If you head out of Houston and take enough wrong turns, about 50 or 500 miles out you will come to a little town where people still care about each other. It’s called Heartbreak, Texas. Our main attraction is The Waterin’ Hole Café. My wife, Sally Rae, runs it and I get to eat for free if I keep out from underfoot during the busy times. I’m Dave, and welcome.
Another school year was running down. School is one of those important time markers. Of course, school isn’t just learning numbers and literacy. It’s where we get our most interesting formative scars, our first romance, our first (forgive me) heartbreak. If you do teaching the right way, well, it’s a passel of work and worry.
No one works harder than the assistant principal, Dwight Johnson. Dwight is our first black staff member, and he knows it every waking moment. He is always dressed in a razor-sharp suit, tight Windsor-knotted tie, and clean-shaven over his entire head. Just walking across the room, most people have to trot to keep up with him. The principal, Old Clancy, is nearing retirement and sleeps most of the day. He ought to be fired, but we aren’t that mean -- him being one year from retirement and all.
Anyway, Dwight runs the show. In a perfect world Dwight would spend his time running curriculum reports and getting grants; but in our world, he spends about 95 percent of his time with 5 percent of the worst-behaved students. Modern law and discipline means that he can’t lay a hand on anyone, unless they are actually and actively braining a smaller student, but Dwight has a drill instructor’s voice, and few choose to ignore him.
So, Dwight has legends about him. First off, everyone calls him “Eight-ball,” except to his face. It started out as derision, but over time it grew to a term of respect, a sort of street name that he earned the hard way. He has a pretty little wife, Missy, who sort of hangs in the background with her dog, Tilly. Word among the students is that he’d rather kick Tilly than pet her, but I never saw it happen. Like most talk, I just listened and didn’t repeat it.
When school was down to about its last six weeks, Dwight started coming in for dinner. One thing I noticed was that he never got a “to-go” dinner for his Missy. Then Miss Scarlet, our biggest town gossip, said that she had seen Missy on the arm of another man, over in Culver City.
The unwritten law of Heartbreak was that such behavior could only be answered with either a gun or a knife. A betting pool quickly formed, with “knife” running 20 points ahead of “gun.”
One evening I exercised an owner’s prerogative. I pulled up a chair across from him after delivering his chicken-fried steak.
“So Dwight, how’re you doing these days?” I asked in my most sociable manner.
“I’m doing.”
“I’m not trying to pry, or anything, but I just want you to know, if you ever need a friend, or anything, I’m here.”
“What for?”
“Well, most anything, I guess.”
“Well, how about a refill of unsweet tea, and a double order of peace and quiet.”
Well, I know when I’ve been dissed and dismissed, so I got him the tea. Having been through a divorce myself, I know that it hardly ever brings out the best in a man. I made one more stab at it.
“Just remember, I’m the sort of friend that won’t go where he’s not welcome; but will be back around when he’s needed.”
With that, I poured his tea and left.
* * *
About a year before, I had noticed that my old dog, Bandit, had a bad limp. I took him to Doc Sam, the town vet. He X-rayed Bandit’s leg.
“This is bad news, Dave,” he said. “Bandit has bone cancer.”
“Can you do anything for him?” I asked.
“Amputation won’t save him, and it’s cruel to do that to an animal with limited time. I can give you pain killers and that can give him some more time, happy time, that is.”
“Well, I’ll take your pills. Any idea how long he’s got?” I asked.
“Every dog is different. Could be a year, could be a lot less. He’ll let you know.”
* * *
I think about the most disgusting thing the FDA will allow humans to eat is Braunschweiger. It is a pig liver pate; my stomach heaved a little every time I had to handle it. It does have one redeeming virtue: for dogs it is meat candy. Every morning and every evening I gave Bandit his painkiller.
Finally, this morning, when I walked into the living room there was a large puddle of urine next to Bandit’s favorite couch. Old Bandit has always had the best house manners of any dog I ever met. He didn’t ever have to be house-broken. He didn’t howl at nights, why, other than a little begging at mealtime he never made any fuss.
So, when I found the puddle I knew his body was failing him. I’d kept him alive as long as he sometimes got to run around and enjoy himself, but I would not keep a dog alive when he was in pain, just to satisfy my own need for his company. That was just too selfish.
So, on that final day I made my preparations. I laid out all my old pain killers. There are some things that are fairly predictable for old men. I had morphine from 10 years ago when I broke my leg. I had hydrocodone from three separate dental emergencies. And I had two weeks of Bandit’s painkillers left before his next refill.
I laid it all out and made a lethal dose of Braunschweiger treats. First, I gathered old Bandit up in my arms and patted his head, scratched his sweet spot, and I told him how much I loved him. I had pre-mixed two weeks of his painkillers with quite a bit of my own stuff. Then I fed him his treats, one at a time until he had all eight of them.
“Lordy,” I thought, “that’s enough to kill me and the horse next door.”
Along about 9:30 that night I got a call from an unidentified number. It had the Heartbreak area code, or I would not have taken it at all. Those darn robo-scammers pound my phone all the time, threatening to haul me off to prison I don’t drop everything I’m doing and run off to Culver City to buy them gift cards. They ought to rename them “grift cards.”
When I answered it, it was Eight-ball.
“Dave, did you mean it when you said you were my friend?”
His voice sounded slurry, but full of anxiety at the same time.
“I sure did. What’s up, Dwight?”
“I’ve, ah, had a slight accident on the road back from Culver City, about 10 miles out. I’ll get a wrecker tomorrow, right now I just need a ride home.”
“Sure thing. I’m on my way.”
I glanced at Bandit. He looked up at me and yawned. Well, I wasn’t rushing him, and I had a human in need.
About 12 miles out I saw his car. There was nothing slight about the accident: his car was upside-down and, in a field, next to the road.
As soon as I pulled over he ran from some trees and hopped in.
“Let’s go.”
I could tell from his breath why he needed a friend. He stank like a brewery. I also knew all about school boards. Even if Dwight didn’t get charged with anything, a drunk accident would end his career. Right now, the poor man didn’t have much else.
“Just a minute. I’m a full-service friend.”
I grabbed my hammer and a nail from the back of my pick-up and ran over to his car. Then I hammered the nail in just above the tread, for a side puncture. As soon as I had a satisfying hiss going, I reached inside and picked up a half-empty bottle of Jack Daniels off his roof. In moments we were going again. Evidence tampering, colluding to cover a crime, and aiding a public drunk all in under 10 minutes. Wow. I still had my touch!
Handing him his Jack, I said, “You didn’t want to leave this behind. By the way, you had a sudden flat tire. You hit your head, woke up dazed, and called me. Got that?”
Dwight must have gotten some street smarts somewhere along the way. “I got it. Want a little nip?” he asked as we sped away.
By the time we got back to Heartbreak I knew more than I ever wanted to know about his wife’s affair, his upcoming divorce, and how tough it was to stay tightly wound all the time.
I took him straight back to my home and put him to bed on my couch for the night. He didn’t need to be on his own.
About 6:30 that morning I was trying to wake up. Some people are Type-A sorts; they wake up all ready to go. Come are Type-B. They need coffee. Me, I’m more a Type-M, or maybe a Type-ZZZZZZ. I normally need coffee and a long while just to tell you my name and which state I live in. But there would be no slow morning for me, not today.
Eight-ball opened his eyes and yelled, “Good Lord, have mercy! How do you white people live like this? There’s a dead dog in my bed!”
Well, I’ve known a long time the real truth of the matter: No good deed goes unpunished.