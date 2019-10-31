Once a year, Americans set aside one day to give thanks. Thanks ... a simple word that stands for such great meaning. As a nation, we are grateful to our forefathers that took a perilous journey to an unknown land on a leap of faith.
Through archaeological digs, oral and limited written history, we know many of the hardships from those very early days. In our blessings of the family meal, do we remember to give thanks those from far past and present?
This year has been a difficult one for my family. From illnesses between my father and daughter, my daughter suffering a stroke due to her West Nile virus, down to my sons’ losing their father. There are so many firsts happening, as well as an anniversary of tragedy. This article is for all those going through these firsts, while reflecting back on anniversaries of sadness.
Thanksgiving for me is a day of sorrow. Fifteen years ago, tragedy struck our family. Fifteen years ago still bears the scars as deep today as then. Thanksgiving is a time I give for reflection. My thoughts always end right back to that day; as if there were no Thanksgiving before it, even though there clearly were.
I remember coming home late from the holiday festivities. We were full from the homemade lasagna, bread and pies. A time-honored tradition, we alternate the holidays between pasta and lasagna. Turkey is a side made for my husband. I had gone upstairs to turn on the evening news, change into my fat clothes after the big meal (we can all raise our hand to that one!), and then came a breaking report of a fiery crash in Central Texas.
It was dark, and photos came across the screen of the television. A chill went up my spine, and I said a prayer for the family that would receive that tragic call when identities could be made, knowing it would forever alter them.
Phone Call
Six a.m. That is the moment I got the call. I saw my dad’s number on caller ID. I surmised something must be wrong at the store, except that dark, nagging chill from that wreck was still in the pit of my stomach, so I knew before answering. That family forever altered by tragedy was my very own.
Dad started by saying there had been a wreck. I told him I knew; that I had seen it on the television the night before, and how I couldn't shake it all night. He told me he did not want to wake me earlier when he got the call and waited as long as he could. I asked, who was it? It was Uncle Joe, Uncle Robert and Aunt Christine. My heart sank … three? It ripped through us like a serrated knife. In one fell swoop, my grandmother’s brothers were taken away from her, from us.
They were returning from Austin after visiting their daughter, their grandson, grandbaby and son-in-law. When I say these three were thick as thieves, that's exactly what they were. They raised Uncle Robert’s baby girls when his wife left him too soon.
They were from the era of a family that sticks together, prays together. They detoured off the crowded interstate; deciding to take the less-traveled backroads home to Marlin and Highbank. It is here that a truck driven by a young man suddenly swerved into theirs, hitting it head-on, with both cars exploding.
After the initial shock, grief and despair, I believe we all said that we were somehow comforted knowing that they were with each other because it was hard to imagine one without the other. In the darkest hour, we chose to find a sliver of light.
Remembrances
This Thanksgiving, please indulge me on this 15th anniversary, to give thanks to each of them. They left such indelible marks not only on their family, but many lives in their community.
Robert Falsone, Marlin, Texas. Uncle Robert was the oldest of the Falsone children born to Giuseppe (Joe) and Francesca (Frances) LaBarbera Falsone. He was a beloved teacher and counselor at Marlin ISD for decades. He also was a respected deputy sheriff of Falls County under the Pamplins. He was such a calm and loving soul. Uncle Robert was the family historian, keeping the family’s immigration information, the family town of Highbank, and all the relatives well documented. He had such stories to tell, and I sure wished I'd gotten to hear far more than I did.
Joe Falsone Jr., Highbank, Texas. Uncle Joe was born to Giuseppe (Joe)and Francesca (Frances) LaBarbera Falsone. Uncle Joe lived all of his life at the family homestead, farming the family land. He was a tall, dark-haired, good-looking Italian who always wore a cowboy hat tilted just a bit to the side. He retained the Italian accent mixed in with the Texan twang. He and his sister (my grandmother) always had that cute way of talking that I sure miss hearing. Uncle Joe always had a huge smile with that certain cowboy swagger, and always a great story annunciation heavily in the Italian way!
Leta Christine Falsone was born in Kosse, Texas, and was married to Uncle Joe. She was a true Christian to everyone she knew and met. She helped raise my cousins in their time of sadness and great need, giving them two sets of parents, twice the amount of goodness and love for their lifetime. Aunt Christine was a beautiful seamstress and quilter. She operated a successful fabric shop in downtown Marlin for many years.
These three individuals are as loved today as yesterday, as fifteen years and more ago.
This holiday, hug your loved ones near and far a little bit tighter, a little bit longer. Give them thanks now, and give our past loved ones thanks for all they did. The light is shining.
Love to all my family, friends and you!
Winery in Review: Rosenblum Cellars
A few years ago, the wine world lost a great talent, Kent Rosenblum. In my opinion, it was Kent who singlehandedly brought the overlooked grape called Zinfandel front and center to the world of wines.
Kent was a veterinarian, and retained his license until his death. His keen sense of smell and love of science mixed with his adventurous inquisitiveness, led him to making wines in his basement.
He moved to Alameda, California, in 1970 exploring and studying anything and everything about wine. He created one of the first urban wineries on the outskirts of San Francisco.
He knew there were quality grapes to be found if he had looked hard enough. His first label was aptly named Rosenblum Cellars with the inaugural Cullinane Vineyard Zinfandel.
Kent was dubbed the “King of Zins.” It was Rosenblum wines that I first fell in love with Zinfandel. Although he was a master at the varietal, he also produced amazing other Rhône varietals,as well.
Rosenblum Cellars tasting room
- 10 Clay St.
- Oakland, California
- 877-478-9467 (GR8ZINS)
- www.rosenblumcellars.com
Wine in Review: Rosenblum 2016 Rosie Rabbit Alicante Bouschet
About: A different twist for your holiday meals that will sure to please just about everyone. Alicante Bouschet is a French grape dating back to the 1860s with origins dating back long before to Turkey. This varietal is used in field blends, and finding it as a solitary is rare. This varietal has red skin as well as red pulp, making this a deep, rich red wine.
Tasting notes: Bouquets of ripe plums and cherries followed by rich cassis, black currants and enticing spices on the palate will make this a perfect pairing for meats.
Price: $35. Available by ordering from the winery or at a local merchant.
15 Years Ago
Still Like
Yesterday
