Something is to be said about escaping insanity for serenity. I’m sitting at the ranch this beautiful, crisp morning sipping a superb rosé at 10:30 in the morning thinking this is like Dr Pepper — 10, 2 and 4 -— and maybe a couple of more after that.
Back to insanity.
Early studies are showing the wine industry could lose up to $400 million due to the coronavirus pandemic. Let me tell you, wine is to be had right now! Wineries are loosening tight allocations and restrictions, and opening it wide up.
Going to the store here at the ranch proved that right when I was taken aback to see 12 cases of Turley being unloaded! The usual allotment is three to six BOTTLES a year! I did indulge in getting my Turley fix. In fact, I have indulged a lot. I was privileged to several cellars opening their rare library collections.
A few to seek out right now are: Mondavi Sisters, Beaulieu Vineyards, Amici, Harlan, Angwin, Cakebread, Nickel and Nickel, Fort Ross-Seaview (another Mondavi Brothers and homage to my mother’s great-uncle ), Quintessa, Silver Oak, Cain, Krug, Clos Du Val, Frog’s Leap, Lewis, Newton, Pahlmeyer and the list goes on.
This is a buyer’s market, a serious come-and-take-it opportunity, so take advantage of it while helping cellars open back their doors and employees get their jobs back. When this all passes, there is no predicting where luxury wines will end up. They are down significantly already, and with pocketbooks getting tighter, sometimes it is best to say goodbye to them instead of waiting and knowing that with each year that ticks by, so does the wine’s peak abilities.
These deals won’t last forever, and all you need to do is start contacting your favorite cellar for availability and pricing. Just do your research on what is getting disposed of. Not everything is a deal if it was a bad vintage year like 2011, or ones that are past their peak.
Odd Scene
Seriously though, I’ve never seen such high-end labels in a grocery store of all places! The wine buyer here is going nuts over it. We most likely won’t see this in our area, but should see some wider availability of allocated wines. Now is the time to ask your favorite store.
If you are drinking more during this time period, you are not alone. Studies are averaging that consumers are imbibing 42% more than they have previously. I guess it’s a “no hangovers going to the office next day” mentality.
With tasting rooms closed, the direct-to-consumer shipments have dramatically increased. Wineries are also experiencing club membership increases to go along with those shipments. Most wineries are offering free shipping on all deliveries, and their fans are taking full advantage of that. Weather is still permitting safe shipments to Texas.
A crucial point to be made: a little-known fact is that California wines compromise 85% of all wines consumed in the U.S. When we return to normal, I predict that more consumers will continue to buy direct from wineries. Time will tell if package and wine stores’ retail sales figures take a drop or not. I do believe this will continue a trend and affect all businesses, industry-related, or not.
Another very sad note to all of this, however, is the restaurant permanent closures during this time is estimated at 30% or higher.
The hospitality industry as a whole is in danger. These smaller restaurants and bistros, wine bars included, are a great base for thousands of smaller, lesser-known wineries. While chain stores and restaurants cater to the top 100 first, these intimate places have a better knowledge of these smaller, hand-batched wines to pass down to patrons in a more personal way.
This really helps the wineries, while creating that special niche the smaller eateries can provide. While we can get excited over tight restrictions being loosened, we must not forget the small mom-and-pops that heavily rely on word of mouth.
So for now, enjoy the abundance of wines making their way out of the cellars and to the shelves!
Winery in Review
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Located in the heart of the Hamptons, is Christian Wölffer’s vineyard. The Atlantic Ocean’s winds create a perfect climate for his wines.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, international business entrepreneur Wölffer wanted a place to bring his friends for an intimate experience. Wine ended up capturing his heart. Today, Wölffer Estate has over 400 acres between New York and Mendoza, Argentina.
The sustainable 55-acre Long Island farm grows Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Trebbiano, Pinot Noir and Vignole.
Wine in Review
Summer in a Bottle Rosé
About: Summer in a Bottle is as perfect of a rosé as they come, and a pure representation of sophistication that comes with the Hamptons.
Tasting notes: Fresh strawberries, fresh raspberries, clean minerals and beautiful acidity.
Cost: $24. Availability is limited by special order, or use the website, www.wolffer.com.
