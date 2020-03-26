Spring is here, and it’s time to cheer! Time to put the top down, hook up the RVs, breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy life.
There is no better way than to get rid of the doldrums than taking a drive, or a weekend off, to enjoy a new town, a back road, and wine.
Here is my annual list of Texas wine festivals to seek out and enjoy while out for a new adventure. This year is brimming with great festivals all across our state from the new Texas Rangers Globe Life Field to a Roaring Twenties wine train. I hope you get out and make a few.
Mineola Amtrak Wine Fest, April 4-5 — With a theme of “The Rolling ’20s,” get dressed in your flappers and enjoy a round trip train ride from Mineola to Fort Worth while savoring Texas’ finest wines. Cost is $250. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
Texas Wine and Art Festival, April 4-5 — Located in historic Old Town Spring in Spring, enjoy a day of local wines, music, art, jewelry, food and more. General admission is free. Cost or tasting wine glass is $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. Online: txwineandart.com.
Paris Texas Wine Festival, April 4 — Stroll historic downtown while sipping on a variety of selections from Texas wineries. Cost is $40 plus service fee. Online: pariswinefest.com.
Fredericksburg Cheese and Wine Festival, April 10-11 — Sip and eat your way through the weekend while sampling local cheeses and wines at the historic Bankersmith Dance Hall. Cost is $20-59. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
Pittsburg Art &Wine Festival, April 11 — Free entrance, but sample tickets are available for purchase. Enjoy arts and crafts while sipping on Piney Woods wines and local foods. Online: pittsburgtexas.com.
Fredericksburg Bluebonnet Festival, April 17-18 — Held on Old San Antonio Road, one of the most scenic wildflower routes in the state, enjoy days of driving Fredericksburg roads from Ranch Road 965, Highway 16 and more. Food and wine portion, as well as a chocolate and cheese festival will be at the Bankersmith Dance Hall. Cost is $8-32. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
Austin Food and Wine Festival, April 24-26 — Top restaurants and chefs, demonstrations, barbecue, grillmasters class, taco showdown, five-course meals with wine pairings, along with a host of Texas wineries. Cost is $250-625, plus service fees. Online: austinfoodandwinefestival.com.
Granbury Wine Walk, April 24-25 — Stroll downtown Granbury and shop to your heart’s content while sampling wines and foods. VIP events and it benefits local charities. Cost is $28-140. Online: granburywinewalk.com.
Twice as Fine Texarkana Wine Festival, May 2 — A charity event benefitting the Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area, this fun-filled weekend offers family games, music, art, food for the family and 25 Texas wineries with many that aren’t available here. Cost is $15. Online: texarkanawinefestival.com.
Wein & Saengerfest, May 2 — Family fun in New Braunfels for all ages with entertainment and activities throughout the day, culminating in a street dance. Grape stomping, wine tastings, craft beers and more. Free to attend. Online: nbtexas.org.
Piney Woods Wine Festival, May 8-9 — Held in Lindale, this is the East Texas wineries showcase. Features 20-plus wineries, food, arts and entertainment. Cost is a $10 wristband per day, with tastings an additional $1 each; glass of wine $5-8 each. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
GoTexan Wine, Food and Art Festival, May 8-9 — Held at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, this is the biggest wine festival in the state. You might want to stay the weekend to get in both at Arlington the next day and this one. What an experience that would be. This has over 250 Texas wines being showcased with fabulous food and craft beers. Cost is $45-140. Online: crosstimberswinetrail.com.
Arlington All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival, May 9 — The new climate-controlled Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers, will host this festival. More than 200 craft beer, wine and cocktail options. Walk the bases, tour the dugouts while having a professional photograph taken to commemorate your experience. Cost is $30-60 (group discounts available). Online: ballparkfestival.com.
Waltstock and Barrel Wine & Music Festival, May 14-15 — Austin musician Walt Wilkins puts on a huge musical lineup at this two-day wine and music festival held at the Jellystone RV Park in Fredericksburg. This is not to be missed if you’re a Texas music lover. Cost is $50-100. Online: waltstockandbarrel.com.
Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival, May 23 — Held in Indian Spring Park in downtown Waco, Rootstock has become a great festival that focuses on quality wines produced all over the state. Each year they outdo themselves and this year will be no different. Cost is $30 in advance, $40 at the gate. Online: rootstockwinefest.com.
Woodlands Wine and Food Week, June 1-7 — If the best of the best is your thing, then this festival in The Woodlands is for you! You’ll have top wine industry officials and the best culinary chefs and more at your fingertips. Everything you can imagine is here, along with exclusive wines. Cost is $45-250. Online: wineandfoodweek.com
Winery in Review
Rombauer Vineyards
Few know that Koerner Rombauer, his wife Joan, and their two kids lived in Dallas while he flew for Braniff Airlines before they moved to the Napa Valley. Or that his great aunt, Irma Rombauer, wrote the internationally best-selling book “The Joy of Cooking.”
His and Joan’s passion of the marriage between food and wine ran deep. Their children today run the winery after their parents’ deaths.
Rombauer wines are so perfect, their standards are what I hold every varietal to, from every vineyard. They really just don’t get much better this!
Wine in Review
Rombauer Zinfandel 2017
Tasting notes: Dark and intensely jammy with ripe blackberries and cherries, laced with sweet tobacco. The slightly peppery finish brings it to the finish line in true Rombauer style. Simply perfect.
Pair with: Grilled pork chops, barbecue, filet mignon.
Cost: $35. Widely available.
