FICTION
The Country Guesthouse
By Robyn Carr
When Hannah Russell’s best friend died suddenly, Hannah became guardian to a 5-year-old named Noah. She’s terrified she’s not up to the challenge. She and Noah need time to get to know each other, so she rents a country house with stunning views on a lake in rural Colorado. When they arrive, they are greeted by the owner, a handsome man who promises to stay out of their way. But his clumsy Great Dane, Romeo, has other ideas and Noah immediately bonds with the lovable dog. As Hannah learns to become a mother, Owen Abrams, who is recovering from his own grief, can’t help but be drawn out of his solitude by his guests.
Long Range
By C.J. Box
Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett must investigate an attempted murder – a crime committed from a seemingly long distance. Someone has targeted a prominent local judge. The judge was not hit, but his wife is severely wounded, and it is up to Joe to find answers – and the shooter. The search gets personal when Joe’s best friend, Nate Romanowski – just as he’s adjusting to the arrival of his first child – falls under suspicion. It’s a race against the clock as Joe tries to clear Nate and identify the real shooter. Beset by threats both manmade and natural, the two men must go to great lengths to keep their loved ones safe.
The Boy from the Woods
By Harlan Coben
Thirty years ago, Wilde was found as a boy living feral in the woods, with no memory of his past. Now an adult, he still doesn’t know where he comes from, and another child has gone missing. No one seems to take Naomi Pine’s disappearance seriously, with one exception, Hester Crimstein, a television criminal attorney. Hester asks Wilde – with whom she shares a tragic connection – to use his unique skills to help find Naomi. Wilde can’t ignore an outcast in trouble, but in order to find Naomi he must venture back into the community where he has never fit in.
Above the Bay of Angels
By Rhys Bowen
Isabella Waverly only means to comfort the woman felled on a London street. In her dying moments, she thrusts a letter into Bella’s hand. It’s an offer of employment in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace, and everything the young chef wants: an escape from her life as a lowly servant. Arriving as Helen Barton from Yorkshire, she pursues her passion for creating culinary delights, served to Queen Victoria herself. When a member of the queen’s retinue falls ill and dies, Bella is suspected of the poisonous crime. An investigation is sure to follow. Her charade will be over. And her new life will come crashing down – if it doesn’t send her to the gallows.
Sisters by Choice
By Susan Mallery
After her cat toy empire goes up in flames, Sophie Lane returns to Blackberry Island, determined to rebuild. Until small-town life reveals a big problem: she can’t grow unless she learns to let go. As much as Kristine adores her husband and sons, she wants something for herself – a sweet little bakery just off the waterfront. But she never imagined she might have to choose between her marriage and her dreams. Like the mainland on the horizon, Heather’s goals seem beyond her grasp. Every time she manages to save for college, her mother has another crisis. Can she break free, or will she be trapped in this tiny life forever?
NONFICTION
Pearls of Wisdom
By Barbara Bush
First lady Barbara Bush was famous for handing out advice to friends and family, to heads of state and Supreme Court justices, and certainly to her staff. This book is compiled from her own words from diaries and speeches and contributions from people who knew her. She especially loved visiting with students of all ages, from kindergartners to college graduates. As a mother, she made sure we all knew that your children must come first, and one of the most important things you can do is to read to them. Full of Barbara Bush’s trademark wit and thoughtfulness, “Pearls of Wisdom” is a poignant reflection on life, love, family and the world.
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell
By Thomas Clavin
On the afternoon of Oct. 26, 1881, nine men clashed in what would be known as the most famous shootout in American frontier history. Best-selling author Tom Clavin peers behind decades of legend surrounding the story of Tombstone to reveal the true story of the drama and violence that made it famous. Tombstone also digs deep into the vendetta ride that followed the tragic gunfight, when Wyatt and Warren Earp and Holliday went vigilante to track down the likes of Johnny Ringo, Curly Bill Brocius and other cowboys who had cowardly gunned down his brothers.
National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America
By Jonathan Alderfer and Noah Strycker
Geared to the casual and experienced birdwatcher alike, this completely revised guide to 150 of the most common and interesting birds in North America provides the perfect way to appreciate the feathered friends outside your window, along with the tools you need to cultivate them wherever you live. The new edition features a “Backyard Basics” section from the world’s most prolific birdwatcher, Noah Strycker, with tips on attracting and feeding your favorite birds and creating bird-friendly landscapes.
Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline
By Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn
Loretta Lynn and the late Patsy Cline are legends – country icons and sisters of the heart. For the first time ever Loretta tells their story: a celebration of their music and their relationship up until Patsy’s tragic and untimely death. Full of laughter and tears, this eye-opening, heartwarming memoir paints a picture of two stubborn, spirited country gals who’d be damned if they’d let men or convention tell them how to be. Tender and fierce, an up-close-and-personal portrait of a friendship that defined a generation and changed country music – and a meditation on love, loss and legacy.
John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father’s Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial
By Dan Abrams and David Fisher
In the tense years before the American Revolution, John Adams was still just a lawyer, fighting for justice in one of the most explosive murder trials of the era. On the night of March 5, 1770, shots were fired by British soldiers on the streets of Boston, killing five civilians. When the British soldiers faced trial, the young lawyer Adams was determined that they receive a fair one. He volunteered to represent them, keeping the peace in a powder keg of a colony, and in the process created some of the foundations of what would become United States law.
