I live in Heartbreak, Texas, a pretty little town 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s depraved sushi bars. Sally Rae, my lovely late-life wife and I run The Waterin’ Hole Café. Drop in (if you can find us) for the best chicken-fried steak to be found anywhere.
Mr. Aristotle once wrote, “Man is the rational animal.” If I had been his teacher, instead of Mr. Plato, that is the day I would have flunked him for a complete failure to understand human psychology.
Ben Samuels, our town mayor, was trying to direct a town hall meeting. We all liked Ben, liked what he did as the mayor, but that liking was mostly because he did very little. Our unsaid (but universally understood) motto was “Less government is better government.”
“Today the issue before us is clean water. How do we get it? How to we assure we keep on getting it.”
With that, about half cheered and clapped. The other half stomped their boots and spat tobacco on the richly dyed oak floor.
Mayor Ben wisely knew not to seem partial to either side. Statesmen lead their people, politicians follow them. Mayor Ben sold insurance and he was determined to be a politician, at least until he could see which way the wind was blowing.
“I want Dave to come up here and explain the issue, at least as he sees it.”
I shuffled up front and took the microphone. “I’ve taken water samples from my own faucet and fecal form bacteria is above minimum standards. I have tested 10 wells around Heartbreak, and they are all much higher. Aside from not having much of a sewage plant, we have too many septic systems, and we have too many cows. One cow has the output of 17 humans. In short, it’s like having 100,000 humans uphill of our water supply and what we drink has become a real hazard.”
Sometimes fewer words are better than more. I finished up, “Bon appetit! Enjoy your next glass of water.”
“So what is your solution, Dave?” Mayor Ben asked.
“We need more chlorine in the water, but since we have already reached a top limit on that, after all, chlorine IS a poison, we need to expose anything we want to drink to at least six hours of direct sunlight before we drink it. In the longer term, we need an $11 million bond package to build a better sewage plant, a better water plant, and waste lagoons in every pasture that runs downhill into Heartbreak Lake.
“In a couple of years, we can be back on the safe side of things. Meanwhile, we are flirting with cholera, typhoid, and several other nasty things we thought we had done away with a century ago. ”
“All right. Thank you Dave, I’ll open the floor to public comment.”
There was little in the way of public applause. Mention of a $11 million bond project left most with a stunned silence. I knew right then that I was about as popular as one of the offending cow patties that were the root cause of the problem.
Mean Old Man Storm pushed himself up and lumbered to the front.
“Gimme that microphone. Well, we all see what happens when an outsider comes into us, horns into our way of life, and wants to make change! $11 million! And how much is this gonna make our property taxes go up, good years and bad? Our taxes are already too high, everybody knows that! When I was a boy I once had to drink out of a deep hoofprint in the sod, and I’m still here!”
I shuddered inwardly. Every Texas rancher over 30 has told that story as true. Mean Old Man Storm was close to three times that age, so by now he probably believed it. What he left out was that all his kin who never saw 60, all the children who died before age 5, the past generations we conveniently forget when it is time to talk taxes.
A few others, mostly ranchers, stood and talked about socialism, libtards and city-fied idiots. I shuddered, knowing the consequences. A “straw vote” sent the whole issue back for “further study,” and Mayor Ben suggested 30 days to revisit the whole thing. That is bureaucratic speak for “deader than a door nail.”
I’ll admit I was depressed. I had worked hard on that report and getting a little grassroots support. I used to teach science, and I shuddered at the consequences.
Several days later, Sally Rae sent me into Culver City for some restaurant supplies. As I returned I saw Mean Old Man Storm’s pickup on the side of the road. It was a hot day. As I slowed, I saw that old man sweating away, hauling out a tire jack in the unforgiving sun. A deeply un-Christian thought passed through my mind: with heat and no shade my biggest opponent could likely die of a heat stroke if I just kept going.
Now some say that there is no evidence that Christianity — or any other religion, for that matter — can actually make us better. I have to disagree. I pulled over and walked back to him.
“Looks like you got a little problem here, Storm.”
“Did you stop to gloat,” he asked, not looking up.
“You look sort of hot. I brought you a bottle of water.”
That gave him pause.
“Well. Uh, thanks.” He stood up and took a long drink.
I settled down in his spot and broke a few more of the lug nuts loose.
“You might as well save your time. Somehow, I got two flats at once, and just one tire. I was changing out this one mostly because I didn’t know what else to do.”
When I got his tire changed I walked back to Rosie and hefted out my own spare. Since we both drove Fords, the tire matched.
We worked silently for another 20 minutes or so, two old men united in a dirty, hot, thankless task, sort of like most of the work around Heartbreak. We traded back and forth, both reaching our limits.
As we worked, I noticed a cottontail rabbit scampered onto the hot, black tarmac. A rattlesnake struck at him and missed, but they both sort of levitated and headed back opposite directions. That roadway must have been 140 degrees! Most of us have seen a rabbit hop in the air, but until you have seen a rattlesnake rise up and execute a perfect three-point turn in mid-air you haven’t understood the magical properties of a Texas summer.
Dang old age! As kids we would have done this work and laughed about it, but on a day like today it was easy to overdo. The first symptom could easily be collapsing from a whole variety of ills: heart attack, stroke, heat stroke or simple dehydration. Anyway, we finally got done.
“I need some ice tea, maybe four or five glasses,” I said. “How about you?”
“Trying to drum up business?” he asked.
They don’t call him Mean Old Man Storm for nothing, I remembered.
“Today, I think it’s on the house. Come on, don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. I don’t like how red you’re getting.”
With that, I drove back into town. Even as I pulled up out front of The Waterin’ Hole, I doubted he would stop. Still, Texas heat has its own stern truth. Mean Old Man Storm pulled his pickup in behind me.
Sally Rae saw me, all sweated out and salt-crusty. She headed my way with Texas first aid: a tall pitcher of sweet tea and a glass of ice.
“Grab two glasses, honey,” I managed to croak out.
Storm and I saw and drank in the cool, darkly shadowed corner of The Waterin’ Hole for about 20 minutes.
“You know, there might be a way to cut that $11 million down, even quite a bit,” I finally ventured. “Like those manure lagoons. If we got a grant for a new engine for your old bulldozer and didn’t have to contract all that out. Of course, you’d have to share its use for some of the other ranchers …”
“Keep talkin’.”
Everyone knows the way to Storm’s heart was paved with money.
Next week we all met back at the Town Hall for another meeting.
I never thought Mean Old Man Storm was even remotely eloquent, but that night he made a compromise case for the future, a case based on what we Texans can’t do without: water. We got a majority vote for half the project, a small miracle.
Going home, Sally Rae looked at me quizzically. “How’d you do that, Dave? The last time I remember Mean Old Man Storm changing his mind, why, Truman was president.”
“Like Abe Lincoln once said, ‘Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?’”
“But how are you ever going to get the water project done with just half the money?” she asked next.
“It was only going to take $5 million to begin with. When I drew up the proposal, I doubled the money and added 10 percent. I knew when I started talking about millions of dollars that everyone would balk. Now they think they are getting a good deal.”
It was my turn to look at Sally Rae.
“Darlin,’ did you think I was born yesterday? I mean, the rules of the game say that you are allowed to be as smart as you need to be.”