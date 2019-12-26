FICTION
Just Watch Me
By Jeff Lindsay
From the author of the wildly successful “Dexter” series comes a new, mesmerizing bad guy we can root for: Riley Wolfe. He’s a master thief, expert at disguise, and not averse to violence when it’s needed. In this series launch, Riley aims for an extraordinary target in a heist that will make history. Riley will try to steal the Crown Jewels of Iran. Yes, these jewels are worth billions, but the true attraction for grabbing them comes down to one simple fact: it can’t be done. This challenge may be more than even he can handle. Aside from the impenetrable security, Riley is also pursued by a brilliant and relentless cop who is barely a step behind him.
Meg and Jo
By Virginia Kantra
The classic “Little Women” inspired this heartwarming modern tale of four sisters. The March sisters — reliable Meg, independent Jo, stylish Amy, and shy Beth — have grown up to pursue their separate dreams. When Jo followed her ambitions to New York City, she never thought her career in journalism would come crashing down, leaving her as a prep cook and secret food blogger. Meg appears to have the life she always planned — the handsome husband, the adorable toddlers, the house in a charming subdivision. When their mother’s illness forces the sisters home to North Carolina for the holidays, they’ll rediscover what really matters.
A Dangerous Engagement
By Ashley Weaver
As they travel by ship to New York for her childhood friend Tabitha’s wedding, Amory Ames gazes out at the city’s iconic skyline, excited by the prospect of being a bridesmaid. Her husband Milo, however, is convinced their trip will be deadly dull, because Prohibition is in full swing. But when a member of the wedding party is found murdered on the front steps of the bride’s home, the happy plans take a darker twist. Amory discovers that the dead groomsman has links to a notorious gangster, and soon she and Milo find themselves drawn into another mystery. In an unfamiliar city, not knowing who they can trust, Milo and Amory try to unravel the mystery of the murder.
Strands of Truth
By Colleen Coble
Harper Taylor grew up in one foster home after another. Oliver Jackson finally took her under his wing when she was a runaway teenager, and now Harper pours her marine biology knowledge into Oliver’s pen shell research. She wishes for a family of her own. When a DNA test reveals a half-sister, Annabelle, living just two hours away, Harper and Annabelle find striking similarities in their stories. Is it just a coincidence that both their mothers died tragically, without revealing their father’s name? When Oliver is attacked, his son Ridge and Harper find themselves working together to uncover dangerous secrets that threaten to destroy them all.
Heart of Barkness
(A Chet & Bernie Mystery)
By Spencer Quinn
Chet the dog and P.I. Bernie encounter heartache and much worse in the world of country music. They’re both music lovers, so when Lotty Pilgrim, a country singer from long ago, turns up at a local bar, they drive out to catch her act. Bernie drops a C-note that the Little Detective Agency can’t afford to part with into the tip jar. The C-note is stolen right from under their noses — even from under Chet’s, the nose that misses nothing. Soon they’re working the most puzzling case of their career and are sucked into a real-life murder ballad where there is no one to trust but each other.
NONFICTION
Handprints on Hubble: An Astronaut’s Story of Invention
By Kathryn D. Sullivan
The Hubble Space Telescope has revolutionized our understanding of the universe. It has, among many other achievements, revealed thousands of galaxies in what seemed to be empty patches of sky; transformed our knowledge of black holes; found dwarf planets with moons orbiting other stars; and measured precisely how fast the universe is expanding. In “Handprints on Hubble,” retired astronaut Kathryn Sullivan describes her work on the NASA team that made all of this possible. Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, recounts how she and other astronauts, engineers and scientists launched, rescued, repaired and maintained Hubble, the most productive observatory ever built.
Breathe, Empower, Achieve: 5-Minute Mindfulness for Women Who Do It All — Ditch the Stress Without Losing Your Edge
By Shonda Moralis
For so many women, “work–life balance” is a myth when you’re juggling a career, personal life and family, plus side projects and the need to sleep occasionally. “Mindfulness” can sound like just another thing to do. But if you take five minutes for mindfulness now and then, it may not only save your sanity — but also springboard your success. Psychotherapist Moralis, who specializes in stress-related disorders, coaches you through 50 “mindful breaks” ingeniously tied to your hectic schedule. If you think you don’t have time for mindfulness, this book is definitely for you.
Raising a Screen-Smart Kid: Embrace the Good and Avoid the Bad in the Digital Age
By Julianna Miner
Most kids get their first smartphone at the time that they’re experiencing major developmental changes. Making mistakes has always been a part of growing up, but how do parents help their kids navigate childhood and adolescence at a time when social media has the potential to magnify the consequences of those mistakes? Drawing on research and interviews with educators, psychologists and kids, Miner offers practical advice on how parents can help their kids avoid the pitfalls and reap the benefits by using social media to enhance connection with friends and family, instead of following strangers and celebrities.
For the Love of Cats: The Complete Guide to Selecting, Training, and Caring for Your Rescue Cat
By Tom Colvin, Carol Griglione and Mick McAulife
The perfect read before you bring your rescue pet home, this book is an informative read on all things feline-related. Featuring over 250 stunning pictures, this resource illustrates the many facets of their personality, provides tips on training, and explains the best ways to care for a rescue cat. Tom Colvin has been president of the Iowa Federation of Humane Societies since 1981. Carol Griglione has worked on a wide range of animal issues including those affecting animal shelters. Mick McAulife educates owners on how to train their pets.
Body Love Every Day: Choose Your Life-changing 21-day Path to Food Freedom
By Kelly LeVeque
“Body Love Every Day” provides a plan to help you achieve natural wellness for the body mind, and soul with LeVeque’s science-based “it’s-not-a-diet” approach to clean eating, weight loss and wellness, centered on the Fab Four: protein, fat, fiber and greens. Eating the Fab Four balances blood sugar, helps you eat and feel full, and naturally turns off your hunger hormones. You’ll find food and nutrition information for every meal, exercise and movement for every day, stress management and energy recharge for nights and weekends, and emotional support to get you through the inevitable tough times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.