the good grace my pain-and-drug-fogged state would allow, but I could not help crying out when an orderly shifted me around a little too roughly. About day 5 of my ordeal Sally Rae went sort of ballistic as an orderly rolled me over on my side.
“He has broken ribs. I know him! He doesn’t act like that at home.”
“I know it’s rough, little lady,” the orderly said, but ...”
“Don’t little lady me, you $8!^-head!” Sally Ray exclaimed. “X-ray his ribs! Do it now!”
Fortunately, my colonel, Dr. Willis, heard this exchange and said, “Yes, let’s get some X-rays of his chest.”
An hour later the orderly came back in and said, “Well, he does have five broken ribs on his right side, but they must not be too badly broken, because we have missed them five days already.”
Score one for my sweet Sally Rae!
She had the good grace to remain silent, magnanimous in victory, but I was clear enough to wish the orderly five broken ribs, but not too broken.
For the next two weeks Sally Rae re-cajiggered her hours at The Waterin’ Hole. She couldn’t be there all the time, but she made it clear that I wasn’t going to be allowed to die on her shift.
Days turned to weeks, and acute care turned to rehab.
Rehab was a lot nicer. Except for the daily torture of relearning physical movement, these folks tried their best to make me comfortable. Of course, a good day at a hospital is like a lousy day at home, but those folks in rehab sure tried their best.
I still had a lot of time to lie there and think. I thought about my arrogance; how I let my own issues draw me away from paying attention to the road. I thought about how I neglected church the Sunday before, mostly because I just felt like sleeping in.
My laziness didn’t keep me from praying to God for relief from pain. I guess God is probably used to being treated like a convenience, a sort of value-added luxury. It’s a good thing I’m not God; when people like me come around begging after a long period of neglect I am probably too small-spirited to give much grace.
On Sunday some folks came to our hospital and gave a service. Several things were obvious: these weren’t my brand of Christians. They didn’t have much money or backing. Their hymns sounded suspiciously like country and western, (not the high-brow classic anthems I preferred). The sermon was flat and jejune, at best.
All that allowed, I couldn’t explain why tears ran down my face. Rationality told me that it was a lack of endorphins in my system after a major bodily insult, but sometimes rationality is just the wrong tool to use. I’ll say this for those folks and their traveling religious service, they didn’t pass an offering plate and they seemed dead-on sincere.
I concluded that my own fine-tuned sense of what ought to be and what not ought to be in a service was probably a little bit too much for my own convenience, and too little about my own soul’s needs. Lessons in humility are seldom received with a sense of comfort.
After two months of rehab I finally was to the part that all patients look forward to most. I was going home! Yes, I still had weeks in a wheelchair, then a walker. I knew I would get so exhausted walking across a room that I needed a nap, but home was coming!
About 4 in the afternoon, what I privately thought of as “the hurting hour,” that time between pain medications when I usually wanted to nap, I heard a knock.
Boss Plemmons walked in, hat in hand.
Yes, I blamed Boss for tearing up the roads. I knew the snit I had helped put him in, my role in chasing him out of Heartbreak and up to Culver City, where I had my wreck. He was the one person I felt free to demonize, to curse freely as pains migrated up my broken legs, as my ribs ached every breath, as my feet felt freezing and on fire at the same time. If I had a grudge, a real hatred, he was the person I blamed.
“Dave, I come to apologize. I know what I did. I know that you probably wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t torn things up like I did. I got some religion lately, and well … I don’t blame you if you kick me out, but I come here to say I’m sorry.”
Well, something hard just got harder. I had 10 minutes of well-rehearsed venom I had been saving up since I first could think again. Then I thought about the church service the nice folks gave, the dozens of kindnesses I had gotten from the rehab staff.
“I forgive you, Boss. Be a better man. I’ll try to do the same.”
That day, a miracle happened. I felt the weight of hatred lift off my shoulders. I felt a little dizzy, and I knew that my soul had done some healing, too.
