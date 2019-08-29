Few people can deny that our world is heating up. Global warming has been a topic in our schools for the last 40 years. We studied it in geology, biology, world history, science, etc. But did we really take it seriously when we were younger as our teachers might have hoped? Most likely not, because global warming is something so gradual that we do not tend to see it until it starts to impact us personally.
There have been numerous studies since the 1980s about global warming and the environmental factors on the global wine market. These studies are predicting transitions in our major growing areas around the world — some of which are already happening. What we know as the world’s premier wine regions — including Bordeaux, Rhone, Tuscany, Napa, Sonoma and Chile — will need to radically change, if not move their grape growing altogether, in order to survive.
For example, warmer temperatures and longer growing seasons in Great Britain have now made it home to over 600 wineries. British Columbia is becoming a hot spot for Chardonnay. Thirty or 40 years ago, no one would have thought this to be possible. The good news for Napa is that it is neither a maritime climate nor an interior climate — instead residing somewhere in between. Because of this, perhaps they will be able to somewhat easily make any necessary changes.
With that being said, ancient maps do show that this global shift has occurred before – the first time nearly 1,000 years ago, and then again during the “Little Ace Age” between the 14th and 19th centuries. Earth tends to do everything in cycles. This time, however, we have more humans on the planet and are more industrialized than before.
Shifting Regions
After the last global shift, which ended around 1850, vineyards moved farther south to continue to grow grapes. This time, we could see them move farther north as their present climates warm and water becomes scarce. The problem that some vineyard regions have — for example, France — is they are barred from cultivating any other varietals than what is designated for quality control purposes.
Those wineries will be petitioning the AOC (Appellation D’origine Contrôlée, the controlled destination of origin classification system) for permission to grow new varietals while moving cooler climate grapes north to continue to grow and produce those wines. The newer wine grape regions showing up in Great Britain and British Columbia are able to grow quickly because they do not have all the regulations.
So how will this affect the grapes that are in the current growing regions? Overall, the conditions needed to produce early-ripening fruit have become more frequent. Vine phenology, or the growth cycle of grape vines, is completely driven by our climate’s temperature.
Early enough can be good, with sugar accumulation increasing with the temperatures, but too early can be detrimental to the grape because the grape’s acidity — in particular the malic acid content — decreases with higher temperatures, often leading to flabby wines.
It’s all a balancing act with Mother Nature. Harvests are now happening in September versus September, with reports in a couple of regions as early as the last week of July — some 30 days before harvest in preceding decades.
Pros and Cons
Some good news in all of this is that vines are showing that they can indeed survive with less water than thought before and survive the stress. What‘s grown will be smaller clusters and berries with more fruit concentration in the wines.
The downside, however, is that a vine water deficit will increase the grape tannin, which can then lead to producing too tart of a wine as well as a stuck ripening process. The overall end result will be smaller yields that will be harvested because wine grapes do not over-produce if vine water is not readily available. Again, it’s all a balancing act with Mother Nature.
None of this is to say that with irrigation methods, rain catchers and other changes that the vineyards will not survive. While we unfortunately can’t stop our climate from changing, we can perhaps slow some of the damage, helping find our farmers necessary time to develop and put in place much-needed strategies to conserve the land.
The act of drinking wine with meals goes back thousands of years, and there is no doubt we will still be having wine with our meals until the end of our time.
Wine in Review
Daou 2015 Cabernet
Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Rating: 93 points, Editor’s Choice by Wine Enthusiast.
Price: $30 and it’s available at fine retailers.
Tasting notes: Blueberry and soft, cedar-like spice scents on the nose, while the palate bursts with black cherry, dark chocolate, and caramel flavors, balanced by ample acidity. It will age gracefully, but is already delicious. Pair with a grilled ribeye.
Winery in Review
Daou Winery is the dream of two Lebanese brothers who came to America for college. After graduation, both were successful in their careers, but their childhood dreams — which dated back to their days in Paris after a rocket bomb hit their home in Lebanon and forced them to leave their homeland — never left their souls.
They acquired the old Hoffman Mountain Ranch in Paso Robles in the Adelaida District. This mountain is known to be the birthplace for modern winemaking in Paso Robles. The Daou brothers are insistent on keeping the vision of the mountain's forefathers — Tchelistcheff and the Hoffmans — and achieving the full potential of the land.
The clay composite soil is comparable to Bordeaux's Right Bank. Out of the 115 acres of planted land, 68 is dedicated to Cabernet Sauvignon, with the remaining planted in Bordeaux varietals.
This winery is definitely on the up and coming list with age-worthy wines produced. Reservations are needed for your visit to the exquisite vineyard.
Daou Winery
2777 Hidden Mountain Road
Paso Robles, California
805-226-5460
