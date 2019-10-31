Note: Honorable Mention listings are presented alphabetically, not in order of votes received.
AUTO
Auto Body Repair
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco — First Place
Bebrick Collision Care Center — Honorable Mention
C & C Collision Center — Honorable Mention
Auto New
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Sykora Family Ford — Honorable Mention
University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention
Auto Repair
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention
Jeff Hunter Toyota — Honorable Mention
Trinity Auto Haus — Honorable Mention
Auto Service
Jeff Hunter Toyota — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler
Jeep Ram FIAT — Honorable Mention
Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention
Auto Used
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler
Jeep Ram FIAT — First Place
AutoNation Chevrolet Waco — Honorable Mention
University Mazda Kia — Honorable Mention
Car Wash
Baird Brothers Express Car Wash — First Place
Finish Line Car Wash — Honorable Mention
Genie Car Wash & Fast Lube — Honorable Mention
Independent Auto Service
Luikart’s Foreign Car Clinic — First Place
Christian Brothers Automotive — Honorable Mention
Crow & Roberts Paint - Body & Mechanical Shop — Honorable Mention
Freddie Kish's Complete Car Care Center — Honorable Mention
Oil Change
Champion Quick Lube — First Place
Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler
Jeep RAM Fiat — Honorable Mention
Kwik Kar Lube & Tune — Honorable Mention
EATERIES
Asian
P.F. Chang's — First Place
Cathay House — Honorable Mention
Summer Palace Chinese Buffet — Honorable Mention
Bakery
Baked Bliss Baking Company — First Place
H-E-B Bakery — Honorable Mention
Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention
BBQ
Uncle Dan's BBQ & Ribhouse — First Place
Guess Family Barbecue — Honorable Mention
Helberg Barbecue — Honorable Mention
Breakfast
IHOP — First Place
Café Cappuccino — Honorable Mention
Lolita's — Honorable Mention
Buffet
Summer Palace — First Place
Golden Corral — Honorable Mention
The Coffee Shop Café — Honorable Mention
Cajun
Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place
Buzzard Billy's — Honorable Mention
Cajun Craft — Honorable Mention
Cakes
Nothing Bundt Cakes — First Place
H-E-B Bakery — Honorable Mention
Simply Delicious Bakery — Honorable Mention
Caterer
Lonestar Tavern and Steakhouse & Catering — First Place
George's Restaurant and Catering — Honorable Mention
Griff’s Grill & Catering — Honorable Mention
Chicken
Bush’s Chicken — First Place
Krispy Chicken — Honorable Mention
Raising Cane's — Honorable Mention
Chips and Salsa
El Paso Mexican Grill — First Place
Jesse's Tortilla Factory — Honorable Mention
La Fiesta — Honorable Mention
Crawfish
Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place
Buzzard Billy’s — Honorable Mention
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar — Honorable Mention
Deli-Sub Sandwich
Schmaltz's Sandwich Shoppe — First Place
Firehouse Subs Waco — Honorable Mention
Schlotzsky's — Honorable Mention
Donut Shop
Shipley Do-Nuts — First Place
Cougar Donut — Honorable Mention
Daylight Donuts — Honorable Mention
Fast Food
Whataburger — First Place
Carl's Jr. — Honorable Mention
Chick-fil-A — Honorable Mention
Food Truck
Sergio's Food Truck — First Place
Helberg Barbecue — Honorable Mention
Las Trancas Taqueria — Honorable Mention
French Fries
Fuddruckers — First Place
Kitok Restaurant — Honorable Mention
McDonald's — Honorable Mention
Twisted Root Burger Co. — Honorable Mention
Hamburger
Cupp's Drive Inn — First Place
Dubl-R Old Fashioned
Hamburgers — Honorable Mention
Whataburger — Honorable Mention
Ice Cream Shop
Baskin-Robbins — First Place
Coco's Shaved Ice — Honorable Mention
Rollos Rolled Ice Cream
and Frozen Yogurt — Honorable Mention
Italian
Baris — First Place
Luigi's in McGregor — Honorable Mention
Portofino's — Honorable Mention
Kolaches
Gerik's Ole Czech Bakery — First Place
Czech Stop — Honorable Mention
Shipley Do-Nuts — Honorable Mention
Margarita
La Fiesta — First Place
El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — Honorable Mention
Mexican
La Fiesta — First Place
Casa De Castillo — Honorable Mention
Sergio's — Honorable Mention
Overall Favorite Restaurant
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
Cafe Homestead — Honorable Mention
World Cup Café — Honorable Mention
Pizza
Poppa Rollo's Pizza — First Place
Shorty's Pizza Shack — Honorable Mention
The Pizza House of West — Honorable Mention
Seafood
Te'jun The Texas Cajun — First Place
Sergio's Food Truck — Honorable Mention
The Catch — Honorable Mention
Steak
Texas Roadhouse — First Place
Lone Star Tavern and Steakhouse & Catering — Honorable Mention
Saltgrass Steak House — Honorable Mention
EDUCATION
Daycare
Lakewood Christian Church Child Development Center — First Place
Academy For Creative Learning — Honorable Mention
Noah's Ark Preschool, Central Christian Church — Honorable Mention
Private Elementary School
St. Paul's Episcopal School — First Place
St. Louis Catholic School — Honorable Mention
Waco Montessori School — Honorable Mention
Private Middle School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Eagle Christian Academy — Honorable Mention
Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention
Private High School
Vanguard College Preparatory School — First Place
Live Oak Classical School — Honorable Mention
Reicher Catholic High School — Honorable Mention
Public Elementary School
South Bosque Elementary School — First Place
Hillcrest PDS — Honorable Mention
Lorena Elementary School — Honorable Mention
Public Middle School
Midway Middle School — First Place
Lorena Middle School — Honorable Mention
Robinson Intermediate School — Honorable Mention
Public High School
Midway High School — First Place
Lorena High School — Honorable Mention
Waco High School — Honorable Mention
ELDERCARE
Assisted Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
Providence Village — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Independent Senior Living
Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place
Lakeshore Estates, a Holiday Retirement Community — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
Private Residential Care Home
Lake Ridge Healthy Living — First Place
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention
Retirement Living
Clifton Lutheran Sunset Ministries — First Place
Providence Village — Honorable Mention
The Delaney at Lake Waco — Honorable Mention
West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention
Senior Apartments
Emerald Cottages of Waco — First Place
Dripping Springs Senior Village — Honorable Mention
Lakeshore Estates, a Holiday Retirement Community — Honorable Mention
Skilled Nursing Care
St. Anthony's Care Center — First Place
Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare — Honorable Mention
Royal Manor Nursing Home — Honorable Mention
West Rest Haven — Honorable Mention
ENTERTAINMENT
Children’s Birthday Place
Peter Piper Pizza — First Place
Chuck E. Cheese's — Honorable Mention
Little Land Play Gym — Honorable Mention
Convention Decorating Service
Pendley Party Productions — First Place
Action Rental Center — Honorable Mention
Bruner Events — Honorable Mention
RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention
Event Rentals
Action Rental Center — First Place
Pendley Party Productions — Honorable Mention
RSVP Event Equipment Rental — Honorable Mention
Happy Hour
Ninfa's Mexican Restaurant — First Place
El Paso Mexican Grill — Honorable Mention
George's Restaurant & Bar — Honorable Mention
Local Annual Event
Westfest — First Place
Bowen Music Festival — Honorable Mention
HOT Fair & Rodeo — Honorable Mention
Local Winery
Waco Winery & Vineyard — First Place
Red Caboose Winery — Honorable Mention
Valley Mills Vineyards — Honorable Mention
Wedding Planner
Lois Ferguson — First Place
Bricker Bruner — Honorable Mention
Vicky Parker — Honorable Mention
Wine Bar
Waco Winery Tasting Room & Rooftop Patio — First Place
Klassy Glass — Honorable Mention
The Grape — Honorable Mention
FASHION
Bridal Shop
Georgio's Bridal — First Place
David’s Bridal — Honorable Mention
JoAnn's Bridal — Honorable Mention
Children’s Clothing
Cottontail Jones — First Place
Once Upon a Child — Honorable Mention
The Children's Place — Honorable Mention
Clothing Boutique
Courtney's Boutique — First Place
Hinge Boutique — Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention
Consignment Store
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Smarty Pants Resale — Honorable Mention
The Clothesline — Honorable Mention
Dry Cleaner
NuTone Cleaners — First Place
XPress Dry Clean & Laundry (formerly known as
Comet Cleaners-Bellmead) — Honorable Mention
Patrick's Dry Cleaning — Honorable Mention
Jewelry Store
Gholson Originals Fine Jewelry — First Place
Alexander's Family Jewelry — Honorable Mention
Kindler's Gem Jewelers — Honorable Mention
Men’s Clothing
Dillard's — First Place
Kohl's — Honorable Mention
Suit City — Honorable Mention
Western Wear
Ritchie's Western Wear — First Place
Boot Barn — Honorable Mention
Cavender's Boot City — Honorable Mention
Women’s Clothing
Hinge — First Place
The Clothesline — Honorable Mention
The Village Shoppe — Honorable Mention
FINANCIAL
Bank
The First National Bank of Central Texas — First Place
American Bank — Honorable Mention
Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention
CPA – CPA Firm
JRBT — First Place
Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP — Honorable Mention
Whitaker, Spinks & Koslovsky, LLP — Honorable Mention
Credit Union
First Central Credit Union — First Place
GENCO Federal Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Linkage Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Financial Planner
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
Mattson Financial Services — Honorable Mention
Loans
Community Bank & Trust — First Place
First Central Credit Union — Honorable Mention
The First National Bank of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
FITNESS
Gym
Crunch Fitness — First Place
Gold's Gym — Honorable Mention
WRS Athletic Club — Honorable Mention
Home Appliance Store
Discount Vacuum & Appliance — First Place
Austin-Closs Co., Inc. — Honorable Mention
Conn's HomePlus — Honorable Mention
Bath Remodeling
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Central Texas — First Place
JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention
R&R Remodeling and Construction — Honorable Mention
Fence - Installation Provider
Ace Fence & Supply — First Place
Devco Fence & Iron — Honorable Mention
Pinnacle Fence Company — Honorable Mention
Flooring
Waco Carpet Company — First Place
Advanced Carpet — Honorable Mention
H & R Carpet in West — Honorable Mention
Frame Shop – Art
Frames Etc. — First Place
Penni Wise Custom Framing — Honorable Mention
Studio Gallery — Honorable Mention
Furniture
The Furniture Center — First Place
DuBois Furniture — Honorable Mention
Home Zone Furniture — Honorable Mention
Garage Door
Overhead Door Company of Waco — First Place
Aladdin Overhead Door — Honorable Mention
Jesse's Overhead Door — Honorable Mention
Garden Center – Garden
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — First Place
Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — Honorable Mention
Home Audio & Theater Contractor
Custom Integrators, LLC — First Place
Azbell Electronics — Honorable Mention
Best Buy — Honorable Mention
Home Remodeling
R&R Remodeling and Construction, LLC — First Place
Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention
JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention
Home Restoration
Enviro-Serv Restoration & Cleaning — First Place
Grant Goss Contracting — Honorable Mention
Specialty Restoration of Texas — Honorable Mention
Hot Tubs
Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place
Bellmead Pools and Supply — Honorable Mention
Lazy Days Pool and Spa — Honorable Mention
House Cleaning
English Maids — First Place
Green Cleaning — Honorable Mention
Neat as a Pin — Honorable Mention
Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Residential)
Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - Plumbing — First Place
Centroplex Service Co. — Honorable Mention
Comfort Air — Honorable Mention
Moving Service
Move Waco — First Place
Bears Moving — Honorable Mention
Christian Brothers Moving Service — Honorable Mention
Janek Moving Services — Honorable Mention
Wyatt Brothers Moving Company — Honorable Mention
New Home Builder
Oates Construction Service — First Place
JoCo Builders — Honorable Mention
Kent Garbett Homes — Honorable Mention
Nursery
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Bonnie's Greenhouse — Honorable Mention
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
Pool Supply & Service
Lake Air Pool Supply — First Place
Bellmead Pools & Supply — Honorable Mention
Waco Pool & Spa — Honorable Mention
Previously Owned Furniture
Another Season Consignments — First Place
Consignment Furniture Showroom — Honorable Mention
Furniture Outlet — Honorable Mention
Professional Landscaping
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
Southwest Tree Service — Honorable Mention
Roofing Business
Cen-Tex Roof Systems — First Place
Johnson Roofing — Honorable Mention
Parsons Roofing — Honorable Mention
Sprinkler Systems
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Central Texas Lawn Sprinkler Co. — Honorable Mention
H&M Landscape and Sprinkler — Honorable Mention
Unique Finds
James & Reid Home | Antiquities — First Place
Junque in the Trunk — Honorable Mention
Spice Village — Honorable Mention
The Findery — Honorable Mention
Window Replacement
Universal Windows — First Place
Rocket Glass & Mirror — Honorable Mention
Window World — Honorable Mention
Window Treatments
Budget Blinds — First Place
Gibson's Interiors — Honorable Mention
Schwartz Design Center — Honorable Mention
MEDICAL
Audiologist
Dr. Melody Martin, Martin Hearing — First Place
Beltone Hearing — Honorable Mention
Physicians Hearing Center — Honorable Mention
Waco Ear Nose and Throat — Honorable Mention
Cardiac Care
Waco Heart & Vascular — First Place
Ascension Medical Group Providence Cardiovascular Clinic — Honorable Mention
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
Cardiologist
Waco Cardiology Associates — First Place
Ascension Medical Group Providence Cardiovascular Clinic — Honorable Mention
Waco Heart & Vascular — Honorable Mention
Cataract Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Chiropractor
McKenzie Chiropractic Center — First Place
Hillcrest Chiropractic — Honorable Mention
Waco Integrated Medical (formerly Premier Health & Wellness Center) — Honorable Mention
Dental Implants
Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason T. Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention
Dermatologist
U.S. Dermatology Partners — First Place
Baylor Scott & White Clinic — Honorable Mention
Epiphany Dermatology — Honorable Mention
Eye Surgery
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic P.A. — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
General Dentistry
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — First Place
Acre Wood Dental — Honorable Mention
Starr General Dentistry — Honorable Mention
Handicap Mobility
Interstate Mobility — First Place
Mobility Plus — Honorable Mention
MobilityWorks — Honorable Mention
Hearing Equipment Provider
Baxter Hearing Specialists — First Place
Miracle Ear — Honorable Mention
Physicians Hearing Center at Waco Ear, Nose and Throat — Honorable Mention
Home Health Provider
Home Instead Senior Care — First Place
Right At Home — Honorable Mention
Visiting Angels — Honorable Mention
Hospital
Ascension Providence Health Center Hospital — First Place
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest — Honorable Mention
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center — Honorable Mention
OB-GYN
Dr. Joel M. Rister, MD — First Place
Dr. Katherine A. Haynes, MD — Honorable Mention
Dr. Kenneth W. Koeritz, MD — Honorable Mention
Ophthalmologist
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Central Texas Eye Clinic - Dr. Jeffrey J Leinfelder, MD — Honorable Mention
Waco Eye Associates — Honorable Mention
Oral Surgeon
Waco Oral Surgery and Dental Implants - Dr. Larry J. Pritchard, D.D.S. — First Place
Brazos Oral & Facial Surgery - Dr. Scott Warren, DDS, M.D. — Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Arts - Dr. Jason Beck, DDS, MD — Honorable Mention
Orthodontist
Brazos Braces — First Place
Collins & Team Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Stonehaven Dental & Orthodontics — Honorable Mention
Plastic Surgeon
Central Texas Institute of Plastic Surgery — First Place
Dr. Eric F. O’Neill — Honorable Mention
Hillcrest E.N.T. and Facial Plastics — Honorable Mention
Podiatry
Waco Foot & Ankle, P.A. — First Place
Dr. K. Kyle Ballew, D.P.M., P.A. — Honorable Mention
Elite Sports Medicine Center - Dr. Jonathan G Wash, D.P.M — Honorable Mention
Primary Care Physician
Dr. Timothy D Martindale, MD — First Place
Dr. Keith D. Horner, MD — Honorable Mention
Dr. Scott E. Blattman, MD — Honorable Mention
Vascular Disease Treatment
Waco Heart & Vascular — First Place
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
Vein & Leg Care
Waco Heart & Vascular — First Place
Waco Cardiology Associates — Honorable Mention
Waco Surgical Group — Honorable Mention
OCCUPATIONAL
Attorney
Dominic Braus, The Carlson Law Firm — First Place
J.D. Ressetar, The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention
John Palmer — Honorable Mention
Jon Ker — Honorable Mention
Michael A. Zimmerman — Honorable Mention
Bail Bondsman
Ash Bail Bonds — First Place
Chapmans Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Pickens Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Player Bail Bonds — Honorable Mention
Employment Agency
JobLink — First Place
Express Employment Professionals — Honorable Mention
Placements Unlimited — Honorable Mention
Sedona Staffing Services — Honorable Mention
Insurance Agent
State Farm Insurance Agent - Terry Strickland — First Place
Donald Rowan Insurance — Honorable Mention
State Farm Insurance Agent - Bob Anderson — Honorable Mention
Law Firm
The Zimmerman Law Firm — First Place
Dunnam & Dunnam, LLP — Honorable Mention
Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee, PLLC — Honorable Mention
Sheehy, Lovelace & Mayfield, P.C. — Honorable Mention
The Carlson Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Local Television Personality
Kris Radcliffe, KCEN 6 — First Place
Ann Harder – KXXV — Honorable Mention
Rusty Garrett – KWTX — Honorable Mention
OTHER
Beauty Salon
De'Ja Do Hair Salon — First Place
Salon DaDa — Honorable Mention
The Salon at Ridgewood Village — Honorable Mention
Cleaning Service
Green Cleaning — First Place
Charlotte Cleans Webs — Honorable Mention
Pristine Clean — Honorable Mention
Customer Service
Westview Nursery & Landscape Co. — First Place
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
NuTone Cleaners — Honorable Mention
Wild Birds Unlimited — Honorable Mention
Dance Center
Joy's School of Dance — First Place
Expressions Dance Studio — Honorable Mention
Laurie's Stepping Out Studio — Honorable Mention
Firearms Store
Praco Gun & Pawn — First Place
Guns Unlimited (Gatesville) — Honorable Mention
Kaase Firearms and Tactical — Honorable Mention
Florist
Reed's Flowers — First Place
Bloomingals — Honorable Mention
La Vega Flower Shop — Honorable Mention
Funeral Home
Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory — First Place
Pecan Grove Funeral Home — Honorable Mention
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home — Honorable Mention
Gifts & Collectibles
The Gift Horse — First Place
Bankston's — Honorable Mention
Craft Gallery — Honorable Mention
Mission Waco's Fair Trade Market — Honorable Mention
Grocer
H-E-B — First Place
Brookshires — Honorable Mention
Jubilee Food Market — Honorable Mention
HVAC (Commercial)
Rabroker Air Conditioning - Heating - Plumbing — First Place
Blackwell Mechanical — Honorable Mention
Lochridge-Priest, Inc — Honorable Mention
License to Carry Training
Kaase Concealed Handgun School — First Place
Big Iron Concealed Handgun Classes — Honorable Mention
Chandler's Gun Shop & Shooting Range — Honorable Mention
Liquor Store
Twin Liquors — First Place
Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods — Honorable Mention
Ward's Liquor — Honorable Mention
Museum
Mayborn Museum Complex — First Place
Dr Pepper Museum — Honorable Mention
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — Honorable Mention
Nature Shop
Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place
Homestead Heritage Market — Honorable Mention
Urban Reap — Honorable Mention
Non-Profit Agency
Friends For Life — First Place
Care Net Pregnancy Center — Honorable Mention
Mission Waco • World — Honorable Mention
Place to Work
Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas — First Place
Community Bank & Trust — Honorable Mention
Greenlife Nursery & Landscape — Honorable Mention
The Zimmerman Law Firm — Honorable Mention
Wireless Provider
AT&T — First Place
Metro PCS — Honorable Mention
Verizon Wireless — Honorable Mention
PETS & ANIMALS
Animal Rescue – Shelter
Fuzzy Friends Rescue — First Place
Gray Mutts Rescue & Sanctuary — Honorable Mention
Humane Society of Central Texas — Honorable Mention
Birding Supplies
Wild Birds Unlimited — First Place
Petco — Honorable Mention
PetSmart — Honorable Mention
Feed – Agri Store
West Feeds, Inc — First Place
Bar None Country Store — Honorable Mention
Brazos Feed & Supply — Honorable Mention
Veterinarian
Ramsgate Veterinary — First Place
Animal Birth Control Clinic — Honorable Mention
Animal Hospital of Waco — Honorable Mention
South Bosque Veterinary Clinic — Honorable Mention
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Real Estate Company
Kelly, REALTORS® COMMERCIAL — First Place
Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Keller Williams Realty — Honorable Mention
Property Management
Shamrock Property Management — First Place
Bluebonnet Properties — Honorable Mention
Brothers Management Company — Honorable Mention
Real Estate Agent
Camille Johnson - Camille Johnson, Realtors — First Place
Amanda Nesbitt - Kelly Realtors — Honorable Mention
Anna Reed - Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Residential Real Estate
Kelly, REALTORS® — First Place
Camille Johnson, Realtors — Honorable Mention
Keller Williams Realty — Honorable Mention
