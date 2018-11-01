Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners served with turkey are a blank canvas to pair around because turkey is a versatile game that can be baked, fried or smoked. Creating memories around these dinners can be quite easy adding family recipes handed down from generations past.
It is possible to find wines that all your guests will like without stressing too much. However, leave the good bottles in the cabinet, and reach for easy drinking wines, instead.
Wines that are made to drink now with lots of juicy fruits and less tannins and oak reaches broader audiences. Keep the Opus or Stag’s Leap for afterward when it is just you or a more intimate gathering where they will be much more appreciated.
So, depending on what style you serve your meat at the holiday tables, here are go-to bottles for everyone’s palates and pocket books.
All wines are available, and on the shelves, at World Market.
Anciano Garnarcha
(Spain)
Generous aromas of cherry and blackberries with a smooth palate of red currants and blackberries, finishing with a touch of sweet spice.
100 percent Tempranillo
Regular price: $11.99
Les Couteaux Entre-Deaux-Mers White
(France)
Jasmine and citrus blossom on the nose, followed by rich tropical fruits such as lemon, Spanish lime, orange peel and touch of mangosteen marrying with crisp acidity.
Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle
Regular price: $13.99
Miraval Rose
(France)
Aromas of white blossom, ripe raspberries and strawberries followed strawberries, tart cherries and raspberries on the crisp palate.
Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Rolle
Regular price: $29.99
Zin-Phomaniac Zinfandel
(California)
Fruit-forward dark cherries, blackberry and spice on the nose leading to ripe blackberries, black cherries, anise chocolate, ending with vanilla and nutmeg.
Double Gold medals and 90 points
100 percent Zinfandel grapes with vines age from 25 to 70 years old
Regular price: $16.99
Bumble and Bloom Riesling
(Washington state)
Washington Riesling is an off-dry version with notes of citrus blossoms, tangerine, Meyer lemon and white peaches.
100 percent Washington Riesling
Regular price: $11.99
Tiamo Organic Prosecco
(Italy)
Fresh and rich fruity aromas of apple and pear with citrus fruit and touch of floral. Fresh and fruity with fine bubbles.
100 percent Prosecco
Regular price: $15.99