FICTION
As the Tide Comes In
By Cindy Woodsmall
The New York Times best-selling author releases her first Southern novel, a “Steel Magnolias-meets-Sweet Home Alabama” story set on St. Simons Island. When an unthinkable loss sends Tara Abbott’s life spiraling out of control, she journeys from North Carolina to Georgia’s St. Simons Island. She hopes to find answers about her past -- her life before the years of foster care and raising her two half-brothers as a young adult. Will she find steady ground on the island, surrounded by an eccentric-but-kindhearted group of older women called The Glynn Girls and a determined firefighter?
Safe Houses
By Dan Fesperman
West Berlin, 1979. Helen Abell oversees the CIA’s network of safe houses, rare havens for field agents and case officers in a city during the Cold War. Helen’s world is upended when, during her routine inspection, she overhears a meeting between two people speaking a coded language. What she witnessed will place her in the sight lines of the most ruthless and powerful man at the agency. Her attempts to expose the dark truths will bring about repercussions that reach across decades and continents into the present day, when a young man is arrested for the double murder of his parents, and his sister takes it upon herself to find out why he did it.
The Romanov Empress
By C.W. Gortner
Narrated by the mother of Russia’s last tsar, this vivid, historically authentic novel brings to life the courageous story of Maria Feodorovna, one of Imperial Russia’s most compelling women, who witnessed the splendor and tragic downfall of the Romanovs as she fought to save her dynasty in its final years. Barely 19, Maria knows that her station in life as a Danish princess is to leave her family and enter into a royal marriage with Alexander. She learns to live under a tsar set on crushing those who oppose him, then later guides her son, Nicholas, as he rules a divided and crumbling empire.
Swift Vengeance
By T. Jefferson Parker
In this new thriller, returning hero and private investigator Roland Ford is on the trail of a mysterious killer who is beheading CIA drone operators and leaving puzzling clues at each crime scene. The killer leaves behind an odd note, “Welcome to Caliphornia” Ford strikes an uneasy alliance with San Diego-based FBI agent Joan Taucher, who is tough as nails but haunted by what she sees as the Bureau’s failure to catch the 9/11 terrorists, many of whom spent their last days in her city. As the killer strikes again, Ford and Taucher dash into the fray.
Then She Was Gone
By Lisa Jewell
Ellie Mack was the perfect daughter. She was 15. She was days away from summer vacation, with her whole life ahead of her. And then she was gone. Now, her mother Laurel Mack is trying to put her life back together. It’s been 10 years since her daughter disappeared, seven years since her marriage ended. So when she meets an unexpectedly charming man in a café, no one is more surprised than Laurel at how quickly their flirtation develops into something deeper. Who is Floyd, really? And why does his daughter remind Laurel so viscerally of her own missing girl?
NONFICTION
Complete Crochet Course
By Shannon Mullett-Bowlsby and Jason Mullett-Bowlsby
Shannon and Jason Mullett-Bowlsby’s much sought-after patterns have been published in books and magazines. Now from renowned crochet designer Shannon Mullett-Bowlsby comes the ultimate reference manual for the absolute beginner. Filled with step-by-step photography throughout for an easy-to-follow and fully visual experience, this unparalleled guide teaches you how to crochet from the very first stitch — and will keep you crocheting as you gain experience. The Complete Crochet Course explains all the tools, materials, and techniques you need.
The Campout Cookbook
By Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson
A mix of dishes to make ahead and meals to cook on-site, “The Campout Cookbook” includes more than 75 recipes for wood-fired skillet pizzas; back-country stews and chilies; fire-roasted vegetables and cast-iron breads; unexpected dips, jerkys and high-energy bars; breakfasts to satisfy that yawning hunger that comes from sleeping in the fresh air; s’mores, of course and cocktails, coolers, warm libations for chilly nights. Learn how to find a suitable campsite and build a campfire specifically for cooking, and how to keep it going.
Boom Town
By Sam Anderson
Oklahoma City was born from chaos. It was founded in a bizarre but momentous “Land Run” in 1889, when thousands of people lined up along the borders of Oklahoma Territory and rushed in at noon to stake their claims. Anderson writes of the drama of the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team’s 2012-13 season, when the general manager, Sam Presti, ignited a firestorm by trading future superstar James Harden just days before the first game. Presti’s gamble kicked off a pivotal year in the city’s history.
Fearless
By Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson is the very definition of an underdog. He was an undrafted rookie free agent who would go on to play 14 years in the NFL as a backup quarterback. He was cut five times, yet kept getting back up and into the fray. He would win one Super Bowl, with the Green Bay Packers. When he retired, he decided to coach, but not at the pro level. Instead, he was head coach of Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. When he was offered the job as head coach of the Eagles, he jumped at it, though few thought he would succeed.
Scarface and the Untouchable
By Max Alan Collins and A. Brad Schwartz
Al Capone and lawman Eliot Ness are to this day iconic figures. Yet in 2016 the Chicago Tribune wrote, “Al Capone still awaits the biographer who can fully untangle, and balance, the complexities of his life,” while revisionist historians have continued to misrepresent Ness and his remarkable career. “Scarface and the Untouchable” draws upon decades of primary source research including the personal papers of Ness and his associates, federal files, and long-forgotten crime magazines containing interviews with the gangsters and G-men themselves.