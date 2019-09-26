Sally Rae and I run an honest little eatery in Heartbreak, Texas. Like most folks in Heartbreak, we work hard for uncertain rewards. We bear our failures, don’t brag on our rewards, and feel the pride that comes from making it on our own. Heartbreak has its own heartbeat and we do our part providing dependable chicken-fried steak, every day, year in and year out. Now, if you want something rare, well, we’ll fix it, but don’t go asking for raw fish, like some perv back in Houston, some 50 or 500 miles back to the east.
Like most places, we have our traditions. Halloween is one of these. For one glorious night each year, little girls turn into princesses, little boys become Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Spaceman or whatever.
One intrepid little girl wore her father’s jersey, and his outsized shoulder pads. Go, Heartbreak Raccoons! Anyway, Heartbreak is small enough that kids can trick-or-treat and know that everyone is sort of looking out for each other. Or so we thought.
Halloween, of course, has a dark side. Some kids, especially teenagers, want to go as hobgoblins or ghosts, the undead and so forth. But, Heartbreak had enough hard history that we generally avoided those things darker than life sent us as a regular serving.
One sample of this is the cautionary tale of Emma Bennett. Emma was the twin sister of Emmitt Bennett. Emmitt had been the town plumber and town drunk for years, until he got religion. Plumbing got better, but most folks found that sobriety failed to improve Emmitt himself.
Well, anyway, Emma was as pretty a girl as you could imagine. At 17, she went out on a date. When her boyfriend’s car broke down, he went walking for a mile or so up the road for help. When they returned, Emma was gone. Just gone.
Since then, some 30 years later, all kinds of fairy tales had sprouted up about her; that the gold cross she wore was gone, too; that the car was covered in blood; that 12 old-fashioned nails, (you know, the kind with square heads and sides) had been found inside the car, all spackled with blood.
Lordy, some folks want to do Halloween all year long. It was a tragedy and a mystery.
Now, shortly after I got to Heartbreak, I had some sort of encounter with a weepy “bag lady” about Emmitt’s age one Halloween night, but I always thought that it didn’t prove nuthin.’ I had just emigrated from Houston myself, and that poor lost soul felt unnaturally cold. People took that and ran with the story, but I, personally, put it out of my mind.
About noon I got a call from Polonius, a kind of “frenemy” of mine. Polonius is a Texas Ranger, a guy that I had, well, a troubled history with. It went back a ways and few parts of it brought out my natural virtues. A call from Polonius usually raised my blood pressure and often loosened my bowels. Law enforcement often has that effect on people, honest or otherwise.
I personally fell into that great gulf, somewhere between “other” and “wise.” A call from Polonius seldom settled my stomach.
“Dave, I just wanted to let you know, there’s some social media back in Houston going on about meeting in some small town, 50 or 500 miles west of there, under the hashtag of #burndownthesmalltown. Some other stuff looked sort of like Heartbreak, so I thought I might give you a ‘heads-up’ sort of a friendly warning.”
“I’ll tell Arnie, our town cop,” I said, “but this is the lunch rush so it will have to wait.” I didn’t draw out conversations with Polonius; they tended to get me shot at. I’m as allergic as the next man to bad news.
I told Arnie when he came in for lunch.
Arnie and I have a working relationship. I run a bar and he polices the town. Yes, I’ve had a few headaches from him whacking me on the back of my head with his nightstick, but, honestly, it usually kept me out of bigger trouble.
Most friendships have a seminal point. Ours was a few years back when I was helping him clean out his septic pit. I saw his white hat floating on the murky surface and dived in to pull him out; he rounded the corner a few moments later and asked me why I was using his turd puddle for a swimming pool. Many good relationships have a rocky start; why, just look at marriages.
So, we agreed that Sally Rae and Li’l’ Billy would stay in The Waterin’ Hole, while Arnie and I would patrol for strangers.
That evening, about half-past sunset, I walked over to Great Aunt Katy’s house. Goblins, princesses and various ghosts were in full swing, house to house.
Great Aunt Katy was the heart and soul of Heartbreak. She quit counting years at 80-something, but she still cooked several meals a week for “the old folks” in her Food on Fords program. People loved her, and they tolerated her beloved monkey, Chipper.
Chipper had a natural, visceral understanding of Halloween, and he was definitely into the “trick” end of the business. Whenever a person came toward her front porch, Chipper liked to drop out of the big oak tree in her front yard and pull their hair while he wrapped his feces-laden tail around their neck. I loved Great Aunt Katy, but Chipper took some getting used to.
That evening, Chipper was huddled up in Great Aunt Katy’s arms, all a-quivering.
“What’s up with Chipper?” I asked.
“Something weird,” she said. “Someone dressed as a bag lady came toward my door. Chipper, well, he means no harm, but he likes his games. All of a sudden, he screeched and ran over here! He had something stuck through his tail, look at this.”
With that, she pulled out an old-fashioned square nail.
“Now, who would do that to my poor monkey?” she asked.
Before I could answer, my phone rang.
“This is Arnie. We got a fire in a trash can on North Second Street!”
“I see a flaming trash can about three houses down on Main,” I said. “Looks like we got trouble.”
“Dave, you are hereby deputized,” he said, and hung up.
Lordy, Heartbreak had turned into Headache quicker than I could say, “Oh, s8^T!” Two more trash cans burst into flames as I lamented my unnatural state of enforcing the law. Heartbreak can take many unnatural states.
Within about an hour, Arnie and I rounded up about 10 of the miscreants. They were easy to spot: they were dressed as goths and had sushi on their breaths.
Faced with jail they rolled over quicker than a Great White munching on a California surfer boy.
Their consensus was, well, they were only to provide a distraction, that there were three others we really ought to worry about. Those three were “the Unicorn and the Dirty Girls.” They weren’t really sure about their real names, but they were some hard-core goths that had it in for religion, and they had been driven to some little “s8^T-hole” town and they were to provide a “distraction” while the “real work” went on.
Arnie could be decisive when the occasion called for it.
“I am putting all of you into one cell. Get your stories straight and I will be back when the situation is under control.”
“But we have civil rights…” one of them started.
To his credit, Arnie just looked at him and he wilted.
“Come with me,” Arnie said.
Full lights flashing, we went two blocks, took a left, and flashed his high-beam lights onto Cottonwood Baptist Church.
It was intact, not flaming, but something was moving on the century-old front steps.
We moved up closer.
Three teenagers were wailing, but not moving.
I saw three figures dressed in deep goth: black hair, black pants, black nail polish.
As we got closer, I saw a girl with her hand nailed to a top step. I saw a boy with his foot nailed to a bottom step. The third girl had her left hand nailed to the wall. They were all crying.
“What the heck is going on here?” Arnie asked.
“Something bad! Something just came up and, oh, nailed, me to the wall,” one girl cried.
I looked at their injuries. I am building and grounds manager at my church, so I keep a little tool kit inside to fix stuff. I ran in for it while Arnie took their statements.
I grabbed my longest crowbar, the one with a fork on the end of it, and a 2x4 block back outside.
As I set the block next to the ruined hand, I said, “This is going to hurt, but it will hurt less if you hold still.”
Then I held the 2x4 block next to the nail holding her hand to the wall, pried and released, and the first one’s hand came free.
I did it twice more.
I don’t like to remember that part too much.
Well, since then, papers have written a lot about barbaric practices in small towns and such. Yes, it was sensational, and yes, it went nationwide. Heartbreak got another black eye, but that’s just The Media.
The part that I didn’t tell anyone, even Arnie, was that those nails were all the old-fashioned kind -- four sides and a square top.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.