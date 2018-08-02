The 2018 Pinot Noir Master tasting results are finally in, and Oregon and California did very well.
The Drinks Business hand-picks each master of wine or senior buyer to the judging panel of this international medaling contest. As in all quality competitions, each category is tasted blind.
The results aren’t widely published, however, as obscure as it is here in the U.S., this competition holds a lot of weight in the industry. I thought it would be an interesting read for the collector, or as a consumer trying to decide on a great bottle for themselves, as a gift.
Each wine even has listed the representing company to make it easier to go in and have your local store order it for you.
Pinot Noir is a difficult and temperamental grape to produce. Winning in any category here is pure bragging rights to the winemaking and viticultural skill and expertise. The grape has a strong market hold with consumers due to the diverse style they have.
Pinot Noir can be produced as a red, rose or as a sparkling wine given the versatile qualities the grape embodies.
In this competition, high scores achieved started at $13 per bottle on up. Best Value Gold’s ranged from Chile to California to New Zealand.
The First Master Winner was Penner-Ash from Willamette Valley. Another Oregon Gold in the same category was Domaine Serene, which also won the Master Earning Score based on all the categories scored in their fields.
This essentially clinched the Willamette Valley and Oregon as the First Class New World Pinot Noir growing region. I cannot stress enough how difficult earning any of these are. This is the Chateau Montelena Paris tasting upset! (This is a big hint to order and buy any of these NOW. It will be too late come fall.)
Congratulations to all the winners! Here are some of the results in a chart provided by The Drinks Business.
Pinot Noir Master tasting results
|Company
|Wine Name
|Region
|Country
|Vintage
|Medal
|PINOT NOIR ROSE
|Under $13
|Bodegas Alta Pavina
|Pavina Rose
|Castilla y León
|Spain
|2017
|Bronze
|Halewood Romania
|Colina Piatra Alba Pinot Noir Rosé
|Dealu Mare, Murfatlar
|Romania
|2016
|Bronze
|UNOAKED PINOT NOIR
|Under $13
|Gruppo Mezzacorona / Nosio
|Stemmari Pinot Noir
|Trentino-Alto Adige
|Italy
|2016
|Silver
|Giesen Wines
|Giesen The Brothers Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2015
|Silver
|Giesen Wines
|Ara Single Estate Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2015
|Silver
|Badischer Winzerkeller
|Black Forest T/312 Pinot Noir Dry
|Baden
|Germany
|2015
|Silver
|Pelee Island Winery
|Pinot Noir VQA
|Ontario
|Canada
|2015
|Bronze
|Viña Maipo
|Mi Pueblo Pinot Noir
|Central Valley
|Chile
|2017
|Bronze
|Qualia Wines
|Barramundi Pinot Noir
|Murry Darling
|Australia
|2017
|Bronze
|Les Vignobles Foncalieu
|Le Versant Pinot Noir
|Occitanie
|France
|2016
|Bronze
|Brian Dominic
|The Interlude Pinot Noir
|South Eastern
|Australia
|2017
|Bronze
|Gruppo Mezzacorona / Nosio
|Anterra Pinot Noir
|Trentino-Alto Adige
|Italy
|2016
|Bronze
|Le Château de la Tour
|François Labet Pinot Noir Ile de Beauté
|Corsica
|France
|2016
|Bronze
|Qualia Wines
|Little Eden Pinot Noir
|Murry Darling
|Australia
|2017
|Bronze
|Direct Wines Le Chai au Quai
|Le Champ des Etoiles
|Languedoc
|France
|2016
|Bronze
|$13-$20
|Alma Wines
|Ambo Nero Pinot Noir Pavia I.G.T
|Lombardy
|Italy
|2017
|Bronze
|£30-£50
|Cedar Creek
|Platinum Block 4 Pinot Noir
|British Columbia
|Canada
|2014
|Silver
|Cedar Creek
|Platinum Block 2 Pinot Noir
|British Columbia
|Canada
|2014
|Bronze
|OAKED PINOT NOIR
|Under $13
|Wakefield/Taylors Wines
|Fourth Dimension Pinot Noir
|Adelaide Hills
|Australia
|2016
|Silver
|SC Cramele Recas SA
|I Am Pinot Noir
|Banat
|Romania
|2017
|Silver
|SC Cramele Recas SA
|Alamina Pinot Noir
|Banat
|Romania
|2015
|Silver
|Casa Girelli
|Canaletto Pinot Noir IGT Provincia di Pavia
|Trentino
|Italy
|2016
|Bronze
|Henri de Villamont
|Bourgogne Pinot Noir Prestige
|Burgundy
|France
|2015
|Bronze
|Babich Wines
|Rongopai Marlborough Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2017
|Bronze
|Wakefield/Taylors Wines
|Jaraman Pinot Noir
|Yarra Valley
|Australia
|2016
|Bronze
|Viña Cono Sur
|Cono Sur Reserva Especial
|San Antonio
|Chile
|2016
|Bronze
|$13 - $20
|Viña Concha y Toro
|Marques de Casa Concha Pinot Noir
|Limarí Valley
|Chile
|2016
|Gold
|Trinchero Family Estates
|Three Thieves Pinot Noir
|California
|USA
|2016
|Gold
|De Bortoli Wines
|Villages Pinot Noir
|Yarra Valley
|Australia
|2016
|Gold
|Tiki Wine & Vineyard
|Tiki Single Vineyard Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2014
|Gold
|Viña Apaltagua
|Pinot Noir Colección
|San Antonio Valley
|Chile
|2016
|Silver
|Bodega Trapiche
|Trapiche Oak Cask Pinot Noir
|Mendoza
|Argentina
|2016
|Silver
|Australian Vintage
|Tempus Two Platinum Pinot Noir
|Adelaide Hills
|Australia
|2016
|Silver
|Casa Vinicola e Antonutti
|Pinot Nero
|Friuli Venezia Giulia
|Italy
|2016
|Silver
|Kalfu Wines
|Kalfu Molu Pinot Noir
|Santa Cruz
|Chile
|2015
|Silver
|Maison Champy
|Pinot Noir “Signature”
|Burgundy
|France
|2015
|Bronze
|Casas del Toqui
|Casas del Toqui Reserva Pinot Noir
|Cachapoal Valley
|Chile
|2015
|Bronze
|Trinchero Family Estates
|SeaGlass Pinot Noir
|Santa Barbara County
|USA
|2016
|Bronze
|Vinedos Terranoble
|TerraNoble Gran Reserva
|Colchagua
|Chile
|2016
|Bronze
|Bodegas Alta Pavina
|Citius Pinot Noir
|Castilla y León
|Spain
|2014
|Bronze
|Marisco Vineyards
|The Ned Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2015
|Bronze
|Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo
|Malma Finca La Papay Pinot Noir
|Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar
|Argentina
|2017
|Bronze
|Marisco Vineyards
|The Ned Pinot Noir
|Marlborough
|New Zealand
|2016
|Bronze
|Tiki Wine & Vineyard
|Koko Pinot Noir
|Central Otago, Wanaka
|New Zealand
|2016
|Bronze
|Tiki Wine & Vineyard
|Koro Pinot Noir
|Waipara
|New Zealand
|2016
|Bronze
|Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo
|Reserve Del Fin Del Mundo Pinot Noir
|Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar
|Argentina
|2016
|Bronze
|Bodegas Del Fin del Mundo
|Malma Family Reserve Pinot Noir
|Patagonia, Neuquén, San Patricio del Chañar
|Argentina
|2016
|Bronze
|Cantina Colli del Soligo
|“Levigato” Pinot Nero Marca Trevigiana IGT
|Veneto
|Italy
|2014
|Bronze