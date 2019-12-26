Pierce’s Disease is a vineyard killer responsible for the devastation of tens of thousands of acres in the U.S. alone. There are ongoing studies throughout several states with many of them showing great promise in stemming this disease.
Government funding has been crucial. There are some exciting new trials to share, plus five new Pierce’s Disease-resistant varietals that may be showing up on shelves before too long.
Dr. Steven Lindow has been able to identify a specific bacteria that can colonize a grapevine and trigger an immune response, causing it to protect the vine.
Dr. Goutam Gupta of the New Mexico Consortium has developed an immunity to Pierce’s Disease based on using grape-derived peptides that can be applied to infected grapevines to suppress, prevent or eliminate PD. The test results are promising, with more field trials being planned for 2020 that will include a greater expanse of different climates and temperatures to gauge the environmental reactions that can impact levels of applications.
Our very own “grape god,” Chris Rock at Texas Tech University, along with his research team has found that phosphate, a compound similar to that of phosphorus, can impact the growth of the Xyella fastidiosa in the vines that could be developed into a durable management tool for Pierce’s Disease.
Their work also provides new information about the cause and engineering of resistance to Pierce’s Disease. This work still has a long way to go.
Now for some really exciting news. Dr. Andy Walker at the University of California-Davis has been conducting yearslong studies in the breeding program, to which five new varietals have been bred to be up to 97% resistant to Pierce’s Disease. These varietals are now formally released based on years of resistance and high fruit quality across several vintages.
Walker has been breeding using the traditional methods that includes back-crossing through past generations to help increase the resistance. Each generation carries a different form, therefore combining them increases the vines’ ability to ward off Pierce’s Disease.
Here are the five varietals with their tasting profiles. Remember, tasting notes will different from region to region based on soil composition, weather, etc. There are three reds and two whites with all five including Cabernet Sauvignon. It can be difficult to grow here in Texas, so these really excite me.
• Camminere Noir: A 50/50 blend of Petite Sirah and Cabernet Sauvignon, the grape exhibits both characteristics. The vines are early to break, bloom and ripen while producing large berries on medium-sized clusters. It has a 94% resistance rate against Pierce’s Disease. Tasting notes include bright red fruits, ripe raspberry and cherry, with light to medium tannins.
• Paseante Noir: 50% Zinfandel, 25% Petite Sirah, 25% Cabernet Sauvignon. Its grape profile mainly includes Zinfandel and Cabernet. Vines bloom late and ripen mid-season. Tasting notes include medium dark red juice with purple halo, berry pie flavors, cassis, black olives, herbal notes, dried hay, coffee, licorice, moderate tannins and soft finish.
• Errante Noir: 50% Sylvaner, 12.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12.5% Carignane, 12.5% Chardonnay. This varietal is showing to be highly productive with mid-season blooms and mid-season ripening of large berries on small- to medium-sized clusters. It has shown to be 97% PD-resistant. Tasting notes include dark red/purple colors, complex fruits, herb and earthy notes, plum, a dense, rich wine with high-quality balanced tannins.
• Ambulo Blanc: 62.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12.5% Carignane, 12.5% Chardonnay. Highly productive with early blooms and early ripening. 97% Pierce’s Disease-resistant. Profile leans to a Sauvignon Blanc in style. Light straw to clear in color, citrus, lime, tropical fruits, gooseberry, golden delicious apple, nicely textured with bright fruits.
• Caminante Blanc: 62.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12.5% Chardonnay, 12.5% Carignane. Blooms late but ripens mid-season with medium productivity level and a 97% resistance level, this wine has high ratings across the board. Tasting notes include light straw color, floral aromas, apples and melons, lychee nuts, pineapple, green apple, juicy and harmonious, very well balanced.
Looks like our experts are taking us into the future with exciting new wines on the horizon while protecting valuable crops.
Wine in Review
The Culprit 2017
North Coast Red Blend
About: It’s an old blend that represents the winemaker’s mischievous pursuit of passion and pleasure from a perfect wine. It consists of 32% Syrah, 13% Petite Sirah, 9% Sangiovese, 7% Grenache, 5% Barbera, 3% Cabernet Franc, 2% Primitivo and 1% Merlot.
Tasting notes: It has big, bold and intense flavors of blackberry jam, ripe raspberries, dark chocolate, toasty vanilla oak and velvet tannins. Cost: $16.
