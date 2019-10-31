HOT Readers' Choice Awards winners 2019

Note: Honorable Mention listings are presented alphabetically, not in order of votes received.

AUTO

Auto Body Repair

AutoNation Chevrolet WacoFirst Place

Bebrick Collision Care Center — Honorable Mention

C & C Collision Center — Honorable Mention

Auto New

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIATFirst Place

Sykora Family Ford — Honorable Mention

University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention

Auto Repair

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIATFirst Place

Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention

Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention

Trinity Auto Haus — Honorable Mention

Auto Service

Jeff Hunter ToyotaFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler

Jeep Ram FIAT — Honorable Mention

Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention

Auto Used

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler

Jeep Ram FIATFirst Place

AutoNation Chevrolet Waco — Honorable Mention

University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention

Car Wash

Baird Brothers Express Car WashFirst Place

Finish Line Car Wash — Honorable Mention

Genie Car Wash & Fast Lube — Honorable Mention

Independent Auto Service

Luikart’s Foreign Car ClinicFirst Place

Christian Brothers Automotive — Honorable Mention

Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention

Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention

Oil Change

Champion Quick LubeFirst Place

Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler

Jeep RAM Fiat — Honorable Mention

Kwik Kar Lube & Tune — Honorable Mention

EATERIES

Asian

P.F. Chang'sFirst Place

Cathay House — Honorable Mention

Summer Palace Chinese Buffet — Honorable Mention

Bakery

Baked Bliss Baking CompanyFirst Place

H-E-B Bakery — Honorable Mention

Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention

BBQ

Uncle Dan's BBQ & RibhouseFirst Place

Guess Family Barbecue — Honorable Mention

Helberg Barbecue — Honorable Mention

Breakfast

IHOPFirst Place

Café Cappuccino — Honorable Mention

Lolita's — Honorable Mention

Buffet

Summer PalaceFirst Place

Golden Corral — Honorable Mention

The Coffee Shop Café — Honorable Mention

Cajun

Te'jun The Texas CajunFirst Place

Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention

Cajun Craft — Honorable Mention

Cakes

Nothing Bundt CakesFirst Place

H-E-B Bakery — Honorable Mention

Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention

Caterer

Lonestar Tavern and Steakhouse & CateringFirst Place

George's Restaurant and Catering — Honorable Mention

Griff’s Grill & Catering — Honorable Mention

Chicken

Bush’s ChickenFirst Place

Krispy Chicken — Honorable Mention

Raising Cane's — Honorable Mention

Chips and Salsa

El Paso Mexican GrillFirst Place

Jesse's Tortilla Factory — Honorable Mention

La Fiesta — Honorable Mention

Crawfish

Te'jun The Texas CajunFirst Place

Buzzard Billy’s — Honorable Mention

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar — Honorable Mention

Deli-Sub Sandwich

Schmaltz's Sandwich ShoppeFirst Place

Firehouse Subs Waco — Honorable Mention

Schlotzsky's — Honorable Mention

Donut Shop

Shipley Do-NutsFirst Place

Cougar Donut — Honorable Mention

Daylight Donuts — Honorable Mention

Fast Food

WhataburgerFirst Place

Carl's Jr. — Honorable Mention

Chick-fil-A — Honorable Mention

Food Truck

Sergio's Food TruckFirst Place

Helberg Barbecue — Honorable Mention

Las Trancas Taqueria — Honorable Mention

French Fries

FuddruckersFirst Place

Kitok Restaurant — Honorable Mention

McDonald's — Honorable Mention

Twisted Root Burger Co. — Honorable Mention

Hamburger

Cupp's Drive InnFirst Place

Dubl-R Old Fashioned

Hamburgers — Honorable Mention

Whataburger — Honorable Mention

Ice Cream Shop

Baskin-RobbinsFirst Place

Coco's Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention

Rollos Rolled Ice Cream

and Frozen Yogurt — Honorable Mention

Italian

BarisFirst Place

Luigi's in McGregor — Honorable Mention

Portofino's — Honorable Mention

Kolaches

Gerik's Ole Czech BakeryFirst Place

Czech Stop — Honorable Mention

Shipley Do-Nuts — Honorable Mention

Margarita

La FiestaFirst Place

El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention

Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention

Mexican

La FiestaFirst Place

Casa De Castillo — Honorable Mention

Sergio's — Honorable Mention

Overall Favorite Restaurant

Poppa Rollo's PizzaFirst Place

Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention

World Cup Café — Honorable Mention

Pizza

Poppa Rollo's PizzaFirst Place

Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention

The Pizza House of West — Honorable Mention

Seafood

Te'jun The Texas CajunFirst Place

Sergio's Food Truck — Honorable Mention

The Catch — Honorable Mention

Steak

Texas RoadhouseFirst Place

Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse & Catering — Honorable Mention

Saltgrass Steak House — Honorable Mention

EDUCATION

Daycare

Lakewood Christian Church Child Development CenterFirst Place

Academy For Creative Learning — Honorable Mention

Noah's Ark Preschool, Central Christian Church — Honorable Mention

Private Elementary School

St. Paul's Episcopal SchoolFirst Place

St. Louis Catholic School — Honorable Mention

Waco Montessori School — Honorable Mention

Private Middle School

Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolFirst Place

Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention

Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention

Private High School

Vanguard College Preparatory SchoolFirst Place

Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention

Reicher Catholic High School — Honorable Mention

Public Elementary School

South Bosque Elementary SchoolFirst Place

Hillcrest PDS — Honorable Mention

Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention

Public Middle School

Midway Middle SchoolFirst Place

Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention

Robinson Intermediate School — Honorable Mention

Public High School

Midway High SchoolFirst Place

Lorena High School — Honorable Mention

Waco High School — Honorable Mention

ELDERCARE

Assisted Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset MinistriesFirst Place

Providence Village — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Independent Senior Living

Emerald Cottages of WacoFirst Place

Lakeshore Estates, a Holiday Retirement Community — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

Private Residential Care Home

Lake Ridge Healthy LivingFirst Place

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention

Retirement Living

Clifton Lutheran Sunset MinistriesFirst Place

Providence Village — Honorable Mention

The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention

West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention

Senior Apartments

Emerald Cottages of WacoFirst Place

Dripping Springs Senior Village — Honorable Mention

Lakeshore Estates, a Holiday Retirement Community — Honorable Mention

Skilled Nursing Care

St. Anthony's Care CenterFirst Place

Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare — Honorable Mention

Royal Manor Nursing Home — Honorable Mention

West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention

ENTERTAINMENT

Children’s Birthday Place

Peter Piper PizzaFirst Place

Chuck E. Cheese's — Honorable Mention

Little Land Play Gym — Honorable Mention

Convention Decorating Service

Pendley Party ProductionsFirst Place

Action Rental Center — Honorable Mention

Bruner Events — Honorable Mention

RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention

Event Rentals

Action Rental CenterFirst Place

Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention

RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

Ninfa's Mexican RestaurantFirst Place

El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention

George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention

Local Annual Event

WestfestFirst Place

Bowen Music Festival — Honorable Mention

HOT Fair & Rodeo — Honorable Mention

Local Winery

Waco Winery & VineyardFirst Place

Red Caboose Winery — Honorable Mention

Valley Mills Vineyards — Honorable Mention

Wedding Planner

Lois FergusonFirst Place

Bricker Bruner — Honorable Mention

Vicky Parker — Honorable Mention

Wine Bar

Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop PatioFirst Place

Klassy Glass — Honorable Mention

The Grape — Honorable Mention

FASHION

Bridal Shop

Georgio's BridalFirst Place

David’s Bridal — Honorable Mention

JoAnn's Bridal — Honorable Mention

Children’s Clothing

Cottontail JonesFirst Place

Once Upon a Child — Honorable Mention

The Children's Place — Honorable Mention

Clothing Boutique

Courtney's BoutiqueFirst Place

Hinge Boutique — Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention

Consignment Store

Another Season ConsignmentsFirst Place

Smarty Pants Resale — Honorable Mention

The Clothesline — Honorable Mention

Dry Cleaner

NuTone CleanersFirst Place

XPress Dry Clean & Laundry (formerly known as

Comet Cleaners-Bellmead) — Honorable Mention

Patrick's Dry Cleaning — Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

Gholson Originals Fine JewelryFirst Place

Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention

Kindler's Gem Jewelers — Honorable Mention

Men’s Clothing

Dillard'sFirst Place

Kohl's — Honorable Mention

Suit City — Honorable Mention

Western Wear

Ritchie's Western WearFirst Place

Boot Barn — Honorable Mention

Cavender's Boot City — Honorable Mention

Women’s Clothing

HingeFirst Place

The Clothesline — Honorable Mention

The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention

FINANCIAL

Bank

The First National Bank of Central TexasFirst Place

American Bank — Honorable Mention

Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention

CPA – CPA Firm

JRBTFirst Place

Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP — Honorable Mention

Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP — Honorable Mention

Credit Union

First Central Credit UnionFirst Place

GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Linkage Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Financial Planner

Community Bank & TrustFirst Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

Mattson Financial Services — Honorable Mention

Loans

Community Bank & TrustFirst Place

First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention

The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

FITNESS

Gym

Crunch FitnessFirst Place

Gold's Gym — Honorable Mention

WRS Athletic Club — Honorable Mention

Home Appliance Store

Discount Vacuum & ApplianceFirst Place

Austin-Closs Co., Inc. — Honorable Mention

Conn's HomePlus — Honorable Mention

Bath Remodeling

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central TexasFirst Place

JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention

R&R Remodeling and Construction — Honorable Mention

Fence - Installation Provider

Ace Fence & SupplyFirst Place

Devco Fence & Iron — Honorable Mention

Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention

Flooring

Waco Carpet CompanyFirst Place

Advanced Carpet — Honorable Mention

H & R Carpet in West — Honorable Mention

Frame Shop – Art

Frames Etc.First Place

Penni Wise Custom Framing — Honorable Mention

Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention

Furniture

The Furniture CenterFirst Place

DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention

Home Zone Furniture — Honorable Mention

Garage Door

Overhead Door Company of WacoFirst Place

Aladdin Overhead Door — Honorable Mention

Jesse's Overhead Door — Honorable Mention

Garden Center – Garden

Greenlife Nursery & LandscapeFirst Place

Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention

Home Audio & Theater Contractor

Custom Integrators, LLCFirst Place

Azbell Electronics — Honorable Mention

Best Buy — Honorable Mention

Home Remodeling

R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLCFirst Place

Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention

JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention

Home Restoration

Enviro-Serv Restoration & CleaningFirst Place

Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention

Specialty Restoration of Texas — Honorable Mention

Hot Tubs

Lake Air Pool SupplyFirst Place

Bellmead Pools and Supply — Honorable Mention

Lazy Days Pool and Spa — Honorable Mention

House Cleaning

English MaidsFirst Place

Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention

Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention

Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Residential)

Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - PlumbingFirst Place

Centroplex Service Co. — Honorable Mention

Comfort Air — Honorable Mention

Moving Service

Move WacoFirst Place

Bears Moving — Honorable Mention

Christian Brothers Moving Service — Honorable Mention

Janek Moving Services — Honorable Mention

Wyatt Brothers Moving Company — Honorable Mention

New Home Builder

Oates Construction ServiceFirst Place

JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention

Kent Garbett Homes — Honorable Mention

Nursery

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

Pool Supply & Service

Lake Air Pool SupplyFirst Place

Bellmead Pools & Supply — Honorable Mention

Waco Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention

Previously Owned Furniture

Another Season ConsignmentsFirst Place

Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention

Furniture Outlet — Honorable Mention

Professional Landscaping

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

Southwest Tree Service — Honorable Mention

Roofing Business

Cen-Tex Roof SystemsFirst Place

Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention

Parsons Roofing — Honorable Mention

Sprinkler Systems

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention

H&M Landscape and Sprinkler — Honorable Mention

Unique Finds

James & Reid Home | AntiquitiesFirst Place

Junque in the Trunk — Honorable Mention

Spice Village — Honorable Mention

The Findery — Honorable Mention

Window Replacement

Universal WindowsFirst Place

Rocket Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention

Window World — Honorable Mention

Window Treatments

Budget BlindsFirst Place

Gibson's Interiors — Honorable Mention

Schwartz Design Center — Honorable Mention

MEDICAL

Audiologist

Dr. Melody Martin, Martin HearingFirst Place

Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention

Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention

Waco Ear Nose and Throat — Honorable Mention

Cardiac Care

Waco Heart & VascularFirst Place

Ascension Medical Group Providence Cardiovascular Clinic — Honorable Mention

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

Cardiologist

Waco Cardiology AssociatesFirst Place

Ascension Medical Group Providence Cardiovascular Clinic — Honorable Mention

Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention

Cataract Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Chiropractor

McKenzie Chiropractic CenterFirst Place

Hillcrest Chiropractic — Honorable Mention

Waco Integrated Medical (formerly Premier Health & Wellness Center) — Honorable Mention

Dental Implants

Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S.First Place

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention

Dermatologist

U.S. Dermatology PartnersFirst Place

Baylor Scott & White Clinic — Honorable Mention

Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention

Eye Surgery

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

General Dentistry

Stonehaven Dental & OrthodonticsFirst Place

Acre Wood Dental — Honorable Mention

Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention

Handicap Mobility

Interstate MobilityFirst Place

Mobility Plus — Honorable Mention

MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention

Hearing Equipment Provider

Baxter Hearing SpecialistsFirst Place

Miracle Ear — Honorable Mention

Physicians Hearing Center at Waco Ear, Nose and Throat — Honorable Mention

Home Health Provider

Home Instead Senior CareFirst Place

Right At Home — Honorable Mention

Visiting Angels — Honorable Mention

Hospital

Ascension Providence Health Center HospitalFirst Place

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest — Honorable Mention

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center — Honorable Mention

OB-GYN

Dr. Joel M. Rister, MDFirst Place

Dr. Katherine A. Haynes, MD — Honorable Mention

Dr. Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD — Honorable Mention

Ophthalmologist

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Central Texas Eye Clinic - Dr. Jeffrey J Leinfelder, MD — Honorable Mention

Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention

Oral Surgeon

Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S.First Place

Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery - Dr. Scott Warren, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention

Orthodontist

Brazos BracesFirst Place

Collins & Team Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention

Plastic Surgeon

Central Texas Institute of Plastic SurgeryFirst Place

Dr. Eric F. O’Neill — Honorable Mention

Hillcrest E.N.T. and Facial Plastics — Honorable Mention

Podiatry

Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A.First Place

Dr. K. Kyle Ballew, D.P.M., P.A. — Honorable Mention

Elite Sports Medicine Center - Dr. Jonathan G Wash, D.P.M — Honorable Mention

Primary Care Physician

Dr. Timothy D Martindale, MDFirst Place

Dr. Keith D. Horner, MD — Honorable Mention

Dr. Scott E. Blattman, MD — Honorable Mention

Vascular Disease Treatment

Waco Heart & VascularFirst Place

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

Vein & Leg Care

Waco Heart & VascularFirst Place

Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention

Waco Surgical Group — Honorable Mention

OCCUPATIONAL

Attorney

Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law FirmFirst Place

J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention

John Palmer — Honorable Mention

Jon Ker — Honorable Mention

Michael A. Zimmerman — Honorable Mention

Bail Bondsman

Ash Bail BondsFirst Place

Chapmans Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Pickens Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Player Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention

Employment Agency

JobLinkFirst Place

Express Employment Professionals — Honorable Mention

Placements Unlimited — Honorable Mention

Sedona Staffing Services — Honorable Mention

Insurance Agent

State Farm Insurance Agent - Terry StricklandFirst Place

Donald Rowan Insurance — Honorable Mention

State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson — Honorable Mention

Law Firm

The Zimmerman Law FirmFirst Place

Dunnam & Dunnam, LLP — Honorable Mention

Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, PLLC — Honorable Mention

Sheehy, Lovelace & Mayfield, P.C. — Honorable Mention

The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Local Television Personality

Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6First Place

Ann Harder – KXXV — Honorable Mention

Rusty Garrett – KWTX — Honorable Mention

OTHER

Beauty Salon

De'Ja Do Hair SalonFirst Place

Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention

The Salon at Ridgewood Village — Honorable Mention

Cleaning Service

Green CleaningFirst Place

Charlotte Cleans Webs — Honorable Mention

Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention

Customer Service

Westview Nursery & Landscape Co.First Place

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

NuTone Cleaners — Honorable Mention

Wild Birds Unlimited — Honorable Mention

Dance Center

Joy's School of DanceFirst Place

Expressions Dance Studio — Honorable Mention

Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention

Firearms Store

Praco Gun & PawnFirst Place

Guns Unlimited (Gatesville) — Honorable Mention

Kaase Firearms and Tactical — Honorable Mention

Florist

Reed's FlowersFirst Place

Bloomingals — Honorable Mention

La Vega Flower Shop — Honorable Mention

Funeral Home

Lake Shore Funeral Home & CrematoryFirst Place

Pecan Grove Funeral Home — Honorable Mention

Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention

Gifts & Collectibles

The Gift HorseFirst Place

Bankston's — Honorable Mention

Craft Gallery — Honorable Mention

Mission Waco's Fair Trade Market — Honorable Mention

Grocer

H-E-BFirst Place

Brookshires — Honorable Mention

Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention

HVAC (Commercial)

Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - PlumbingFirst Place

Blackwell Mechanical — Honorable Mention

Lochridge-Priest, Inc — Honorable Mention

License to Carry Training

Kaase Concealed Handgun SchoolFirst Place

Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes — Honorable Mention

Chandler's Gun Shop & Shooting Range — Honorable Mention

Liquor Store

Twin LiquorsFirst Place

Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods — Honorable Mention

Ward's Liquor — Honorable Mention

Museum

Mayborn Museum ComplexFirst Place

Dr Pepper Museum — Honorable Mention

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention

Nature Shop

Wild Birds UnlimitedFirst Place

Homestead Heritage Market — Honorable Mention

Urban Reap — Honorable Mention

Non-Profit Agency

Friends For LifeFirst Place

Care Net Pregnancy Center — Honorable Mention

Mission Waco • World — Honorable Mention

Place to Work

Brazos Eye Surgery of TexasFirst Place

Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention

Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention

The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention

Wireless Provider

AT&TFirst Place

Metro PCS — Honorable Mention

Verizon Wireless — Honorable Mention

PETS & ANIMALS

Animal Rescue – Shelter

Fuzzy Friends RescueFirst Place

Gray Mutts Rescue & Sanctuary — Honorable Mention

Humane Society of Central Texas — Honorable Mention

Birding Supplies

Wild Birds UnlimitedFirst Place

Petco — Honorable Mention

PetSmart — Honorable Mention

Feed – Agri Store

West Feeds, IncFirst Place

Bar None Country Store — Honorable Mention

Brazos Feed & Supply — Honorable Mention

Veterinarian

Ramsgate VeterinaryFirst Place

Animal Birth Control Clinic — Honorable Mention

Animal Hospital of Waco — Honorable Mention

South Bosque Veterinary Clinic — Honorable Mention

REAL ESTATE

Commercial Real Estate Company

Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIALFirst Place

Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Keller Williams Realty — Honorable Mention

Property Management

Shamrock Property ManagementFirst Place

Bluebonnet Properties — Honorable Mention

Brothers Management Company — Honorable Mention

Real Estate Agent

Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, RealtorsFirst Place

Amanda Nesbitt - Kelly Realtors — Honorable Mention

Anna Reed - Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Residential Real Estate

Kelly, REALTORS®First Place

Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention

Keller Williams Realty — Honorable Mention

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments