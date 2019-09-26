Thirty years exactly has passed since I knew the grape that was only regarded as a blending grape would make a big rise. It hit all the notes many wine drinkers were looking for. It was a huge seller for decades until the movie “Sideways” defamed it.
This past spring, I was introduced to another such varietal, and let me tell you, it does not disappoint.
Move over Merlot, and meet Graciano!
I first had a taste of this sumptuous juice while thieving some wine at Valley Mills Vineyards with Joey Bagnasco. Out of all we tasted, and it was every one of their wines, he handed me this glass of a deep-hued red with the most tantalizing aromas of intense black fruits and chocolate with the most exciting flavor profile of dark cherries and ripe red plums.
Since that moment, Graciano is all I can think about. It had such depth, yet was so balanced, I deem it as near perfection as perfection can get. As I sat there sipping in deep thought about this varietal, I decided to blend it with another glass of red that was a bit bitter at its present stage, and my oh my!
Blending is my specialty, and this grape was such an easy pleaser on its own, or rounding out another's characteristics. I. Was. In. Love.
I’m still in love. After all, Graciano means “joy,” and that it does give.
Graciano is actually a very old grape; so old it goes by 46 names. With that many names, no wonder one can’t keep up with what the grape actually is!
It is thought to be a grape native to Navarra, Spain, and is the grape added to Tempranillos from Navarra and Rioja that gives their wines the aging capabilities it needs. Typically it’s less than 15% of the blend, but a major component, nonetheless.
Underutilized
It is to the embarrassment of Riojanos and the Spanish government that so little remains, and that the grape is near extinction levels with approximately 1,400 hectares planted worldwide. Graciano is not an inferior grape, and one that is deemed critical to the Rioja wines. This grape is by far their best grape, so why are the levels planted so low?
In this age of give-me-now, these vines typically bear small- to medium-sized fruit, so their vines need more attention paid to them to protect them from diseases while the yields produced are typically low.
Vineyard managers tend to turn their attention to more vigorous vines that are easy keepers giving way to bigger yields. This is a real shame.
Besides Spain, Graciano is also found in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France under the name Morrastel (which in research is confusing since that is the Spanish synonym for Mourvèdre). Sadly, most of the old vines were removed and replaced by a hybrid that Henri Bouschet developed -- Morrastel Bouchet, a cross between Graciano and Petit Bouchet.
In addition to Spain and France, Australia has some Morrastel, but also call it Mourvèdre, as well as South Africa.
Portugal’s Tinta Miuda is thought to actually be Graciano, but take a guess as to the grape used make its Xerez Sherry? You guessed it: the rich and versatile Graciano.
Happenstance
The good news is the New World (as in, us, the USA) accidentally received a wrong shipment to a few Paso Robles producers. They noticed at bud break that half their vines had white tips and the others bronzed.
As things progressed, the grapes were definitely different in size and taste. Almost the same, but enough to question it. They did a DNA test on the vines and it came back as Graciano.
This big mixup probably came because of the similarities in its surnames Morrastel and Monastrell when ordering the Mourvèdre vines.
This is because it the Old World the varietals were planted side by side. Some villages have different names for the same grapes, and even worse, the same name for different grapes.
Whatever the reason, it was a mixed blessing because within a few years they realized they had a fabulous new grape and ordered a lot more -- to the tune of 200 acres planted across California.
Oregon, as well as Washington, has some planted now, too. (Incidentally, I just got a news feed that Walla Walla, Washington, has been struck with a phylloxera outbreak.)
Time to Grow
However, I predict a resurgence of Graciano, as the old has found new appreciation and the new never questioned it, but embraced the varietal from the get-go.
Here in Texas, from what I’ve sampled, this is a grape that our state can really make as one of its own. We have the perfect climate and soil, and importantly for us, it is drought-tolerant.
The High Plains have planted small amounts at a few vineyards. My hope is they seize upon this oldie but goodie and make it ours.
Mourvèdre will always have a place here. There are some differences between them. Mourvèdre tends to be higher in alcohol, and a bit more tannic, where Graciano is softer, with intense aromas and flavors.
There are more producers across the world that definitely see Graciano as a stand-alone varietal, and not as just a blending grape. The California wineries are excited to introduce this grape to their customers, and I hope we follow suit soon and Texas-size this grape. Saluti!
Winery in Review
Marques de Caceres
Founded in 1970, Enrique Forner set about creating a historical alliance between land, family and grower/producer with a Bordeaux concept. As a small child, Enrique and his family fled the Spanish Civil War to France. As a young man in France, he knew he could somehow attain his passion for wine, something his family for generations before him did themselves.
Through time, he acquired two French chateaus and began his dream. He knew one day he would return to his homeland; bringing with him all he learned. Enrique helped revolutionize production methods in Rioja, bringing them centuries from the past and into the future.
Today his daughter, Cristina, is at the helm of the family business with the same deep conviction of ideas as her father.
