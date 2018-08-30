FICTION
Meet Me at the Museum
By Anne Youngson
In Denmark, Professor Anders Larsen, an urbane man of facts, has lost his wife and his hopes for the future. On an isolated English farm, Tina Hopgood is trapped in a life she doesn’t remember choosing. Both believe their love stories are over. Brought together by a shared fascination with the “Tollund Man,” subject of Seamus Heaney’s famous poem, they begin writing letters to one another. An unexpected friendship blooms. But then Tina’s letters stop coming, and Anders is thrown into despair. Will these two lonely people ever meet?
Baby’s First Felony
By John Straley
Straley returns to his Cecil Younger detective series, set in Sitka, Alaska, a land of perfect beauty and not-so-perfect locals. Criminal defense investigator Cecil Younger spends his days coaching would-be felons on how to avoid incriminating themselves. He even likes most of the rough characters who seek his services. So when Sherrie asks him to track down some evidence to clear her of a domestic violence charge, Cecil agrees. Cecil treks out to the her apartment complex only to discover the “evidence” is a large pile of cash. Turns out his daughter is kidnapped and he must ask for help from misfit clients he has helped over the years.
The Calculating Stars: A Lady Astronaut Novel
By Mary Robinette Kowal
In 1952, a huge meteorite fell to earth and obliterated much of the east coast of the United States. The ensuing climate cataclysm will soon render the earth inhospitable for humanity. This threat calls for a radically accelerated effort to colonize space. Elma York’s experience as a WASP pilot and mathematician earns her a place in the International Aerospace Coalition’s attempts to put man on the moon, as a calculator. Elma learns that there are many skilled women pilots and scientists and she wonders why they can’t go into space. Elma’s drive to become the first Lady Astronaut is strong.
Bearskin
By James A. McLaughlin
Rice Moore thinks his troubles may be behind him. He’s found a job protecting a remote forest preserve in Virginian Appalachia where his responsibilities include tracking wildlife and refurbishing cabins. It’s perfect to hide away from the Mexican drug cartels he betrayed back in Arizona. When Rice discovers bears killed on the preserve, he becomes obsessed with catching the poachers before more bears are harmed. He partners with his predecessor, a scientist who hopes to continue her research on the preserve. Rice’s plan could expose the poachers but also risks revealing his whereabouts to the dangerous people he is running from.
Sold on a Monday
By Kristina McMorris
2 CHILDREN FOR SALE. The scrawled sign, young siblings on a farmhouse porch, captures the desperation sweeping the country in 1931. It’s an era of breadlines, bank runs and impossible choices. For struggling reporter Ellis Reed, the gut-wrenching scene evokes memories of his family's dark past. He snaps a photograph of the children, not meant for publication. But when the image leads to his big break, the consequences are devastating in ways he never imagined.
NONFICTION
Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in U.S. Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man
By Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic
Days after delivering the components of the atomic bomb from California to the Pacific Islands, the USS Indianapolis is struck by two Japanese torpedoes. The ship sinks within minutes. Some 300 men go down with the ship. Nearly 900 make it into the water alive. For the next five nights and four days, almost 300 miles from land, the men battle injuries, sharks, dehydration, insanity, and eventually each other. Only 316 will survive. Thanks to a decade of original research and interviews with 107 survivors and eyewit¬nesses, the authors tell the complete story.
Keto Lunches: Grab-and-Go, Make-Ahead Recipes for High-Power, Low-Carb Midday Meals
By Stephanie Pedersen
Keto eating is one of today’s hottest trends, but lunch can be especially challenging for those on this popular diet. What should you prepare? And how can you find time to make it? This cookbook has more than 100 simple, quick recipes, from twists on traditional lunches like wraps, sandwiches, and pizzas to grain bowls, stir-fries, curries and yummy snacks to keep your energy high. There are even vegan variations for many of the recipes, and all the dishes are perfect for anyone on a high-fat, low-carb diet.
Chasing New Horizons: Inside the Epic First Mission to Pluto
By Alan Stern and David Grinspoon
In 2015, a small NASA spacecraft called New Horizons screamed past Pluto at more than 32,000 mph, focusing its instruments on the long mysterious icy worlds of the Pluto system, and then, just as quickly, continued on its journey out into the beyond. Told from the insider’s perspective of mission leader Dr. Alan Stern and others on New Horizons, and including two stunning 16-page full-color inserts of images, “Chasing New Horizons” is a riveting account of scientific discovery.
Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness
By Ingrid Fetell Lee
Lee explains how to cultivate a happier, healthier life by making small changes to your surroundings. Have you ever wondered why we stop to watch the orange glow that arrives before sunset, or why we flock to see cherry blossoms bloom in spring? We are often made to feel that the physical world has little or no impact on our inner joy. This book explores how the seemingly mundane spaces and objects we interact with have surprising and powerful effects on our mood.
King Con: The Bizarre Adventures of the Jazz Age's Greatest Impostor
By Paul Willetts
Edgar Laplante was a smalltime grifter and vaudeville performer. In 1917, he reinvented himself as Chief White Elk: Cherokee nation leader and total fraud. Pretending to raise money for Native American reservations, Laplante dressed in buckskins and a feathered headdress and traveled throughout the American West, narrowly escaping exposure and arrest. A countess bankrolled a lavish trip through Italy that made Laplante a darling of the Mussolini regime and a worldwide celebrity. However, in the end he became a victim of his own dangerous game.