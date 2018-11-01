Sally Rae and I own The Waterin’ Hole Café, the best little eatery in Heartbreak, Texas. Our little town is 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s degenerate sushi bars. We don’t just serve food, though; we have a cool spot where people can come in, do business and catch up on the gossip. We like to run a friendly place, but that can turn on a dime, as I found out last week.
Sir Bennett Fitzroy had a really fancy name, but if truth mattered, he was about the last person anyone would call “fancy.” Sir only washed his overalls at Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July. He claimed it ruined his “natural bloom” and Lordy, don’t you know he had some kind of bloom.
Every day about 10:30 a.m. Sallie Rae started to do a hard scrubbing on the grill with her holy stone. He’d wander in and say, “Princess, I wonder if these peasants are still serving breakfast?” It was his princely conceit that he only spoke to a being of similar rank — His Princess.
I always asked, “Would you like your special seat, Sir?”
He’d reply, “Well, Princess, I put some special crumbs down there for you yesterday. Reckon they’d serve you again today?”
I would quietly grind up a pack of crackers in my left hand and (holding my breath) escort him over to his special place — where the air conditioner blew hardest, and the window was cracked about 2 inches. Then I would bring him out his regular: sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, hash browns and a fruit platter of seasonal offering.
The platter wasn’t on the menu — but I figured I had SOME responsibility for regulating his diet. After all, the fruit special was mostly just stewed apples and cinnamon with a few raisins thrown in to promote, well, regularity.
Sir’d eventually finish and walk back to his own shack. His special only cost $2.50 because I knew the man was on Social Security and couldn’t afford much more. He always left a 10-cent tip — hard cash. I stuck his dime into a special fruit jar to remind me always to be respectful about a customer’s pride, and what it took to earn an honest dime in this little town.
Then, contention slithered into Heartbreak...
First off, Jim McClain, a graduate of A&M Veterinary School, moved back to his hometown and actually competed with Old Doc Sam. Now, Old Doc Sam was arguably the most important man in Heartbreak. He delivered cattle for a living and more than once he had delivered Real Live Humans — in a pinch — especially down in Quick Fix, where live human young ’uns accrued at an alarmingly rate. He even got a midwife certificate, but if you read closely, you could see it was printed by All Certificates Inc., LLD, Winnipeg, Canada.
Old Doc Bailey started objecting to the competition, especially when Doc Sam started prescribing ivomec — goat wormer — for some of his other humans, for pin worms and such. Doc Bailey objected that Doc Sam’s midwifery certificate didn’t stretch that far. But Arney, the local law, was singularly unimpressed by the lack of sheepskin papering. After all, Doc Sam had wormed Arney several times in his toddlerhood, and to good effect.
Well, anyway, there was suddenly a divide though the middle of town — a “pro Doc Sam faction” faction versus the “new Doc Jim McClain faction.”
Dr. Jim had his own backers — family members who were quite numerous. There was the odd person who did not like the final expression on their best friend’s face after Doc Sam put ’em down. Of course, there were a fair number of people who found it easier to change vets than settle old bills.
Then 8-Ball (as everyone called Dwight Johnson) inherited being principal after Old Clancy went to sleep at his desk one day and never woke up. That was something of a scandal in itself; he was dead three days before anyone noticed.
(Now, Dwight is a fine man, and I have an unusually, perhaps troubled friendship with him dating back to a car wreck that unfortunately happened in the midst of a colorful divorce …’nuff said).
However you put it, we had a black man as principal of Heartbreak High School for the very first time. People who had sworn all their lives that they weren’t racist somehow found a reason to be angry about the emergency appointment.
Comments ranged from 8-Ball’s aftershave to his spending Saturday mornings at a Culver City golf course, because, after all, “we can’t be paying him enough to get country club notions.” Rumors ranged from his having sushi on his breath, to outright immorality, but no one could rightly certify exact time or circumstance.
When 8-Ball decreed that the cheerleader shirts become 2 inches MORE modest, he was criticized for looking too closely at the (white) cheerleaders — heaven forbid! Personally, I knew exactly what caused their discontent. It galled me to have to do it, but I just went deaf when someone said something like that to me.
I had a ready answer about what was really bugging them, but I also had a business to run, so I tolerated something that stunk. That doesn’t make me a hero, but it did make me a man who fed his family.
To make matters worse, the Rev. Hollis was sick with the flu and he dared invite his daughter, a seminarian (from a godless Dallas facility) to fill in for him one Sunday. Perhaps it was in sophomoric exuberance that she dared to suggest that Christ’s Immaculate Conception was — was, well, sort of maculate … that Joseph had, well, y’ know, fiancé privileges.
Further, she said, that if Christ, a man of humble origins, lived an immaculate life, it was a goal worthy of our humble endeavors, and therefore within our power to do the same. The moment this heresy was uttered, there was a profound silence followed by a collective clap as all the mothers slapped their hands around the ears of their offspring.
The Heartbreak Times later recorded that 245 people walked out — which must be regarded as a Miracle of Piety in itself, since the average Sunday attendance rarely exceeds 150 souls.
I made my big mistake by taking my old dog Bandit down to the new doggie doctor, Doc Jim. I mean, Doc Sam had first diagnosed him with bone cancer and then sold me doggie painkillers at $60 for a 20-day supply for almost a year before correcting his diagnosis to mere arthritis.
Now if you work this out, on 10-cent tips, you can kind of get an idea of how this affected our household budget.
Since I was seen entering the office of new Doc Jim, a certain faction of Heartbreak society turned against me. I definitely saw a drop in business at The Watering Hole. When I passed Doc Sam on the sidewalk one day, I casually asked him, “Did I maybe serve you some bad sausage? I haven’t seen you around recently.”
He replied, “Don’t expect me to deliver your unwed daughter’s baby someday for the family-friendly rate of $50 … just saying.”
I walked back home in stunned silence and I called my beloved Janey. “Li’l’ Darlin’, I am somewhat dismayed.”
“What, Daddy?”
“Well, I heard a rumor around town that you might be in the family way.”
She laughed and laughed and laughed.
“No, Daddy, I’m not pregnant. Actually, I’m sort of between boyfriends right now. I don’t want to disappoint you, I know how much you and Sally Rae want grandkids, but there ain’t no chance at this juncture. Do you want more information about female physiology or can I stop there?”
“’Nuff said, Li’l’ Darlin’,” and we exchanged pleasantries between us until the waters were calm again.
The San Andreas Fault is invisible, but a deep concern for anyone who lives there. I realized with certainty that Heartbreak was sitting on more fractures than California could offer on its worst day.
When I got back home, I drew a circle. I put a slash line through it, and in one side I wrote “Old Doc,” and on the other side I wrote “New Doc.” Then I drew another divide and wrote “8-Ball” and “The Rest of Heartbreak.” That wasn’t quite fair, but close enough.
Then I wrote “Old Believers” and “New Believers.” Then I added in “Temperance” and “Drinkers,” and “Workers’ and “Lazy.” The lines multiplied as I divided us further and further. More categories appeared.
My head started to ache. I finally decided that us human monkeys mostly defined ourselves by our differences rather than our sameness. I realized that there were no solutions to human problems, except, perhaps, for Sir’s approach.
I went home and looked for Bandit. I wanted to say, “Come here, Bandit. Boy, I need some comfort. Let’s have a talk. There is some bad hoo-doo starting to happen in this town, and I’m not sure what to make of it.”
Instead, I found poor Bandit, his nose to the east, rigid in death. There is a reason we call our town “Heartbreak” and not some silly Arthurian name like “Joyous Gard.” The poverty of the human spirit and the press of real events makes us fatalistic, whether Baptist, Catholic or other.
I looked at Bandit, regretting that I didn’t pet him longer last night, regretting how I had ignored the strange look he gave me before we parted.
Most of my pity, I’m sorry to say, I gave to myself, but I had something to clean up before Li’l’ Billy and Sally Rae came outside, so I buttoned it up and went to work.