A popular bumper sticker reads, “I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could.”
Indeed, the population in Texas is growing faster than that of any other state in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; and this growth is highly visible in the Waco area.
Particularly in Hewitt, Lorena and Woodway, new homes seem to be going up just as fast as land can be bought and cleared. And while economic growth is a good thing for any region, there are bound to be some “growing pains.”
One such challenge is the increasing demand for medical specialists — gastroenterologists in particular. At Waco Gastroenterology Associates, PA, (Waco Gastro) practice administrator Julia Martin says referrals from primary care physicians have soared in the nine months since she started.
“I’ve been here since October of 2017, and I’ve already seen a significant increase in patients,” Martin said. “On any given day, our referral department is working on as many as 100 patient referrals from primary care physicians. We have six physicians who practice here as well as two nurse practitioners, and depending on the day of the week we could see up to 100 patients in clinic and in procedures (e.g., endoscopies, colonoscopies).”
In response to demand, Waco Gastro is increasing its staff, having recently hired a third nurse practitioner as well as a seventh physician — Waco’s first female gastroenterologist, Dr. Christina Levings, who begins in August.
“The cry has always been, ‘There are no women gastroenterologists in Waco.’ There is one in Temple, but I’ve been told by their office that the wait to get in to see her, if you called today, would be December,” Martin said. “So, when we began this search for another physician, we were really excited when we received a female applicant.”
Martin says that many female patients find the idea of discussing their gastrointestinal symptoms with a male physician somewhat uncomfortable. And while all three nurse practitioners on staff are female, they are not licensed to perform procedures.
“Of course, Dr. Levings will see both male and female patients,” Martin said. “Her residency was in gastroenterology and hepatology and she has been practicing for 11 years with most of that time in Houston. We have found that it’s very difficult to hire a specialist right now. There is a shortage of physicians and specialists like gastroenterologists, so we feel very blessed to have her.”
Treating More
Martin says Waco Gastro is seeing an increase in the number of patients with Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Hepatitis C, and that the practice is diagnosing these conditions in younger and younger patients.
IBD and IBS are “umbrella terms” referring to several possible diagnoses. IBD diagnoses can include Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, both involving inflammation and damage to the lining of the intestinal tract. A colonoscopy and/or endoscopy is required, as well as biopsies taken from the intestinal lining for the most accurate diagnosis. Further, effective treatment for IBD is never one-size-fits-all and can require some trial and error.
Meanwhile, IBS may mimic many of the symptoms of IBD; but in cases of IBS, the gastrointestinal lining is not diseased or inflamed.
“Some people think, ‘Well, gastroenterology is a 50 and older thing.’ But that’s not true,” Martin said. “Only about half of our patients are 50 or older. And increasingly we’re seeing colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon, rectum or both) in younger patients — as early as in their 20s. We had one patient come in recently who was around 18 years of age and he possibly wouldn’t have been alive at 50 to have the recommended screening colonoscopy because he had precancerous polyps.”
According to the American Cancer Society website, colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the U.S. However, the rate at which colorectal cancer is fatal is dropping due to early screening and detection.
When colorectal cancer is found at an early stage — before it has spread — the five-year survival rate is around 90 percent. Still, only about four out of 10 colorectal cancers are detected early.
“The message we really want to get out for patients of any age is that if you’re experiencing persistent abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea or constipation — those symptoms are not normal and you can’t ignore them,” Martin said. “See your primary care doctor as soon as possible, so that you can be referred to a specialist.”
It is worth noting that patients who see a specialist must be able to list a primary care provider in accordance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Physicians at Waco Gastro must have a primary care doctor with whom all records, including test results and diagnoses, must be shared.
“Whether you have PPO or HMO insurance coverage, if you do get what’s called a STAT referral from your primary care physician, you’re talking about a two- to three-day wait following that initial visit with your primary care doctor,” Martin said. “If you have a PPO insurance plan, you can skip your primary care doctor and call us directly to set up the appointment, but we recommend seeing your primary care physician first and allowing them to work with us on coordinating your care.
“Our goal is to get you seen in our office within two weeks of receiving your referral from your primary care physician for a nonemergent visit.”
Full-service Care
Waco Gastro boasts its own pathology lab on site as well as an endoscopy center next door where procedures are performed.
“Sometimes a patient’s insurance policy, health issues or personal preference dictate that endoscopies or colonoscopies must be performed at a hospital, so Waco Gastro physicians have standing rooms available for these purposes at both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Providence hospitals,” Martin said. “In fact, if you visit the ER because of gastrointestinal distress and if you are admitted to the hospital and see a gastroenterologist, you’re seeing our physicians.
“Our physicians are taking those calls from both Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and Providence. That’s just an agreement we’ve had with the hospitals for 30 years. Waco Gastro physicians are the ones on call. One of our physicians is on call for both hospitals for one week at a time.”
In a statement provided by Deke Jones of Baylor Scott & White media relations, the healthcare network claims to recognize the growing need and is committed to meeting the care needs of the communities it serves:
“Particularly in Waco, we have expanded gastroenterology services in December 2017 and as a result, our procedure availability has increased by 30 percent. In Central Texas, Baylor Scott & White incorporates multiple modalities with more than 30 providers that allow better access for our patients in need of specialized services.”
With regard to “after-hours” needs, established Waco Gastro patients have access to an on-call physician who is taking calls from 5 p.m. until midnight and determining over the phone whether the matter can be addressed in clinic the next day or the patient should proceed to the nearest emergency room.
“We are always happy to work with the local hospitals and they work with us because there simply aren’t enough gastroenterologists to take care of all the needs out there,” Martin said.
Waco Gastroenterology Associates
364 Richland West Circle
254-537-0911