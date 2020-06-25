FICTION
An Elegant Woman
By Martha McPhee
Drawn from the author’s own family history is a story following four generations of women in one American family. As Isadora, a novelist, and two of her sisters sift through the artifacts of their forebears’ lives, trying to decide what to salvage and what to toss, the narrative shifts to a winter day in 1910 at a train station in Ohio as they depart for a new life in the West. Taking the reader from a drought-stricken farm in Montana to a yellow Victorian in Maine, from the halls of a psychiatric hospital in London to a wedding gown fitting at Bergdorf Goodman, Isadora retells her grandmother’s journey — and in turn understands her own.
Texas Outlaw
By James Patterson
Texas Ranger Rory Yates is not keen for hero status. But it’s unavoidable once his girlfriend, country singer Willow Dawes, writes a song about his bravery. Rory escapes his newfound fame when he’s sent to the remote West Texas town of Rio Lobo. Detective Ariana Delgado requested Rory, and is the only person who believes a local councilwoman’s seemingly accidental death is a murder. Rory begins to uncover a tangle of small-town secrets, favors and lies. To get to the truth before more people die, Rory is forced to take liberties with the investigation. The next ballad of Rory Yates may not be about a hero, but rather an outlaw song.
The Baker’s Secret
By Stephen P. Kiernan
A tale of courage and the resilience of the human spirit set in a small Normandy village on the eve of D-Day. Only 22, Emma learned to bake at the side of a master, Ezra Kuchen, the village baker since before she was born. She was powerless to help when they pulled Ezra from his shop at gunpoint, the first of many villagers stolen away and never seen again. Each day she bakes bread for the occupying troops, but also makes extra loaves to share with the villagers. Her gift to the village is more than these few crusty loaves. Emma gives the people a taste of hope that one day the Allies will arrive to save them.
Stop at Nothing
By Michael Ledwidge
When a jet goes down in the Bahamas carrying a fortune in cash and diamonds, expat diving instructor Michael Gannon is the only person on the scene. Assuming himself the beneficiary of a drug deal gone bad, Gannon thinks he’s home free until he realizes he forgot to ask one simple question. Who were the dead men on the plane? Gannon soon learns the answer to that fateful question as he is thrust into an increasingly complex and deadly game of cat and mouse with dangerous and powerful men. Before retiring to the islands, Gannon had another life, one with a lethal set of skills that he must now call back to the surface to make it out alive.
28 Summers
By Elin Hilderbrand
Link receives instructions from his mother on her deathbed to call a number. He didn’t expect Jake McCloud to answer. Jake’s wife, Ursula, is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential election. How do Mallory and Jake know each other? Flash back to the summer of 1993: Mallory has just inherited a beachfront cottage on Nantucket where she meets Jake. They form a bond that will persevere through marriage, children and Ursula’s political rise. “28 Summers” explores the agony and romance of a one-weekend-per-year affair and the dramatic ways this relationship complicates and enriches their lives, and the lives of the people they love.
NONFICTION
Pamela Salzman’s Quicker Than Quick
By Pamela Salzman
Popular cooking instructor Pamela Salzman shares an arsenal of cooking class-tested, family-approved, easy, healthful recipes that will have you covered through breakfast, lunch and dinner. These inventive sheet pan dinners, stovetop skillet meals, Instant Pot recipes and quick versions of time-consuming comfort foods require minimal hands-on time and don’t use exotic, hard-to-find ingredients. Equally useful are the techniques and tricks that teach you great ways to hack your meals, without sacrificing quality. Recipes are customizable for a range of diets as well as suggestions for how to repurpose almost every recipe in the book and general ideas for using up leftovers.
Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World
By Vivek H Murthy, M.D.
Murthy makes a case for loneliness as a public health concern: a root cause and contributor to many of the epidemics sweeping the world today from alcohol and drug addiction to violence to depression and anxiety. Loneliness, he argues, is affecting not only our health, but also how our children experience school, how we perform in the workplace, and the sense of division and polarization in our society. But, at the center of our loneliness is our innate desire to connect. Murthy shares four key strategies to combat loneliness.
Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy
By Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano
On Nov. 8, 2018, the Paradise community of 27,000 people was swallowed by the ferocious Camp Fire, which razed virtually every home and killed at least 85 people. This catastrophic wildfire displaced tens of thousands of people, yielding a refugee crisis that continues to unfold. Based on in-depth interviews with residents, firefighters and police, and scientific experts, this book reveals the heroics of the first responders, the miraculous escapes of those who got out of Paradise, and the horrors experienced by those who were trapped. Gee and Anguiano also explain the science of wildfires and describe the poignant efforts to raise Paradise from the ruins.
Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook: 100 Simple Recipes for Spectacular Results
By Jeffrey Eisner
Jeffrey Eisner’s popular Pressure Luck Cooking website and YouTube channel have shown home cooks how to make magic in their Instant Pots. Now Eisner takes the patient, fun, step-by-step approach and delivers a cookbook of 100 essential dishes that will demystify pressure cooking for Instant Pot users of all abilities. Every flavor-filled recipe in this book is illustrated with clear photographs showing exactly what to do in each step. There are no surprises: no hard-to-find ingredients, no fussy extra techniques, and nothing even the most reluctant cooks can’t master.
The Gift of Forgiveness
By Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
Based on more than 20 in-depth interviews and stories as well as personal reflections from Schwarzenegger Pratt herself, “The Gift of Forgiveness” is about one of the most difficult challenges in life — learning to forgive. The book features experiences from those well-known and unknown, including Elizabeth Smart, who learned to forgive her captors; Sue Klebold, whose son, Dylan, was one of the Columbine shooters, learning empathy and how to forgive herself; Chris Williams, who forgave the drunken teenager who killed his wife and child, and Pratt’s own challenges and path to forgiveness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.