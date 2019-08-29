FICTION
Life and Other Inconveniences
By Kristan Higgins
Emma London never thought she had anything in common with her grandmother, Genevieve London. The regal old woman came from wealthy and bluest-blood New England stock and built a fashion empire that was respected the world over. When Emma’s own mother died, Genevieve took Emma in and reluctantly raised her. When Emma got pregnant her senior year of high school Genevieve kicked her out with nothing but the clothes on her back. Emma has built a wonderful life for herself and her teenage daughter. After no communication for decades Genevieve calls to invite Emma for a summer visit. What is her motive? This will be a summer to be remembered as family relationships are tested and strengthened.
Black and Blue
By David Rosenfelt
Doug Brock hasn’t had it easy since his getting shot in the line of duty as a New Jersey state police officer. Between the amnesia and solving two murder cases, it hasn’t been the most restful recovery. He’s slowly earning back the trust of his girlfriend Jessie, since he doesn’t remember their breakup, and has focused on new crimes with his partner, Nate. But now an old case of Doug’s has resurfaced. Doug tries to retrace his steps – steps he can’t remember – to solve the case. When another man is murdered and the ballistics come back as a match, Doug begins to reinvestigate, and starts to question his actions from the previous investigation. This could be his most dangerous case.
Dragonfly
By Leila Meacham
At the height of World War II, a handful of idealistic young Americans receive a mysterious letter from the government, asking them if they are willing to fight for their country. They come from different backgrounds – a Texan athlete with German roots, an uppercrust son of a French mother and a wealthy businessman, a dirt-poor Midwestern fly fisherman, an orphaned fashion designer, and a ravishingly beautiful female fencer. All answer the call of duty for a secret reason. The group, code-named Dragonfly, begins a dramatic cat-and-mouse game. A fatal misstep leads to the capture and the firing-squad execution of one of their team. Is everything as it seems, or is this an elaborate act of spycraft?
The Lager Queen of Minnesota
By J. Ryan Stradal
Two sisters, one farm. A family is split when their father leaves their inheritance entirely to Helen, his youngest daughter. Her older sister, Edith, struggles to make a living working at a nursing home and is known for her famous pies. Edith can’t help wondering what her life would be like with even a portion of the farm money. With the proceeds from the farm, Helen builds one of the most successful light breweries in the country. Where Edith has a heart as big as Minnesota, Helen’s is as rigid as a steel keg. A cast of lovable, funny, quintessentially American characters. In this family saga, resolution can take generations, but when it comes, we’re surprised, moved and delighted.
The Escape Room
By Megan Goldin
Four young Wall Street rising stars, Vincent, Jules, Sylvie and Sam, are at the top of their game. They’ve mastered the art of the deal ―but a life of extreme luxury comes at a cost. Invited to participate in an escape room as a team-building exercise, the ferociously competitive co-workers crowd into the elevator of a high-rise building, eager to prove themselves. But when the lights go off and the doors stay shut, it quickly becomes clear that this is no ordinary competition: the clues turn deadly and they’re caught in a dangerous game of survival. They realize there’s a price to be paid for the terrible deeds they committed in their ruthless climb up the corporate ladder.
NONFICTION
Beekeeping for Beginners
By Amber Bradshaw
Wouldn’t it be great to raise your own bees, have a fresh supply of honey, and bring thousands of healthy pollinators into your yard? This book is a simple, step-by-step guide that helps you learn the fundamentals of modern beekeeping. Experienced beekeeper Amber Bradshaw guides you through the first year including picking the right hive and bringing your bees home. Learn everything you need to know with guides that feature the newest practices and current, natural approaches. On Sept. 14, Beekeeping 101, a free program presented by McLennan County Master Gardeners, will be offered at the South Waco Library. Check the library calendar to make a reservation.
Shula: The Coach of the NFL’s Greatest Generation
By Mark Ribowsky
Spanning seven decades, the notorious loss of Super Bowl III, and an historic undefeated season with the Dolphins, “Shula” is the definitive biography of a coaching legend. Don Shula remains the winningest coach of all-time with 347 career victories and the only undefeated season in NFL history. As a child Shula was a hardworking kid selling fish on the banks of Lake Erie, born during the Depression to Hungarian immigrant parents. Tracing Shula’s blue-collar origins to his glory days in the Miami heat, Ribowsky reveals a man of grit and charisma who never lost sight of a simple creed: “All I’ve ever done is roll up my sleeves, figure out what to do, and start doing it.”
Alexander the Great: His Life and His Mysterious Death
By Anthony Everitt
More than two millennia have passed since Alexander the Great built an empire that stretched to every corner of the ancient world, all before his untimely death at age 33. We meet the Macedonian prince who was naturally inquisitive and fascinated by science and exploration, as well as the man who enjoyed the arts and used Homer’s great epic “The Iliad” as a bible. As debate continues about the meaning of his life, Alexander’s death remains a mystery. An explanation of his death can lie only in what we know of his life, and Everitt ventures to solve that puzzle, offering an ending to Alexander’s story that has eluded so many for so long.
National Wildlife Federation: Attracting Birds, Butterflies and Other Backyard Wildlife
By David Mizejewski
From renowned National Wildlife Federation naturalist and TV host David Mizejewski comes a new book to show you how to create a magical ecosystem right in your backyard. Invite beautiful songbirds, colorful butterflies, buzzing bees and other fascinating wildlife by nurturing a wildlife habitat garden. With more than 200 high-quality photographs, lists of the best native plants to support wildlife, and 17 gardening projects the whole family can enjoy, from building bird houses to creating garden ponds, this is a must-have resource for nature enthusiasts, gardeners and animal lovers.
Buzz, Sting, Bite: Why We Need Insects
By Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson
An enthusiastic, witty and informative introduction to the world of insects and why we — and the planet we inhabit — could not survive without them. Most of us know that we would not have honey without honeybees, but without the pinhead-sized chocolate midge, cocoa flowers would not pollinate. No cocoa, no chocolate. The ink used to write the Declaration of Independence was derived from galls on oak trees, which are induced by a small wasp. The fruit fly was essential to medical and biological research that resulted in six Nobel prizes. Ecologist Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson guides readers into the insect world, and the more you learn, the more fascinating insects become.
