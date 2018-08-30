Recently I was looking at some new certifications, and one particular program caught my attention: olive oil sommelier. I did a double take on it, and out of curiosity, I opened the file on course requirements and costs.
Let’s just say it is expensive, and quite in-depth, just as if you were going through a Level 2 sommelier of wine. I seriously would not have thought this.
Since olive oil, bread and wine go hand in hand, perhaps it is time we delved into this amazing ancient fruit that has stood the test of time. Olive oil today is a fast-growing category --not just in our grocery divisions, but skin care, medicinal, sports care, religious purposes … all that has stood the test of time.
Deciphering Grades
First, I was astounded to learn that approximately 70 percent -- yes, 70 percent -- of imported olive oil sold in the U.S. is fake and diluted with cheap vegetable oil. This was confirmed by the University of California-Davis Olive Center, which backed up the claims of Tom Mueller in 2007.
There are four grades of consumable olive oil to know when making a purchase:
- Refined olive oil
- Virgin olive oil
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Olive pomace olive oil
Refined olive oils are low-quality oils that are refined using solvents and high heat to neutralize the flavors of the oil. This allows the producers to chemically remove the oxidation of overripe, or old oils. Look for the words or phrases on the bottle: “pure olive oil,” or simply “Olive Oil” to help you determine the quality. These are the cheaper versions in supermarkets.
Virgin olive oils are unrefined oils, meaning the process of extraction goes no further than the initial extraction process and bottling. Virgin oil is a lesser grade of virgin oil, but judged to have a good overall taste. Look for the word or phrase “Virgin” or “Virgin Oil” to determine quality. These are medium-priced in the markets.
Extra virgin olive oils are unrefined and of the highest quality derived by cold mechanical production. Extra virgin olive oil also meets certain benchmarks in its chemical composition. They possess the higher concentration of nutrients providing excellent health benefits. These oils have very pleasing flavors. You will see the phrase “Extra Virgin “on these bottles. Quality dictates a higher price.
Olive pomace oil is a refined oil blended with a minimal amount of virgin olive oil of low quality. It has neutral flavors from the high heat process it undergoes. What makes this one unique is that it holds the same chemical composition as olive oil and it has a high smoke point, making this a favorite for restaurant use. These are not usually on the shelf, and if they are, they are not labeled as olive oil at all.
The International Olive Oil Council also requires that the harvest date and the bottle date is to be printed on each bottle for high grade oil. Others may just present bottle date. If you do not see both dates, there’s another quality indicator.
In addition to the dates, you will see Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). These important designations also refer to olive oil of exceptional quality from their place of origin and the production process used. Italy uses (DOP), California uses (COOC), and Texas uses TXAOO.
Olives are grown in many countries all over the world. Just like grapes, their terroir gives the flavors to the fruit. New York has the most prestigious olive oil competition that you can see each country’s entries and level achieved. Branch out and try them when you find them; who knows, your favorite may end up being somewhere other than what you were consuming. (www.nyoliveoil.com)
Tasting Olive Oil
Unlike wine, bitter is better. Bitter is not to be confused with rancid, however. Think dark chocolate bitter.
Tasting olive oil straight is the best way to judge its character.
Pour a small amount in a short, squatty round glass for best effect. Tilt the glass at a 90-degree angle , and coat the glass all the way around with oil. Then hold the glass with your hands to warm.
About 45-50 seconds into that, put one hand over the glass to keep the aromas from escaping and continue holding for another 15-20 seconds. Now you can sniff through your nose, then through your mouth. You should be able to pick the profiles of fresh olives, grass, bananas, apples and in some grades, nuts. If you pick up hay, mud, cardboard, vinegar or mustiness, then that is rancid and old.
Cooking with olive oil has been around for thousands of years. How many things can we date back to the 8th century and one, it still be around, but two, it is still used in the same traditions as then? Pretty astounding.
No matter the grade, cooking with olive oil is still a healthier choice than with canola oil. There was a study done that showed cooking with canola oil produced 2½ times more polar compounds vs. olive oil at the highest grade, and two times more than even the lesser-quality olive oils. Polar compounds are the degradation byproducts that is shown to be detrimental to our health and linked to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Olive Oil in Review
What: Prosperato Extra Virgin Olive Oil. To show you that great olive oil exists outside of the Mediterranean, I chose this one from Brazil that I had my son bring back with him. Its excellent quality embodies all characters in one bottle.
Awards: New York Gold Medal Winner.
Cost: $34.95 plus shipping.
Online: www.prosperato.com.br.
Profile: Fruity green and herbaceous, very complex and intense, very bitter and spicy. Flavors of almonds and dried fruits. Good paring for seasoned foods.
Wine pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon.
Wine in Review
What: Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon.
Cost: $12 for a bottle; available at World Market, Total Wine, or ask for a location such as Chapman’s on Lake Shore Drive to special-order for you.
Tasting notes: Loaded with blackberries, toffee, dark cherries, cocoa and figs. Tannins are smooth and rich, notes of caramel and black raspberries. Be prepared to share … several bottles.
Pairing Wine with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Buttery olive oil: classic California Chardonnay
Grassy olive oil: Sauvignon Blanc
Fruity olive oil: Viognier
Peppery olive oil: Syrah and Zinfandel
Green olive oil with medium pungency: Cabernet Franc or Cabernet Sauvignon
Light pungency olive oil: Merlot