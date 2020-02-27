Sally Rae and I are the proud owners of The Waterin’ Hole Café, a place of strong tea and even stronger opinions. We serve something other than tea after 6:00, but only by necessity. We try to rely on our chicken-fried steak, not our booze sales, to make a living. Anyway, we’re the main weekday attraction in Heartbreak, 50 or 500 miles west of Houston’s degenerate sushi bars. If you want raw fish, buy yourself a fishing pole and head to Heartbreak Lake; I make no truck with such questionable practices, myself.
I recently got caught up in a murder trial. Gert had obviously murdered Jess Winters in a dispute about money. I say “obviously” because all the evidence pointed directly to her. I happened to pipe up at the wrong time and ended up as the prime witness against her.
Before the trial I had some bad luck, if you classify a cut brake line as luck. The result is that I am recovering from a wreck that left me as an achy bag of bones as my numerous fractures healed.
At first I thought my accident was just another case of distracted driving. As my concussion cleared, I remembered my last frantic seconds of pumping the brake pedal. Weeks later, I viewed my wreck with Arney Shaw, our local law. He is the one who found the cut brake line. It was not cut all the way; it must have just dribbled out until suddenly I had no brakes at all.
Gert stared the jury down, threatening to write her “memoirs” if they found her guilty. The jury acquitted her, and that thunderous old woman walked free. I knew that I was No. 1 on her list of enemies.
“Funny” things started to happen. I found a bottle of my favorite Jack Daniels whiskey on my back doorstep. The seal was disturbed, and I was even more deeply disturbed. I put a little (just a few drops) on some cat food and left it where some strays hung out. Later that day three of them were dead.
I poured the remainder on one of Sally Rae’s rose bushes. It died, too.
One night I got up (like us old men are required by nature to do three or four times a night) and smelled gas. I evacuated the house and traced the leak to a neat round hole, freshly drilled, where the copper line was exposed in the ladies restroom.
I didn’t know how long Gert’s snit might last, but I had a strong feeling that her anger could outlast my good luck.
Places like Heartbreak look peaceful to those passing by. Bluebonnets graced our pastures and songbirds set a wonderful tone. Peaceful is an easy mistake to make.
For those of us who live here, well, we know that life is always fatal.
Sure, a flu shot can (maybe) help. Smoke alarms are a wonderful invention and I always wear my seatbelt, but optimists seldom outlive pessimists, especially where fellow humans are a part of the equation.
I’m no young ’un, and I didn’t get this old trusting human nature.
Another sign of the times was that Cottonwood Baptist Church was filling up every Sunday. It seems that the jurors at Gert’s trial were a little more nervous than usual. Several of them had had “bad luck,” as well.
Why? The best I can figure is pure old human perversity. Yes, they had acquitted Gert, but they had been willing to convict her before she made her threats. Gert was a hater; she was good at it. It gave her strength and purpose.
The next Sunday, Rev. Hollis chose the following texts for his sermon:
Zechariah 5:6-8: And I said, “What is it?” He said, “This is the basket that is going out.” And he said, “This is their iniquity in all the land.” And behold, the leaden cover was lifted, and there was a woman sitting in the basket! And he said, “This is Wickedness.” And he thrust her back into the basket, and thrust down the leaden weight on its opening.
Proverbs 2:16: So you will be delivered from the forbidden woman, from the adulteress with her smooth words.
He went on to describe unrighteous living and accusers of the brethren. Like most sermons, he never called out any names, but most people got the drift. It seems that Rev. Hollis had found a rattlesnake in his mailbox, along with several overdue bills.
The snake got caught in his sleeve in a bad strike. The good reverend shook the snake off and stomped it to death.
Genesis 3:15: “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, And between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise you on the head, And you shall bruise him on the heel.”
There were times when Rev. Hollis could get awfully literal in his interpretations. Personally, I would have used a hoe or a shotgun. Still, he won, and the snake lost, so maybe I should bow to his superior knowledge.
Even a fool could see that there was real enmity at work in our little city. I’ll own up to being as big a fool as any out there, but I was worried.
Next Tuesday morning I was sitting down for my breakfast. Morning rush was over, and Sally Rae brought me my favorite: eggs over easy, two strips of bacon and hash browns.
Before I could get to my biscuits and gravy, Arney, came rushing in.
“Stand up, Dave, I’m gonna deputize you.”
“Huh?” I answered. I never am too sharp before breakfast and coffee are finished.
“Trouble out in Quick Fix.”
“Quick Fix is always trouble. Can’t I finish my breakfast?”
“Not today, this is too important.”
Darn. I just hate it when the world intrudes on my little life’s rituals, and coffee is my main sacrament.
Well, I stood and got sworn. I also got three large cups of coffee to go, and I discreetly stuffed a roll of toilet paper in my jacket pocket. I’m old, but I know what happens when the coffee works.
“So, what’s going on?” I asked as Arney drove south.
“You’ll see soon enough. By the way, where were you earlier this morning?”
“Why Arney, quit talking to me like I’m some sort of suspect or something. I was in The Waterin’ Hole Café, helping Sally Rae, right in front of most of the rest of the town, just like every morning.”
“Good answer. But with murder, I have to ask,” Arney answered.
My apprehension rose as we drove to Gert’s trailer house out behind her Food Museum & Emporium of Unusual Comestibles and Potables.
The trailer was a shamble of burned aluminum and a ripe smell similar to barbecue hung like a shroud over the whole area.
“Is she in there?” I asked.
“Well, she ain’t out here raising Cain, now is she?”
A group of sightseers crowded outside.
A fire had destroyed part of her trailer, but it had left most of it intact, having gone out mostly on its own. Trailers are notoriously combustible, but somewhere along the way Gert had put in a fire suppression system.
The sight before us was grim.
Old Gert was in her favorite chair, surrounded by knick-knacks and the endeavors of a lifetime. A large hole was in her forehead. Most interestingly, she was surrounded by partly burned basket materials, sort of like corn shucks, and an old-style lead door weight sat in her lap.
“Looks like someone took Rev. Hollis’ sermon to heart,” I said.
“… and he thrust her back into the basket, and thrust down the leaden weight on its opening,” I quoted, from the sermon, just two days before.
Then I turned and threw up.
Humans have a right to be unpopular. I don’t recommend it, but I’ve been a mite unpopular myself at times. Being unpopular is no justification for this: burned hair, a face mask frozen in horror, a life ended. I no longer counted myself as her friend, but I hated to see it end this way.
When Arney and I walked back outside, he stopped and fixed the crowd in a classic dead-eye cop stare.
“Anyone feel like fessing up?” he asked.
The crowd got quiet. No one had a confessing mood in them, apparently.
“Well, it will be up to the county coroner to make a final judgment, but I am going to write this up as a suspected suicide. Now, this ends today, right here and now!”
Arney was a friend; I forget that he could be as forceful as any lawman around.
As we rode back to town, Arney was uncharacteristically silent.
“Arney,” I asked, “how did you get suicide out of that? It looked like murder, plain as day to me.”
“Dave, what I got to say now stays between you and me. Old Gert has been running blackmail on a bunch of citizens in Heartbreak for a long time. I mostly ignored it. The only alternative was to ruin a lot of lives of people that made bad choices when they was young.
“She just blackmailed her way out of a murder charge, one that ought to have stuck. Now, think about what an investigation would do to a bunch of innocent people. Sometimes justice is when you stop a tragedy from just getting worse.”
I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t claim to have any special notion of truth, but I’ll give Arney this: Heartbreak was his town and he never acted without doing his best. Mostly, I’m glad I don’t have to make his sort of call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.