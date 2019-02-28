Cooking with wine truly enhances sauces, dressings, sautéed mushrooms, and not to forget desserts!
I have found Slow Press Wines to be a wonderful addition to liven up a meal. They are just fruity enough to add that extra oomph where needed. I’ve made both of the recipes I share with you here from the Slow Press Wines website.
The demi-glace with the not-your-ordinary-grilled-cheese is scrumptious, to say the least. Warm gooey cheese meets a warm, tart fruit demi-glace, setting your taste buds rolling with flavors not experienced before.
Using wine in your dressing recipe basically takes out the vinegar, replacing it with a tart fruit experience and lighter version. Smashing the raspberries releases the flavor, adding more fruit flavors mixed with the mustard.
Flavors dance in your mouth from the fennel, sweet corn, sweet nuttiness from sunflower seeds, and sharpness from the cheese all mixed with its fresh dressing. All the flavors work so well with each other.
Food and wine should always be a perfect marriage together. This recipe with Slow Press Wines should quickly become a favorite! And they are perfect for any season of the year.
Cab Glazed Grilled Cheese
Prep time: 12-15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Portions: 1 sandwich
Serving size: 4
- 1 c Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon wine
- 1 T balsamic vinegar
- 2 t cornstarch
- ¼ c honey
- ½ T vegetable oil
- 1 c (½ large onion) red onion, peeled, small diced
- 8 slices sourdough bread, artisan style
- 8 sharp white cheddar cheese slices
- 8 Havarti cheese, slices
- 1 c Colby jack cheese, shredded
- Vegetable spray (as needed)
Prepare the Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Glaze first. Whisk the Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon wine, balsamic vinegar and cornstarch together, in a small saucepot or non-stick sauté pan, to evenly combine.
Add the honey and whisk to evenly combine. Heat the saucepot over low-medium heat and cook approximately 5-6 minutes, reducing the ingredients to become a sauce-like, syrupy consistency. Reserve for building the sandwiches – makes 1 cup.
Finished glaze will have a distinct cabernet wine flavor and aromatics with hints of sweetness, be a dark purple color and coat the back of a spoon with its glaze-like quality.
Keep a close eye on the glaze, while it cooks, as it can boil over easily.
A ½ cup of the glaze is used for spreading on the sandwiches and the remaining ½ cup of the glaze is used as a dip for the sandwiches.
Prepare the caramelized red onions: Heat the oil, over medium-high heat, in a non-stick sauté pan. Add the onions and cook approximately 3-5 minutes to soften and lightly & evenly caramelize. Reserve for building the sandwiches – makes ½ cup.
To build the sandwiches: Follow the order of ingredients for each sandwich below.
1. 1 slice sourdough bread – spread with 1 Tbsp reserved cabernet glaze.
2. Glaze side facing up toward cheese.
3. 1 slice white cheddar cheese, torn in half to fit bread, if needed.
4. 1 slice Havarti cheese, torn in half to fit bread, if needed.
5. ¼ cup shredded Colby/jack cheese, spread evenly across cheese.
6. 2 T reserved caramelized onions, spread evenly across cheese.
7. 1 slice Havarti cheese, torn in half to fit bread, if needed.
8. 1 slice white cheddar cheese, torn in half to fit bread, if needed.
9. 1 slice sourdough bread, spread with 1 T reserved cabernet glaze.
10. Glaze side facing down onto the cheese.
Lightly and evenly spray both sides of the plain outside of each built sandwich with vegetable spray. Cook the sandwiches in a Panini press, on high heat, for approximately 3-5 minutes – lightly pressing as the sandwiches cook.
Remove sandwiches from Panini press and slice each in half. Serve each sandwich with 2 T of the warmed remaining Slow Press Cabernet Sauvignon wine glaze for dipping/dunking.
Finished grilled cheese sandwiches should be an even golden color and crispy in texture, with the cheese fully melted and all ingredients hot.
Tasting Notes
Slow Press Cabernet: With grapes sourced from three Cabernet regions: Paso Robles, Mo terry and Lodi, this medium-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon delivers on jammy black fruits consisting of black cherries, blackberries and cassis, finishing with velvety tannins.
Slow Press Chardonnay: Using Monterrey county grapes, this is a classic creamy, toasted Chardonnay laden with fresh apples, pears and a twist of citrus.
Availability/price: Both wines are available at H-E-B and retail for $12.99.