FICTION
The New Girl
By Daniel Silva
At an exclusive school in Switzerland, mystery surrounds the identity of the beautiful raven-haired girl who arrives each morning in a motorcade fit for a head of state. Her father is Khalid bin Mohammed, the much-maligned crown prince of Saudi Arabia. Once celebrated for his daring social and religious reforms, he is now reviled for his role in the murder of a dissident journalist. When his only child is brutally kidnapped, he turns to the one man he can trust to find her. Gabriel Allon, the legendary chief of Israeli intelligence, has spent most of his life fighting terrorists. Together they will become unlikely allies. Both men have made their share of enemies. And both have everything to lose.
The Cornwalls Are Gone
By James Patterson and Brendon Dubois
In James Paterson’s new suspenseful story, Capt. Amy Cornwall’s family is missing. She’ll do whatever it takes to bring them home. In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen haunting sights half a world away. None compare to the chilling scene at her Virginia home. It is empty. A phone rings with a terrifying ultimatum: locate and liberate an unnamed captive in 48 hours, or her kidnapped husband and 10-year-old daughter are dead. Now, in defiance of Army command, Amy must employ every lethal tactic she has to save them. To succeed, she must discover not only who dispatched her on this mission, but why. Without her family, she’s dead anyway.
The Empty Nesters
By Carolyn Brown
Diana, Carmen and Joanie have been through war, rumors of war, marital problems, motherhood, joy and heartache. But none of the women are prepared when their daughters decide to enlist in the Army together. Facing an empty nest won’t be easy. Especially for Carmen. She suffers an even greater blow: divorce papers. With nothing to lose and no one at home, the girlfriends impulsively accept an unexpected offer from their elderly neighbor. Recently widowed Tootsie has an RV and an aim for tiny Scrap, Texas, to embrace memories of her late husband. Diana, Carmen and Joanie embark on a journey of hope, romance and healing. With the open road ahead, it’s just the beginning.
The Bitterroots
By C.J. Box
Former sheriff’s investigator Cassie Dewell is trying to start her life over as in private practice. She’s her own boss and answers to no one, and that’s just the way she likes it after the past tumultuous years. When an old friend calls in a favor: she wants Cassie to help exonerate a man accused of assaulting a young woman from an influential family. Against her own better judgment, Cassie agrees. But out by the Bitterroot Mountains of Montana, twisted Kleinassers family loyalty runs as deep as the ties to the land, and there’s always something more to the story. As Cassie attempts to uncover the truth, she must fight against a family whose roots are tangled and deadly.
The Book Charmer
By Karen Hawkins
Sarah Dove is no ordinary bookworm. To her, books have always been more than just objects: they live, they breathe, and sometimes they even speak. When Sarah grows up to become the librarian in her quaint Southern town of Dove Pond, her gift helps place every book in the hands of the perfect reader. Recently, however, the books have been whispering about something out of the ordinary: the arrival of a displaced city girl named Grace Wheeler. If the books are right, Grace could be the savior that Dove Pond desperately needs. Grace wants nothing to do with the town and quirky residents. With a little urging, Grace ultimately embraces the challenge to rescue her charmed new community.
NONFICTION
Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy: 100+ Cookies, Bars, Bites, and Treats
By Joanna Saltz
Crammed with surprising ideas for treats that are both fun and easy, the wildly popular brand’s second cookbook features 100 recipes: new classics and reader favorites that have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. You’ll find all the essentials (Snickerdoodles, Death By Chocolate Brownies and Extra-Fluffy Vanilla Cupcakes), but also the crazy twists Delish is known for, like Crème Brûlée Cookies, Samoa Cheesecake Bars and Moscow Mule Cupcakes — plus an entire chapter dedicated to over-the-top cookie cakes and skillet desserts. This indulgent book will appeal to food lovers who bake the way most of us do.
Doctor Dogs: How Our Best Friends Are Becoming Our Best Medicine
By Maria Goodavage
Goodavage takes us on a thrilling, delightful, globe-trotting journey to discover the heartwarming and fascinating new world of “doctor dogs.” In this groundbreaking book, Goodavage brings us behind the scenes of cutting-edge science at top research centers, and into the lives of people whose well-being depends on their devoted, highly skilled personal MDs (medical dogs). With her signature wit and passion, Goodavage explores how doctor dogs are becoming our happy allies in the fight against physical and mental conditions including autism, anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Barnum: An American Life
By Anthony Everitt
P. T. Barnum was the greatest showman the world has ever seen: the co-creator of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. He was the champion of wonder, joy, trickery and “humbug.” This biography captures the full genius, infamy and allure of the ebullient showman. Along with his success he suffered tragedy, bankruptcy and fires that destroyed his life’s work, yet willed himself to rebuild and succeed again. He was also a man of strong convictions, guided in his work not by a desire to deceive but an eagerness to thrill and bring joy to his audiences. The story of an American icon who represented, and indeed created, a distinctly American sense of optimism, industriousness, humor and relentless energy.
Chase Darkness With Me: How One True-Crime Writer Started Solving Murders
By Billy Jensen
Have you ever wanted to solve a murder? Gather the clues the police overlooked? Identify the suspect? Journalist Billy Jensen spent 15 years investigating unsolved murders. Every story he wrote had one thing in common — they didn’t have an ending. The killer was still out there. But after the sudden death of a friend, crime writer and author of “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” Michelle McNamara, Billy became fed up. He came up with a plan to investigate past the point when the cops had given up. A plan to solve the murders himself. You’ll ride shotgun as Billy identifies and investigates murders. And Billy gives you the tools — and the rules — to help solve murders yourself.
Honestly Adoption: Answers to 101 Questions About Adoption and Foster Care
By Mike Berry and Kristin Berry
If you are considering adoption or foster care or are already somewhere in this difficult and complicated process, you need trusted information from people who have been where you are. Mike and Kristin Berry have adopted eight children and cared for another 23 kids in their nine-year stint as foster parents. They have experienced every emotional high and low and encountered virtually every situation imaginable as parents. Now, they want to share what they’ve learned. Should I foster parent or adopt? What are the benefits of an open versus closed adoption? How and when do I tell my child that he or she is adopted?
