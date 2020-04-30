If you drive 50 or 500 miles due west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars, take a wrong turn or two, and then you follow a paved road that has turned back into gravel and potholes for another five miles, you can find a spot of old-time Texas. The bluebonnets there are pale blue to deep azure, the water is clear, and the people are ornery and friendly in the same breath. It is a place of pastoral delights, beautiful girls followed by handsome boys, all followed by prematurely aged parents who wish against reality that their children won’t repeat the same mistakes they made just a few years before. You have arrived at Heartbreak, Texas.
The years slip along in Heartbreak, Texas, but they seldom slide along like a New England brook. More often, they are like the headwater of the Rio Grande, where the water is only knee deep, clear and inviting. The current is strong, but not so strong as to signal danger.
What happens, though, is that there are randomly scattered potholes. If you step in one and trip, well, friend, you got a broken leg wedged in a hole and you’re likely to drown before you can appreciate how stupid a way you have managed to kill yourself off.
That’s how the coronavirus came to Heartbreak.
Like most people, I watched the news, I read about it on the internet, I listened in dismay as the governor shut down non-essential businesses. In a city like Houston, well, I figure that there must be a half-million restaurants. In Heartbreak, there is just one.
It is The Waterin’ Hole Café. Sally Rae and I run it, and I take exception — great exception — to being called “non-essential.” Cottonwood Baptist Church is the leader in terms of moral direction, and the courthouse is necessary for legal matters, but I put our little café ahead of them for several good reasons.
We are open longer hours than the others. We serve about 99% of the nutrition that doesn’t get cooked at home. Mostly, though, The Waterin’ Hole is where folks come and meet. I think it is fair to say that we keep lots of old codgers sane by letting them sit in the same room and talk. Someone gets too far out on a limb — like talking about how Jade Helm was an inside government insurrection, or something — others talk a little sense to some private-type depressive fella and bring him back to reality.
We served a lot more than food. We served sanity.
All that said, I believe in science. I was profoundly disturbed by the number of neighbors who somehow believed that a friend of 50 years could not pass on the virus. Friendship, even love, has nothing to give with the invisible, unforgiving spread of contagion.
Early on I had a conversation with Arney Shaw, our policeman, about the whole thing.
“Arney,” I said, “this whole town is going to go bug nuts if we try to lock down permanently for two weeks or two months, whatever it takes. I have a compromise in mind, but it takes bending the law with a little discretion, if you know what I mean ...”
“No, Dave, I got an idea where you’re headed, but I got no idea, exactly, what you’re getting’ at.”
“Well, what I mean, is, close the main restaurant, but leave three tables out front, just three or four chairs each, all about six feet apart.”
“Well, maybe....”
“… and open up a little beer garden-type thing out back. All tables would be six feet apart.”
“You’re pushing it, Dave.”
“How many home disturbances do you think you’ll get called to if we go to a full lockdown?” I asked.
“Probably about one every 10 minutes, if I know my town.”
“Just let me try it. If things get bad, well, I’m reasonable. We’ll adjust. After all, no one has seen this before. After all, how well do you think Washington, D.C., knows our little town?”
“OK, I’ll try it, but be ready to shut down iffin’ I say so.”
“You got it, Arney.”
What happened next was when Dire Circumstance meets Chance Preparation and they have a love child called Genius.
My sweet Sally Rae has always been the brains of our little operation. Just before the virus thing got serious, she did a quantity buy of three months of toilet paper. Now, our Chicken-Fried Steak Dinner (our best-seller) costs just $6.99. However, if you add in a slice of her pecan pie for $4 even, you get $11.99, plus tax.
Few people were willing to buy a slice of pie for $4, but, if your bill came to over $10, well, you got a free roll of toilet paper.
Like I say, Sally Rae was a genius, pure and simple. You might even say her “Big Meal Special” wiped away the sting of a $4 piece of pie. And sure, our pecan pie was good stuff!
We had a roadmap to survival in a time of trouble.
That is, until we ran low on Karo syrup, a prime ingredient in pecan pie.
About then, things got complicated.
You see, I am 69, and I am what is called “immunocompromised.” My rheumatoid arthritis medicine works by reducing my natural immunity to almost nothing. All that put me in the high-risk group.
Sally Rae is a little younger, but she had to run the fryer, take orders, make the tea, refill the tea, about 400 more jobs I can’t even imagine. AND keep an eye on Li’l’ Billy, our special son, since the schools shut down. Even on a good day, he was a handful.
Someone had to go to Culver City and get Karo syrup, and that someone had to be me.
Taking Li’l’ Billy was out of the question. Children are fetchin’ as they can be, but they have to be protected. Also, they are walking petri dishes. Put an infection out there, they’ll get it first, every time. No two ways about it, I was going to be going into town on my own, immunocompromised or not.
It’s a good thing that I’m a hoarder, let the critics say what they may.
I went to my workshop. There, I viewed my inventory: I had a big green tank of oxygen for my cutting torch. I also had a mini oxy tank from my recent wreck, when my broken ribs wouldn’t let me breathe properly. The problem was to move the oxygen from the big tank to the little tank.
I first tried a direct hook-up, but the parts just wouldn’t fit. Then I dug out my scuba rig. It had the clamp I needed to marry up to the mini oxy tank, but my hoses weren’t strong enough for the pressure. After about four days of trial and error (mostly error), I tried a test-fill and blew out a hose, flooding the main restaurant floor with oxygen.
BANG!
As I jumped to turn off the main tank, Sally Rae screamed and dropped six perfectly good chicken-fried steaks on her right foot.
I won’t repeat what she said, but, for the record, my parents WERE married, and my mother had no canine DNA, despite Sally Rae’s claims of the moment.
Try #2: I shortened my connecting lines considerably. Then I wrapped the weak hose with bailing wire, tightly and evenly. That done, I tightly wrapped the whole thing with duct tape.
It worked.
Then, I broke out a full face mask with twin filters that I used for spray painting. The filters were just for show. Viruses are incredibly small, and normal filters are no match for them. However, by hoisting my mini oxy tank on my back and connecting a breathing hose under my mask, I created a positive air-pressure situation that I could count on preventing any viruses from entering.
That, plus gloves and hand sanitizer, gave me a rig where I felt I could safely enter any shopping center likely to have Karo syrup. I only could fill my tank with 20 minutes of oxygen, so it would have to do.
I went off to Culver City, determined to make my purchase.
The Walmart had a line around two corners, everyone back-to-back, coughing on each other. Same for the big Food Mart.
I only had a limited supply of oxygen crammed into my mini tank, so such places were out of the question.
I found a small food store near the edge of town, just big enough to have something like Karo syrup and small enough to have no lines. Best of all, it had a prominent sign that said, “NO TOILET PAPER! DON’T EVEN ASK!”
I put on my rig and walked up to the door. The owner, the only man in the store, immediately pointed a double-barreled shotgun at me.
“Don’t even think about robbing me! Anyway, like the sign says, I got no toilet paper!”
In my best John Wayne voice I said, “Hey, Pilgrim, I’m just another customer. Got any Karo syrup?”
“Sure, about 10 bottles, left over from Thanksgiving. You better be willing to pay the price, though. Everything here is three times the list price, on account of I can’t get no deliveries.”
“Well, lower that shotgun a little and let’s talk. Better yet, I’ll be right back.”
I counted out 10 rolls of toilet paper and walked back in.
Ten minutes later, I walked out with 10 bottles of Karo syrup. I still had eight minutes of oxygen left.
