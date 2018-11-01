FICTION
November Road
By Lou Berney
Set against the assassination of JFK, this poignant and evocative crime novel centers on a desperate cat-and-mouse chase across 1960s America. Frank Guidry, a street lieutenant for a New Orleans mob boss, flees when his knowledge about JFK’s assassination makes him a target. Guidry takes off to Las Vegas to find help so that he can vanish. On the way he spots a housewife and her children in a broken-down car. He offers to take them on to Vegas and along the way the two strangers develop a connection. The ruthless and relentless hunters are closing in and might get them both killed.
Man of War: An Eric Steele Novel
By Sean Parnell
The first in a series by the author of “Outlaw Platoon” is a military thriller of suspense and international intrigue that introduces a new hero, Eric Steele. Steele is an elite clandestine operative assigned to a U.S. intelligence unit known simply as the “Program.” A superbly trained Special Forces soldier who served several tours fighting radical Islamic militants in Afghanistan, Steele now operates under the radar, using espionage and brute strength to neutralize enemies. When a man from Steele’s past attacks a military convoy and steals a nuclear weapon, Steele must hunt the rogue to find the weapon before it reaches the U.S.
Deck the Hounds: An Andy Carpenter Mystery
By David Rosenfelt
Lawyer Andy Carpenter doesn’t usually stop to help others, but seeing a dog next to a homeless man inspires him to give the pair some money to help. It’s just Andy’s luck that things don’t end there. Later, the man and dog are attacked and the dog defends its owner, and the attacker is bitten but escapes. The dog is quarantined and the man, Don, is heartbroken. It’s the Christmas season and Andy’s wife offers to put Don up at their house. It turns out Don is wanted for a murder that happened two years ago and now claims his innocence. It’s up to Andy to exonerate his new friend, if he doesn’t get pulled into the quagmire first.
Whiskey When We’re Dry
By John Larison
In the spring of 1885, 17-year-old Jessilyn Harney finds herself orphaned and alone on her family’s homestead. Desperate to fend off starvation and predatory neighbors, she cuts off her hair, binds her chest, saddles her beloved mare, and sets off across the mountains to find her outlaw brother Noah and bring him home. Jess’s quest lands her in the employ of the territory’s violent, capricious governor, whose militia is also hunting Noah -- dead or alive. Jess must outmaneuver those who underestimate her, ultimately rising to become a hero in her own right.
Catching Christmas
By Terri Blackstock
First-year law associate Sydney Batson is consumed with her cases. When her grandmother falls ill, Sydney arranges for a cab to get her to the clinic. The last thing cab driver Finn Parrish wants is to be saddled with a wheelchair-bound old lady with dementia. But because Miss Callie reminds him of his mother, he can’t say no. Once a gourmet chef, Finn’s biggest concern now is paying his rent. Lately Callie is leading him on wild-goose chases to find a Christmas date for her granddaughter. After meeting Sydney, he’s quite sure she’s never needed help finding a date. And he never expected to be part of Callie’s wish.
NONFICTION
The Whole30 Slow Cooker
By Melissa Hartwig
Whole30 co-creator Melissa Hartwig is making it even easier to achieve success with delicious slow cooker recipes. This followup to the best-selling “The Whole30 Cookbook” is packed with 150 recipes designed to get you out of the kitchen fast, so you can enjoy all the benefits of your Whole30-inspired lifestyle. The Whole30 Slow Cooker features delicious, no-fuss dinners that cook while you work; roasts that transform into tacos, salads and soups, for easy meals throughout the week; and satisfying one-pot meals that make prep and cleanup a breeze.
The Spy and the Traitor
By Ben Macintyre
Here is the story of Oleg Gordievsky, the Russian whose secret work helped hasten the end of the Cold War. The son of two KGB agents and the product of the best Soviet institutions, the savvy, sophisticated Gordievsky grew to see his nation’s communism as both criminal and Philistine. He took his first posting for Russian intelligence in 1968 and eventually became the Soviet Union’s top man in London, but from 1973 on he was secretly working for MI6. Gordievsky helped the West turn the tables on the KGB, exposing Russian spies and helping to foil countless intelligence plots.
Run for Your Life
By Dr. Mark Cucuzzella
Cucuzzella, the creator of the Air Force’s Efficient Running program, shows readers in clearly illustrated and accessible text how easy it is to run efficiently and injury-free, whether you're in your 20s, 60s or 70s -- for beginning runners and experienced marathoners. The book gives a straightforward, easy-to-follow look at the anatomy, biomechanics, nutrition and/or clinical medicine with clear drawings and black-and-white photographs. Cucuzzella’s book outlines the proven, practical techniques to avoid injury and reach the goal of personal fitness and overall health.
Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All
By Ian O’Connor
As head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick led the team to five Super Bowl championships. Award-winning columnist and best-selling author Ian O’Connor delves into the mind of the man who has earned a place among coaching legends like Vince Lombardi, Paul Halas and Paul Brown. Readers will see Belichick’s full life in football, from watching college games as a kid with his father, a Naval Academy scout, to orchestrating two Super Bowl-winning game plans as defensive coordinator for the Giants, to his dramatic leap to New England, where he has made history.
Country Living Christmas at Home
By Country Living Magazine
Country Living knows how to make Christmas memorable, and that’s why this spectacular book could become your new go-to resource every year. The popular country lifestyle magazine offers ideas for decking the halls and feasting during the holidays. It is filled with more than 200 beautiful decorating ideas, recipes and crafts, plus tips galore. Stunning photos show festive table settings; splendidly decorated trees; fun and easy Christmas projects, from wreaths to no-sew stockings; and gifts from the kitchen.