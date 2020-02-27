FICTION
First Cut
By Judy Melinek, M.D., and T.J. Mitchell
For San Francisco’s newest medical examiner, Dr. Jessie Teska, it was supposed to be a fresh start. A new job in a new city. A way to escape her own dark past. Instead she faces a chilling discovery when an opioid-overdose case contains hints of something more sinister. Jessie’s superiors urge her to close the case, but she discovers an elaborate plot. Drawing on her real-life experiences as a forensics expert, Dr. Judy Melinek teams up with husband T.J. Mitchell to deliver an exhilarating mystery. Autopsy means “see for yourself,” and Jessie Teska won’t stop until she has seen it all — even if it means that the next corpse on the table could be her own.
The Bright Unknown
By Elizabeth Byler Younts
Pennsylvania, the 1940s. The only life Brighton Friedrich has ever known is the one she has endured within the dreary walls of Riverside Home — the rural asylum where she was born. A nurse educated and raised Brighton, whose mother is a patient at the hospital. Brighton’s best friend is a boy she calls Angel, and as they grow up together they determine to make a daring escape. Nothing can prepare them for life beyond Riverside’s walls. They have no legal identities, very little money, and no place to call home. They must rely on each other and the kindness of strangers — some of whom may prove more dangerous than the asylum.
The Peaceful Valley Crime Wave
By Bill Pronzini
Nothing much happens in Peaceful Valley, Montana. And that’s just how Sheriff Lucas Monk likes it. Aside from the occasional drunken brawl or minor disturbance out on the reservation, he hasn’t had to resort to his fists or sidearm in years. That is, until mid-October 1914, when the theft of a wooden cigar store Indian sets off a crime wave like nothing Lucas has ever seen. Teenager Charity Axthelm goes missing, Reba Purvis’s housekeeper is poisoned with cyanide Reba is sure was meant for her, and Lucas’s gut tells him that this is only the beginning. It’s not long before the first corpse shows up, bringing the peace in the valley to a thundering end.
Westering Woman
By Sandra Dallas
“If you are an adventuresome young woman of high moral character and fine health, are you willing to travel to California in search of a good husband?” It’s February 1852, and all around Chicago Maggie sees postings to travel to the gold mines of Goosetown. A young seamstress with a small daughter, she has nothing to lose. She joins 43 other women and two pious reverends on the dangerous 2,000-mile journey west. Maggie discovers she’s not the only one looking to leave secrets behind. And when her past catches up with her, it becomes clear a band of sisters will do whatever it takes to protect one of their own.
The Wild One
By Nick Petrie
Losing ground in his fight against post-traumatic claustrophobia, war veteran Peter Ash has no intention of getting on an airplane — until a grieving woman asks Peter to find her 8-year-old grandson. The woman’s daughter has been murdered. Erik, the dead daughter’s husband, is the sole suspect, and he has taken his young son and fled to Iceland for the protection of Erik’s lawless family. In Iceland Peter is met by the U.S. Embassy who wants to send him back. But Peter plans to accomplish his mission. Peter must confront his growing PTSD and the most powerful Icelandic snowstorm in a generation to find a killer, save an 8-year-old boy, and keep himself out of an Icelandic prison.
NONFICTION
Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness
By Dr. David Perlmutter and Dr. Austin Perlmutter
The premise of “Brain Wash” is that modern culture is rewiring our brains and damaging our health with endless temptations. We can eat whatever we want, whenever we want. Our brains are being gravely manipulated, resulting in behaviors that leave us more lonely, anxious, depressed, distrustful, illness-prone and overweight than ever before. Based on the latest science, the book identifies the mental hijacking that undermines each and every one of us, and presents the tools necessary to think more clearly, make better decisions, strengthen bonds with others, and develop healthier habits.
Rustic Joyful Food: Generations
By Danielle Kartes
Danielle Kartes grew up poor, though it never felt that way to her. It wasn’t until having her own children that she fully understood the effort made by her mother. There was always food on their table and it was always delicious. Whether it was veggies from the family garden or “hamburger soup,” Danielle learned from her mother not just to cook but to feed people. People are taking greater care in cooking again, figuring out how to eat better and how to get back to those days of slow-cooked, homegrown food while balancing a career and family. The recipes in this book are simple and delicious.
Race of Aces: WWII’s Elite Airmen and the Epic Battle to Become the Master of the Sky
By John R. Bruning
In 1942, America’s deadliest fighter pilot, or “ace of aces” — the legendary Eddie Rickenbacker — offered a bottle of bourbon to the first U.S. fighter pilot to break his record. Seizing on the challenge to motivate his men, Gen. George Kenney promoted what they would come to call the “race of aces” as a way of boosting the spirits of his war-weary command. Five American pilots contended for personal glory in the Pacific. As the race reached its climax, some of the pilots began to see how the spotlight warped their sense of duty. They emerged as leaders, beloved by their men as they chose selfless devotion over national accolades.
Attracting Birds, Butterflies, and Other Backyard Wildlife
By David Mizejewski
Discover a whole new world in your backyard. Your backyard can come alive by creating an environment with plants and spaces that attract nature’s most interesting and friendly creatures. Colorful butterflies, uplifting songbirds and lively toads can enhance your personal garden space, giving pleasure to nature lovers of all ages. The book provides 17 wildlife-friendly projects that the whole family can enjoy, making getting back to nature easy, educational and fun. Fill your yard and garden with the sights and sounds of nature with ideas for homemade feeders, birdbaths, ponds, native plants, protective cover, nesting places, and more.
Paper Flower Art: Create Beautifully Realistic Floral Arrangements
By Jessie Chui
“Paper Flower Art” shows how to create realistic, everlasting paper flowers and foliage for use in bouquets, buttonholes and table displays. Clear step-by-step photographs and instructions will guide you in making 25 delicate paper blooms for focal pieces, accents, or for height and texture. Flowers include various dramatic and romantic species. With comprehensive chapters on tools, materials and techniques, including paper manipulation and coloring, there is a fascinating section on the fine art principles of flower arranging. Finally, there are instructions on making a range of exquisite bouquets, plus guidance on the aftercare and handling of the finished pieces.
