FICTION
Bellewether
By Susanna Kearsley
War is raging, and families are torn apart by divided loyalties and deadly secrets. In this complex and dangerous time, a young French Canadian lieutenant is captured and billeted with a Long Island family. As he begins to pitch in with the household tasks and farm chores, Jean-Philippe de Sabran finds himself drawn to the daughter of the house. Slowly, Lydia Wilde comes to lean on Jean-Philippe until their lives become inextricably intertwined. Legend has it that their forbidden love ended tragically, but centuries later, the clues they left behind unveil the true story. An engaging read that is part history, part romance.
The Word is Murder
By Anthony Horowitz
Horowitz has again brilliantly reinvented the classic crime novel, this time writing a fictional version of himself as the Watson to a modern-day Holmes. Diana Cowper, the wealthy mother of a famous actor, enters a London funeral parlor to plan her service. Six hours later she is found dead, strangled with a curtain cord in her own home. Enter disgraced police detective Daniel Hawthorne, an eccentric investigator who’s as quick with an insult as he is to crack a case. Hawthorne needs a ghost writer to document his life; a Watson to his Holmes. He chooses Anthony Horowitz.
Boardwalk Summer
By Meredith Jaeger
Aspiring Hollywood actress Violet makes a shocking choice in 1940, and 70 years later, Mari sets out to discover what happened on that long-ago summer. When auburn-haired Violet Harcourt is crowned Miss California on the boardwalk of her hometown, she closer to her cherished dream: a Hollywood screen test. Now 2007, Marisol lives in a charming beach cottage that was her grandfather’s, a once-famous performer on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. When Mari discovers the obituary of Violet Harcourt, she sets on a journey to uncover her grandfather’s lifelong secret, his connection to Violet.
The Prisoner in the Castle
By Susan Elia MacNeal
World War II is raging, and former spy Maggie Hope knows too much. She knows what the British government is willing to do to keep its secrets. She knows the location of the planned invasion of France. She knows who’s lying. She knows who the double-crossers are. For these reasons Maggie is isolated on a remote Scottish island, in a prison known as Killoch Castle, out of contact with friends and family. Then one of her fellow inmates drops dead. As victims fall one by one, Maggie will have to call upon all her wits and skills to escape.
Bloody Sunday: A Thriller
By Ben Coes
Fears of nuclear missile attacks from North Korea still exist. North Korea has made a deal with Iran that will create two nuclear powers. Dewey Andreas is the agent with the skills to carry out the CIA’s plan to stop the deal. The plan is to inject a poison into the head of the North Korean military and in exchange for the nuclear plans, provide him with the one existing dose of the antidote. But it goes awry when Dewey manages to inject a small amount of the poison into himself! Dewey must get into North Korea and access the antidote and thwart the plans.
NONFICTION
Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds
By Nick Foles
When the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback went down with a torn ACL in week 14 of the 2017 NFL season, many fans and commentators, assumed the Eagles’ season was over. Instead, Nick Foles came off the bench and, against all odds, led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory. How did the man who was on the verge of retiring just two seasons earlier stay optimistic and rally the team to an astounding win? “Believe It” offers a behind-the-scenes look at Foles’ unlikely path to the Super Bowl.
Who We Are and How We Got Here: Ancient DNA and the New Science of the Human Past
By David Reich
A groundbreaking book about how ancient DNA has profoundly changed our understanding of human history. Geneticists like David Reich have made astounding advances in the field of genomics, which is proving to be as important as archaeology, linguistics and written records as a means to understand our ancestry. Reich allows readers to discover how the human genome provides not only all the information a human embryo needs to develop but also the hidden story of our species.
In Plain Sight: The Kaufman County Prosecutor Murders
By Kathryn Casey
“In Plain Sight” is a nonfiction narative of a killing spree that wreaked terror through a small Texas town. On a cold January morning, the killer executed Assistant District Attorney Mark Hasse in broad daylight. Two months later, the day before Easter, Death rang a couple’s doorbell and filled the air with the rat-a-tat-tat of an assault weapon discharging round after round into their bodies. Eric Williams and his wife, Kim, celebrated the murders with grilled steaks. Williams planned to exact revenge on all those who had wronged him, one at a time.
My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie
By Todd Fisher
In December 2016, the world was shaken by the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, two unspeakable losses that occurred in less than 24 hours. Todd Fisher’s memoir is filled with moving stories of growing up among Hollywood royalty and illustrated with never-before-seen photos and memorabilia. The son of “America’s Sweethearts” Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, Todd remained down to earth, but always close to his mom, and to his sister. Despite their success, their lives were not without challenges, and Todd speaks openly on this.
Barons of the Sea: And Their Race to Build the World's Fastest Clipper Ship
By Steven Ujifusa
There was a time in the U.S. when robber barons were making fortunes by importing luxury goods from China. It was a secretive, glamorous, often brutal business, one where teas and silks and porcelain were purchased with profits from the opium trade. But by sea to New York from Canton could take six months. To ensure the highest price the challenge of the day became ensuring one’s goods arrived first to market. Competitors raced to build the fastest, finest, most profitable clipper ships. They were visionary, eccentric shipbuilders, debonair captains and socially ambitious merchants.