We are the best (almost only) attraction on Main Street in Heartbreak, Texas. By some accident of the Global Positioning System we are lost off the charts, 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s trey chic sushi bars. Our splendid isolation is lost off the charts in the ocean of trees and grass that make up Greater Texas -- a point of comfort and pride to us all.
Sunlight played through the gently blowing curtains next to my bed. Sunlight is energy, it is pressure, and it very directly massaged my mind in those critical moments before I was conscious enough to discriminate dream from reality, fantasy from fact. Below, I could hear Sally Rae finishing the breakfast rush at The Waterin’ Hole Café she has operated for about three years now.
Half an hour later, I trusted myself to plod among my fellow humans as I walked down. I clutched my coffee cup, determined to try to blend in, but not yet ready to engage with humanity. I’ve noticed before that sunlight can fool a man, make a fool of him, or send him off into a waking, walking dream.
I found myself trying to discriminate what was reality. At my age, this can be symptomatic of another stroke, or an insight I had somehow missed over the last 60-plus years. I sat in a dark corner, pouring more coffee into my system, seeking some sort of, well, what? Not equilibrium. Not ambition or, but maybe some understanding.
Assistant Principal Dwight Johnson was eating a late breakfast. Most people called him “8 Ball” because of his perfectly round, hairless, black head. I knew Dwight fairly well and I knew that he gloried in his nickname, something he would never publicly acknowledge. He also took pride in always being immaculately dressed in a suit and tie, a step beyond even the dress code of Ben Samuels, our conflicted Jewish mayor.
About 10 o’clock a small, ragged black boy wandered in and asked me if I had any of yesterday’s ribs for his dog. I knew they weren’t for his dog, but for a thin gruel his mother would have to boil for hours to make anything resembling soup. It would be their supper. I led him into the back and gave him the last half-dozen ribs remaining from last night’s special. That poor boy needed some meat on his ribs.
“Thankee, sur,” he said and disappeared out a side door. He had seen Dwight, too. He might be poor, but he was no fool, and he was well acquainted with the consequences of playing hooky.
As I walked back in, Dwight was scowling at me. Lord, after 10 years of teaching, that man could make a face of disapproval that would turn Medusa to stone.
“So, Dwight, I take it you don’t approve of begging?” I opened.
“I don’t approve of a lot. Mostly, I don’t want to keep doing what we’ve been doing the last couple of hundred years.”
“Well, Dwight, I couldn’t agree more. I just disapprove of hungry people right in front of me when I can do something about it.”
He unbent a little bit and relaxed his scowl to the point that we could agree to disagree, and still be friends. Still, he left a 10-cent tip, so I would know he had not abandoned his point.
I was in such a mood that I’d take a 10-cent peace over a 2-bit war. I put the dime in my pocket.
A lady once said that de Nile ain’t just a river in Africa. I finally came around to the main source of my discontent. My old, favorite dog of all time, Bandit, was dying. Doc Sam, our town vet (and our most eminent citizen) had diagnosed Bandit as having bone cancer in his left front leg. There was no treatment except painkillers.
For several months I had given him pain pills wrapped in Braunschweiger. For the uninitiated, this is a pig liver pate, and I personally find it about the most disgusting thing the FDA will allow on the grocery shelves. I can feel my cholesterol go up from just handling it, but dogs find it wonderful and enchanting, like week-old dead rabbit imbued with hints of summer skunk. I don’t get it, but then, I’m not a dog.
Anyway, Bandit’s daily fare of liver and pain pills was steadily going up. One day soon I was going to have to take him in my lap and feed him one pill after another until he went off into doggie heaven. I wasn’t looking forward to it.
Some days the coffee medicine just doesn’t work for me. I still wondered about this discriminating thing. We discriminate between light and dark, hot and cold, male and female. Unfortunately, we often discriminate against people, but isn’t this a human thing? I mean, I make no apology for discriminating against thieves and murders. They deserve to be in prison. We humans discriminate within our own group all the time: who is smarter, who is prettier, who is better.
We cannot ignore the evidence of our eyes, but we often put too much on what we see. If a crew-cut blond man hits a woman, are all crew-cut blond men wife-beaters? The basic contract of this country is that we don’t generalize, we don’t stereotype like this. Of course, there are the lofty ideals of law and then there is reality.
And then there are dogs. Back at my ranch, Bandit would meet any stranger as a new friend, that is, any white stranger. The first time John Branch walked down my driveway, I thought Bandit was going to kill him before I could get there. John, and old schoolmate of mine, was black, you see.
Bandit used his little dog brain and identified John as “not one of my pack.” I immediately gave Bandit a remedial lesson in civil rights, but John hasn’t been back, I’m sorry to say.
Anyway, I found myself trying to discriminate between my love of Bandit and my love for Bandit. Because I love my old dog, I was determined to keep him as long as possible. However, nothing is snaky as two conflicting good things. When he gets to where he can’t enjoy life, it was time for me to send him over the rainbow bridge.
I walked out into our back lot. For once I tried to enjoy its beauty, not get bogged down into all the yard chores I ought to be doing. As I stood there, trying to take in the sunlight, meet it on its own terms, a Mexican silverlight butterfly flew up and landed on my hand. These silverlights were new to Texas. When I first saw one a few years ago I looked it up.
It was a native of Mexico, but it had ventured northward, almost certainly one of those species that the increased heat had chased north. I found it odd that we discriminate between a winged species, which has all sort of federal protections as a migrant, and our human species, which treats two-legged migrants so differently. I thought that the butterfly was a beautiful addition.
Another recent immigrant is the Mexican vulture. Unlike his northern cousins, he has a long, curved beak. Also, unlike our native vultures, he doesn’t wait for something to die. If he can, he’ll start to work on a live lamb or baby goat. If you’ve ever seen what the poor things look like afterward — well, anyway, I always used the rancher’s option. I shoot ’em, shovel ’em and shut up about ’em. They have special rights as a migrating fowl, but I’m not ashamed to discriminate between the beautiful silverlight butterfly and the Mexican vulture.
There is an obscure set of Southwest Pacific islanders I’ve read about. Nature has provided them with almost everything they could wish. Bamboo grows quickly and makes uprights for their houses. Native grasses make a good roof. Fish, fruits and vegetables are abundant. It is God’s own paradise for the human animal.
Therefore, they concocted a religion based on growing boar pigs to an enormous state, growing their teeth into a circle that must pierce the boar’s lips not one, but three times. It is a religion. Families go broke for the status of having the three-time-pierced lip, the holy of holies. It seems almost as if they had to add some stress, so they could discriminate between good times and bad.
I don’t judge them as being any less smart or ethical than me, but I do think we humans are an example of something that can’t be happy with mere existence. We have an inner drive that must discriminate between right and wrong.
Li’l’ Billy has a new friend, Delores Adamante, a beautiful Hispanic girl about his own age. I do believe Li’l’ Billy may be a little smitten, and while I decided to watch closely, right now all I see is the innocence of children. They run around, exploring the wonders of the universe like kids always have. It also keeps them occupied, out from under foot.
About dinnertime, Mean Old Man Storm came in for his nightly chicken-fried steak. He looked at Li’l’ Billy and said, “Better set your sights a mite higher, Little Buddy.”
I ask what he means.
“Well, we don’t want our kids not seeing what we see, you know, the poverty, the ignorance.”
“You mean the brownness?” I asked.
“Yeah, that, too.”
I threw his steak in the trash. “Get out, you’re not pushing your poison on for another generation.”
Anthropological speculation is a fine thing, but I hope I never use it as an excuse to shrink from doing the right thing.