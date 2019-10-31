All Out War: A Novel (Eric Steele)
By Sean Parnell
Badly injured while stopping a rogue agent from obtaining weapons of mass destruction, special operative Eric Steele is drawn back into service before he’s ready when assailants break into his home. As an Alpha — an elite soldier under the direct command of the president of the United States — Steele is hell-bent on finding the attackers and bringing them to justice. While tracking his foe, Steele discovers he’s become entangled in a far more sinister plan. He is now on the hunt for a formidable Russian terrorist who could shatter international alliances and bring the world to the brink of war. Steele must find a way to stop the terrorist before innocent lives are lost.
Spirit of the Season
By Fern Michaels
Joy Preston misses her beloved late grandmother dearly. But when she learns the terms of Nana’s will, she’s shocked — and more than a little irked. Joy moved to Colorado years ago and is now CEO of a successful nail polish company. Her life and career are in Denver. How can Nana have expected her to give that up to take over a bed and breakfast in North Carolina for six months? There’s no denying Heart and Soul’s charm, especially at holiday time. The B&B is always elaborately decorated for the season. The entire town takes part in the festivities and soon Joy is joining in. Joy feels her beloved Nana’s influence around her to make a magical holiday.
Akin
By Emma Donoghue
Noah is a retired chemistry professor and widower living on the Upper West Side, but born in the South of France. He is days away from his first visit back to Nice since he was a child, bringing with him a handful of puzzling photos he’s discovered from his mother’s wartime years. But he receives a call from social services: Noah is the closest available relative of an 11-year-old great-nephew he’s never met, who urgently needs someone to look after him. Out of a feeling of obligation, Noah agrees to take Michael along. Akin is a funny, heart-wrenching tale of an old man and a boy, born two generations apart, who start to write a new story together.
Nothing Ventured (William Warwick Novels)
By Jeffrey Archer
“Nothing Ventured” heralds the start of a new series inspired by the Clifton Chronicles: introducing Detective William Warwick. William Warwick has always wanted to be a detective, and decides, much to his father’s dismay, that rather than become a lawyer like his father, he will join London’s Metropolitan Police Force. In his first high-stakes case as a fledgling detective in Scotland Yard’s arts and antiquities squad, he investigates the theft of a priceless Rembrandt painting. He meets Beth Rainsford from the gallery and falls in love. William comes up against a suave art collector and his lawyer who try to stay one step ahead of him.
This Tender Land
By William Kent Krueger
In 1932 Minnesota the Lincoln School is a pitiless place where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan named Odie O’Banion, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother Albert, their best friend Mose, and a brokenhearted little girl named Emmy steal away in a canoe, heading for the mighty Mississippi. Over one unforgettable summer, the four orphans will travel into the unknown and cross paths with others who are adrift in this big-hearted epic set during the Depression.
NONFICTION
Edison
By Edmund Morris
From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edmund Morris comes a revelatory new biography of Thomas Alva Edison, the most prolific genius in American history. Edison is most remembered for the electric light. This new biography portrays the unknown Edison who patented 1,093 inventions, not including the X-ray fluoroscope, that he left unlicensed for the benefit of medicine, but was also the philosopher, the futurist, the chemist, the botanist, the wartime defense adviser, the founder of nearly 250 companies. Enlightened by seven years of research among the 5 million pages of original documents preserved in Edison’s huge laboratory in New Jersey, and privileged access to family papers still held in trust, Morris brings his subject to life on the page.
NFL Century: The One-Hundred-Year Rise of America’s Greatest Sports League
By Joe Horrigan
The NFL has come a long way from its founding in Canton, Ohio, in 1920. In the 100 years since then, football has become America’s most popular and lucrative professional sport. The former scrappy upstart league that struggled to stay afloat has survived a host of challenges — the Great Depression and World War II, controversies and scandals, battles over labor rights and competition from rival leagues — to produce American icons like Vince Lombardi, Joe Montana and Tom Brady. Joe Horrigan, former executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, draws upon decades of NFL archives.
The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier — 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating
By Ree Drummond
A wife of a cowboy, mother of growing kids, and a businesswoman with a packed work schedule, Ree knows exactly what it means to juggle life’s numerous demands simultaneously. The recipes use everything from a skillet to a Dutch oven to an Instant Pot, for a mix of options to suit your own timeframe. To reflect her own occasional adventures in carb-cutting, Ree shares dozens of luscious lower-carb options for those days you want to eat a little lighter without sacrificing flavor. Recipes include an eclectic mix of traditional and new, including: Instant Pot Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal, Ranch Pork Chop Supper and Caramel Apple Quesadillas.
The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War
By Ben Macintyre
In Macintyre’s latest book, the three-way gamesmanship between America, Britain and the Soviet Union, culminates in the gripping beat-by-beat of Oleg Gordievsky’s nail-biting escape from Moscow in 1985. Savvy, sophisticated Gordievsky, the son of two KGB agents, grew to see his nation’s communism as both criminal and philistine. He took his first posting for Russian intelligence in 1968 and eventually became the Soviet Union’s top man in London, but from 1973 on he was secretly working for MI6. One man’s hatred of communism had the power to change the future of nations.
How to Raise a Reader
By Pamela Paul and Maria Russo
A key guide to welcoming children from babies to teens to a lifelong love of reading, written by Pamela Paul and Maria Russo, editors of The New York Times Book Review. Combining clear, practical advice with inspiration, wisdom, tips and curated reading lists, this book shows you how to instill the joy and time-stopping pleasure of reading. Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, this book offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading or build a family library, or ways to engage a reluctant reader. A fifth section, “More Books to Love: By Theme and Reading Level,” is filled with expert recommendations.
