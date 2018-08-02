The 2018 Pinot Noir Master tasting results are finally in, and Oregon and California did very well.

The Drinks Business hand-picks each master of wine or senior buyer to the judging panel of this international medaling contest. As in all quality competitions, each category is tasted blind.

The results aren’t widely published, however, as obscure as it is here in the U.S., this competition holds a lot of weight in the industry. I thought it would be an interesting read for the collector, or as a consumer trying to decide on a great bottle for themselves, as a gift.

Each wine even has listed the representing company to make it easier to go in and have your local store order it for you.

The Penner-Ash from Willamette Valley captured the First Master Winner title in the tasting results.

Pinot Noir is a difficult and temperamental grape to produce. Winning in any category here is pure bragging rights to the winemaking and viticultural skill and expertise. The grape has a strong market hold with consumers due to the diverse style they have.

Pinot Noir can be produced as a red, rose or as a sparkling wine given the versatile qualities the grape embodies.

In this competition, high scores achieved started at $13 per bottle on up. Best Value Gold’s ranged from Chile to California to New Zealand.

The First Master Winner was Penner-Ash from Willamette Valley. Another Oregon Gold in the same category was Domaine Serene, which also won the Master Earning Score based on all the categories scored in their fields.

This essentially clinched the Willamette Valley and Oregon as the First Class New World Pinot Noir growing region. I cannot stress enough how difficult earning any of these are. This is the Chateau Montelena Paris tasting upset! (This is a big hint to order and buy any of these NOW. It will be too late come fall.)

Congratulations to all the winners! Here are some of the results in a chart provided by The Drinks Business.

Pinot Noir Master tasting results

Company Wine Name Region Country Vintage Medal
PINOT NOIR ROSE
Under $13
Bodegas Alta Pavina Pavina Rose Castilla y León Spain 2017 Bronze
Halewood Romania Colina Piatra Alba Pinot Noir Rosé Dealu Mare, Murfatlar Romania 2016 Bronze
UNOAKED PINOT NOIR
Under $13
Gruppo Mezzacorona / Nosio Stemmari Pinot Noir Trentino-Alto Adige Italy 2016 Silver
Giesen Wines Giesen The Brothers Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2015 Silver
Giesen Wines Ara Single Estate Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2015 Silver
Badischer Winzerkeller Black Forest T/312 Pinot Noir Dry Baden Germany 2015 Silver
Pelee Island Winery Pinot Noir VQA Ontario Canada 2015 Bronze
Viña Maipo Mi Pueblo Pinot Noir Central Valley Chile 2017 Bronze
Qualia Wines Barramundi Pinot Noir Murry Darling Australia 2017 Bronze
Les Vignobles Foncalieu Le Versant Pinot Noir Occitanie France 2016 Bronze
Brian Dominic The Interlude Pinot Noir South Eastern Australia 2017 Bronze
Gruppo Mezzacorona / Nosio Anterra Pinot Noir Trentino-Alto Adige Italy 2016 Bronze
Le Château de la Tour François Labet Pinot Noir Ile de Beauté Corsica France 2016 Bronze
Qualia Wines Little Eden Pinot Noir Murry Darling Australia 2017 Bronze
Direct Wines Le Chai au Quai Le Champ des Etoiles Languedoc France 2016 Bronze
$13-$20
Alma Wines Ambo Nero Pinot Noir Pavia I.G.T Lombardy Italy 2017 Bronze
£30-£50
Cedar Creek Platinum Block 4 Pinot Noir British Columbia Canada 2014 Silver
Cedar Creek Platinum Block 2 Pinot Noir British Columbia Canada 2014 Bronze
OAKED PINOT NOIR
Under $13
Wakefield/Taylors Wines Fourth Dimension Pinot Noir Adelaide Hills Australia 2016 Silver
SC Cramele Recas SA I Am Pinot Noir Banat Romania 2017 Silver
SC Cramele Recas SA Alamina Pinot Noir Banat Romania 2015 Silver
Casa Girelli Canaletto Pinot Noir IGT Provincia di Pavia Trentino Italy 2016 Bronze
Henri de Villamont Bourgogne Pinot Noir Prestige Burgundy France 2015 Bronze
Babich Wines Rongopai Marlborough Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2017 Bronze
Wakefield/Taylors Wines Jaraman Pinot Noir Yarra Valley Australia 2016 Bronze
Viña Cono Sur Cono Sur Reserva Especial San Antonio Chile 2016 Bronze
$13 - $20
Viña Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Pinot Noir Limarí Valley Chile 2016 Gold
Trinchero Family Estates Three Thieves Pinot Noir California USA 2016 Gold
De Bortoli Wines Villages Pinot Noir Yarra Valley Australia 2016 Gold
Tiki Wine & Vineyard Tiki Single Vineyard Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2014 Gold
Viña Apaltagua Pinot Noir Colección San Antonio Valley Chile 2016 Silver
Bodega Trapiche Trapiche Oak Cask Pinot Noir Mendoza Argentina 2016 Silver
Australian Vintage Tempus Two Platinum Pinot Noir Adelaide Hills Australia 2016 Silver
Casa Vinicola e Antonutti Pinot Nero Friuli Venezia Giulia Italy 2016 Silver
Kalfu Wines Kalfu Molu Pinot Noir Santa Cruz Chile 2015 Silver
Maison Champy Pinot Noir “Signature” Burgundy France 2015 Bronze
Casas del Toqui Casas del Toqui Reserva Pinot Noir Cachapoal Valley Chile 2015 Bronze
Trinchero Family Estates SeaGlass Pinot Noir Santa Barbara County USA 2016 Bronze
Vinedos Terranoble TerraNoble Gran Reserva Colchagua Chile 2016 Bronze
Bodegas Alta Pavina Citius Pinot Noir Castilla y León Spain 2014 Bronze
Marisco Vineyards The Ned Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2015 Bronze
Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo Malma Finca La Papay Pinot Noir Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar Argentina 2017 Bronze
Marisco Vineyards The Ned Pinot Noir Marlborough New Zealand 2016 Bronze
Tiki Wine & Vineyard Koko Pinot Noir Central Otago, Wanaka New Zealand 2016 Bronze
Tiki Wine & Vineyard Koro Pinot Noir Waipara New Zealand 2016 Bronze
Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo Reserve Del Fin Del Mundo Pinot Noir Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar Argentina 2016 Bronze
Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo Malma Family Reserve Pinot Noir Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar Argentina 2016 Bronze
Cantina Colli del Soligo “Levigato” Pinot Nero Marca Trevigiana IGT Veneto Italy 2014 Bronze

Lorrie Dicorte has been in the wine business for 37 years and her family for 90 years. Her grandfather, Billy Dicorte, and cousin, Tony LaBarbera, were the first to import fine wines such as Ch Lafite Rothschild. Lorrie has served on international wine competition judging panels, and is known for her keen smell and taste.