There’s a movement among some college-educated 20- and 30-somethings who are seeking a more simple, back-to-nature life that agriculture lends itself toward.
Starting a small farm with no experience isn’t easy; it’s rather more of a newfound passion to be their own boss, creating something special with family involvement.
One thing several have in common is the experience of falling in love with cheese during European trips, and wanting to bring back the flavors of hand-crafted, artisan cheeses.
Cheesemaking began some 10,000 years ago as a quest for survival for small farms. By taking a perishable protein like milk and turning it into something less perishable that could be eaten later, cheese was created.
In the Italian traditions, cheese is made from local milk to make the best and freshest for their communities. Texas cheesemakers are following those traditions.
To date there are over 30 cheese farms in our state making cheeses from Brown Swiss, Jersey and Guernsey cows to goats of all breeds. They make everything from Italian French, Swiss style and others.
Many of these pioneers in the industry are producing award-winning and highly sought-after cheese, as well as being endorsed by top chefs around the nation. In Texas, we make it bigger and better!
Here is a small list of some of our best cheesemakers for those considering a weekend road trip. Don’t forget the vino!
Marfa Maid (Marfa) — On 15 acres in the desert “metropolis” of Marfa in Big Bend country, Malinda Beeman and Allan McClane raise a herd of goats. Beeman is a self-taught cheesemaker.
McClane has been around dairies since childhood and spent summers working on his grandparents’ dairy in Cape Cod. He makes his own artisan cheeses. Each cheese is hand-wrapped in grape leaves.
Licon Dairy (El Paso) — Fifty years ago, Soltero and Isabella Martinez started making their Mexican-style string cheese and delivering it out of their kitchen. Three generations now are still handcrafting the specialty and shipping nationwide.
Mozzarella Company (Dallas) — Paula Lambert 32 years ago set out to create the cheeses she had during her European trip. She started perfecting her ricotta and mozzarella, but through the decades, she now offers 30 varieties of artisanal cheeses. Her cheeses are sought after by the top chefs and are endorsed by Wolfgang Puck.
Lambert also has monthly cheesemaking classes and tours.
Pure Luck Farm and Dairy (Dripping Springs) — Sara Sweetser wanted to raise her daughters out of the hustle and bustle years ago. She bought 11 acres on Barton Creek and started raising goats.
Her cheeses have won numerous awards at the American Cheese Society competition, including a first place for goat milk feta and second for the Hopelessly Bleu.
Veldhuizen Family Farm (Dublin) — While the dairy is generations old, cheesemaking only came about in 2000 out of necessity. The farm raises Jerseys, Holsteins and Ayrshires.
Their soil conservation, and production of their own food sources for the cows makes for a richer milk and shows with richer color. Their cheddars are considered outstanding.
CKC Farms (Blanco) — A love for goats turned Chrissy Omo into a cheesemaker and farmer by age 18. She has since graduated college, and has dedicated herself to full-time farming.
She likes to create her cheeses after those tasted in Italy. Baby Caprino is delicate with a flavorful goat kick. Baby Blue is deep blue inside and out with a delicate Brie-like paste.
Sand Creek Farms (Cameron) — A couple’s love of horses moved them to the country first to raise their family. They implement an all-natural farming practice for their Jersey and Guerney cows.
No grain is fed to them, only grass using oats, Bermuda, clovers and rye. This helps produce rich grade-A milk. The daily produces varieties including Havarti, Colby and Gouda along with farm specialties.
Eagle Mountain Farmhouse Cheese (Lipan) — Dave Eagle is a Texan making cheese for Texans. He refers to himself as a recovering attorney pursuing his true love of cheese.
He buys his milk fresh from the neighboring dairy owned by Mike Meyers, who exclusively raises rare Brown Swiss cows. These cows produce the milk for Switzerland cheesemakers. They are high in butter fat and make the creamiest and smoothest of smooth cheeses.
Blue Heron Farm (Field Store) — Located about 10 miles northeast of Hempstead, Lisa and Christian Seger impulsively left their city jobs to buy 10 acres. This is now home to a cheesemaker who didn’t like cheese!
Seems he’s changed his mind, and now hand-crafts some pretty amazing chèvre (French goat cheese) that is pure and clean in flavor. They produce Cajeta, a divine Mexican-style goat’s milk caramel made plain or with bourbon.
Wines in Review
Gerard Bertrand
Cote des Roses Chardonnay
Tasting notes: Fresh citrus and exotic fruits with a touch of white rose on the nose. The palate is full of flavors from pear, candied pineapple with mineral on the back.
Cost: Around $15.
Availability: Can be found at Twin Liquors.
Natale Verga
Dolce Lina Sweet Red
Tasting notes: Light and fruity appealing to a broad audience. The low alcohol makes the sweetness not so heavy. Full of blackberries and ripe raspberries.
Cost: Around $15.
Availability: Can be found at Twin Liquors.
