The Waterin’ Hole Café is Heartbreak’s finest eatery. I swear to this truth, mostly because Sally Rae and I run it. Heartbreak is a dusty little by-way about 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s unnatural sushi bars. In Heartbreak we take pride in our work, our children and our dogs (not necessarily in that order). I’m Dave, an old geezer that fled Houston a while back and got lucky in happiness with my new home. Heartbreak folks got lots of kids and dogs.
Last night Dwight Johnson, the assistant principal at Heartbreak High School, had a car wreck. I rescued him from being stranded on the road. Turns out, I also rescued him from a DWI and loss of his job.
Dwight, or “8-Ball” as most called him, is a fine fellow, very formal and tightly wrapped, but he is also mid-divorce, and this seldom ever brings out the best in a person.
My old dog Bandit had been diagnosed with bone cancer in his left front paw some months before. Yesterday I decided his time had come, so I loaded him up with some old morphine pills of mine, hydrocodone, and two weeks of his high-dollar doggie pain pills.
I had severe rheumatoid arthritis, so Old Doc Bailey was fairly generous with me on the pain pills, but first I had to sit through a really strict lecture on how easy it was to abuse them.
When it was time to send Old Bandit over the Golden Rainbow, I wanted to be as gentle as I could. In my old days, I would have helped him along with a bullet in the back of his head, but I guess I’m getting old and soft. The pills would have done it for me, so I figured it would do for him.
Later that night, I put Dwight to bed on our couch and he quickly passed out. Sometime in the night Old Bandit crawled onto the same couch with him. Dwight woke up, thoroughly unhappy, waking up with a hangover and a dead dog.
Well, I got Dwight back to his home. He looked awful blurry, a Class 1 hangover in full force. He had to call a wrecker and try to recover.
8-Ball’s dog, Tilly, is a white Labrador with hints of fence-climbing terrier mixed in. She jumped up and kissed my face, greeting any guest of the house as one of her pack. Dwight sort of kicked her away from his front door.
“That’s Missy’s dog. I never cared for her myself.” I could see why Dwight might not much like Missy right now, but Tilly was just, well, a dog, morally blind and absolutely loyal.
“Well, Dwight, if you don’t like her, give her to me. I happen to have just lost my own dog. She’ll fit right in with Sally Rae’s little Bichon Frise.” I had a hole in my heart after losing Bandit, and she might do just fine.
“Take her then. She’s one less thing I have care for.”
Back home I loaded Bandit up in a cardboard box and headed out toward my old ranch. Bandit had a favorite tree where he liked to sleep away the days; I thought that might suit him for his own special eternity.
I’m old and I hated digging when I was a young man. I slaved away for about three hours on that hard, unproductive soil. Last year I had a heart attack and a mild stroke. The afternoon sun beat down on me and I feared I was positioning myself for a repeat. Lordy, that Texas sun was hot!
I sat down and contemplated mortality. We all know it’s coming, but it’s hardly anyone’s favorite subject. I wondered if Bandit had any sort of consciousness, a Doggie Heaven … and then he licked my hand.
Now I’m a sort of Baptist with foggy theology, but I don’t hold with dog ghosts. I jumped forward and landed in Bandit’s grave. Old Bandit, sort of wobbly, had crawled out of his box and was urinating on me! I couldn’t blame him, I mean, I had done my best to kill him, if only for the kindest reasons, but dogs aren’t much for fine distinctions, whatever their breed.
Recovering myself somewhat, I leaped up. Bandit met my eyes, and I noticed that he was looking blurrier than 8-Ball at breakfast time. His eyes were crossed, and he seemed mostly to be concentrating on some distant truth, known only to him. He trotted in a big circle, seeing his old home, and smelling the scent of the squirrels and rabbits he had so loved to chase.
I stood up and brushed off the dog pee, as best I could. I’ll say this for Bandit: he seemed to know what he was about, and I was just dumbstruck. Also, I noticed that he was not limping.
I must have sat there in the shade for close to an hour. Heartbreak was a place of miracles; this I knew, but resurrected Great Pyrenees was a new one on me.
Finally, Bandit did what yard dogs do; he pooped.
I went over with a stick and mashed the poo around a little bit. Sure enough, there were the four blue morphine pills I had given him, undigested.
That mystery solved, I still had an open grave and a dog dying of cancer. I kinda got the collywobbles about blowing his brains out, so I took a sorrowful journey over to Doc Sam, the town veterinarian, for a store-bought doggie put-down.
Doc Sam took us right in. He knew the sort of turmoil it put a man into to have his dog euthanized, ’cause anyway you spell it, he’s killing his best, most loyal companion. Sam Frazier had been through four wives and was currently working on his fifth, but he still had the same dog. Loyalty is prized around here.
Anyway, Doc hoisted Bandit up on his exam table. A perplexed look crossed his face.
“How long has Bandit been diagnosed?” he asked.
“Oh, you X-rayed him 11 or 12 months ago, I guess.”
Doc Sam walked to a file cabinet and pulled out a sheet of film and stood over a minute studying it. I quietly petted Bandit, cherishing his last moments.
“Well, you see, Dave, bone cancer doesn’t take over two or three months to kill a dog. Darn, I must have been wrong. Has he ever been hit by a car?’
“Yea, Emmitt Bennett accidentally sideswiped him a few years back.”
“I do believe that Bandit just has an extra bad case of arthritis from being hit,” Doc said at last. “I can still put him down if you want me to, if you’re tired of him, but he can live a long time.”
“Come on, Bandit, you’re going home!” Being relieved of the weight of his death lifted my spirits considerably.
So, we all lived happily ever after.
Well, of course not, not here in Heartbreak.
That’s how I came to have three dogs in our home. Oh, yes, there was also Li’l’ Billy, our special adopted son, the most feral member of the pack.
Now here’s the thing: two adults and two dogs sit on a couch, each with their own owner. Three dogs are a pack, with pack behavior. We renamed “Tilly” to “Snowflake,” because of her shiny white fur. I later shortened her name to “Flake” when I discovered how badly house-trained she was. More importantly, we had upset the natural order of things. My first hint was when I saw Li’l’ Billy drinking out of the dog bowl.
When it was just my Bandit, well, he was so much bigger than Sally Rae’s lap dog, Ragnar Hairy Breeches, that there was no real question about pecking order. Snowflake upset the natural order of things. She and Bandit were always fighting to be “alpha,” and at times she and Ragnar ganged up on Bandit. He could still handle them, but there was lots of fighting, nothing too vicious, but bad enough to upset the peace and quiet of the oldest dog there … me.
Also, I found another meaning to the name “Snowflake.” She shed her white hair all the time, often more like a real snowstorm than our little Texas snow flurries. I got bad allergies and ended up spending most of my spare time cleaning house and sneezing.
Worst of all, I knew I was to blame. I had introduced opioid abuse into my household; no matter how well intentioned I may have been, I was to blame. Old Doc Bailey had been dead-right about the dangers. Sure enough, drug use had gotten a whole family down.
Finally, one night after three dogfights, two broken bowls, and one slight dog bite on Li’l’ Billy, I had had enough. I pushed every one of them out in the backyard, including Li’l’ Billy. Oddly enough, he seemed to mind the loss of air conditioning the least.
“Dave,” Sally Rae said in that sweet, reasonable voice of hers, “aren’t you getting yourself all worked up?”
I hate that reasonable voice of her. There never are any good comebacks.
“You are probably right, Darlin’, “I said, “but the noise and the fighting, all that movement, well, I’m just worked up in a bad state. It’s not reasonable what I’m doing, but the issue isn’t reason. It’s sanity.”
I faced the sad truth: I was the oldest dog in my whole pack.