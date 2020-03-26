FICTION
Secrets of My Heart
By Tracie Peterson
Portland, Oregon, 1879. Nancy Pritchard finds herself a widow with a world of problems when her deceased husband’s schemes start to come to light. As she searches through the pieces of her loveless marriage, Nancy realizes there is a lot that she didn’t know about him. Seth Carpenter is a childhood friend of Nancy’s who has recently returned to Portland. As a lawyer, he is able to help her sort through the legal aspects of her husband’s death. As they search for the truth behind her husband’s death, their attraction to each other creates complications. Can Seth be honest with her about who he really is and why he’s come to Portland? And can Nancy bear another betrayal?
The Warsaw Protocol
By Steve Berry
One by one the seven precious relics of the Arma Christi, the weapons of Christ, are disappearing across the world. Former Justice Department agent Cotton Malone learns that a private auction is about to be held where incriminating information on the president of Poland will be offered to the highest bidder ― blackmail that both the United States and Russia want, but for vastly different reasons. The price of admission to that auction is one of the relics, so Malone is first sent to a castle in Poland to steal the Holy Lance, then on to the auction. Malone is caught in the middle of a deadly war ― the outcome of which turns on a secret known as the Warsaw Protocol.
The Authenticity Project
By Clare Pooley
This is the story of a green notebook that brings together six strangers and leads to unexpected friendship, and even love. Julian Jessop, an eccentric, lonely artist and septuagenarian believes that most people aren’t really honest with each other. But what if they were? And so he writes ― in a plain, green journal ― the truth about his own life and leaves it in his local café. It’s run by the incredibly tidy and efficient Monica, who furtively adds her own entry and leaves the book in the wine bar across the street. Before long, others find the green notebook, add the truths about their own deepest selves, and soon find each other in real life at Monica’s Café.
Eight Perfect Murders
By Peter Swanson
Years ago, bookseller and mystery aficionado Malcolm Kershaw compiled a list of the genre’s most unsolvable murders, those that are almost impossible to crack. He titled them “Eight Perfect Murders”. Mal is surprised when an FBI agent comes to his bookshop looking for information about a series of murders that match Mal’s list. The killer is watching Mal’s every move as he looks at possible suspects. This killer knows way too much about Mal’s personal history, especially the secrets he’s never told anyone, not even his deceased wife. Suddenly, a series of shocking twists leaves more victims dead — and the noose around Mal’s neck grows so tight he might never escape.
Tranquility Falls
By Davis Bunn
Six years ago, Daniel was a Los Angeles financial analyst and an anchor on the nightly news. He was addicted to the high life, but that ended in a tragic car accident that killed his fiancée. Daniel moved to the quiet California seaside town of Miramar Bay with his best friend — a rescue Labradoodle. Clean, sober, and taking things one day at a time with no commitments to anyone except himself. Then Daniel’s self-centered sister drops off her restless teenage daughter Nicole with Daniel without a backward glance. Then Stella enters his life, another lost soul in need of a fresh start. “Tranquility Falls” is a novel of new beginnings, chances taken, and hearts lost and found.
NONFICTION
Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown
By Anne Glenconner
Anne Glenconner has been at the center of the royal circle from childhood, when she met and befriended the future Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, the Princess Margaret. Though the firstborn child of the fifth Earl of Leicester, who controlled one of the largest estates in England, as a daughter she was deemed “the greatest disappointment” and unable to inherit. Since then she has needed all her resilience to survive court life with her sense of humor intact. With unprecedented insight into the royal family, “Lady in Waiting” is a witty, candid, dramatic, at times heart-breaking personal story capturing life in a golden cage for a woman with no inheritance.
American Sherlock: Murder, forensics, and the birth of American CSI
By Kate Winkler Dawson
Berkeley, California, 1933. In a lab filled with curiosities — beakers, microscopes, Bunsen burners and hundreds of books — sat an investigator who would go on to crack at least 2,000 cases in his 40-year career. Known as the “American Sherlock Holmes,” Edward Oscar Heinrich was one of America’s greatest — and first — forensic scientists, with an uncanny knack for finding clues, establishing evidence, and deducing answers. Heinrich spearheaded the invention of a myriad of new forensic tools that police still use today. His work, though not without its serious flaws, changed the course of American criminal investigation.
Homemade Bath Bombs & More: Soothing Spa Treatments for Luxurious Self-Care and Bath-Time Bliss
By Heidi Kundin
With step-by-step instructions and beautiful full-color photos, learn to make easy, all-natural bath bombs and other beauty indulgences for your baths. Discover more than 75 easy recipes for delightful bath bombs, along with other fun and luxurious bath products such as sugar scrubs, body butter and bath jellies. Indulge for a small fraction of the prices at trendy bath and body stores. Many of the bath bombs in this book can be made for just $1 each. Each recipe is made with naturally derived ingredients that nourish your skin and pamper your bath. The recipes in this book are creative and colorful DIY projects.
The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+: Winning Strategies to Make Your Money Last a Lifetime
By Suze Orman
Retirement today is more complex than ever before. Without a clear-cut path to manage the money you’ve saved, you may feel like you’re all on your own. Suze Orman has been dispensing actionable advice for years to people seeking financial security. Here she gives readers the no-nonsense advice and practical tools to plan wisely for your retirement in today’s ever-changing landscape. You’ll find new rules for downsizing, spending wisely, delaying Social Security benefits, and more — starting where you are now. She can guide you on how to let go of regret and fear.
Shrubs and Hedges: Discover, Grow, and Care for the World’s Most Popular Plants
By Eva Monheim
A practical, ordinary person’s guide to choosing, planting and caring for the world’s most popular plants. These workhorse plants have much to offer. They mask foundations, delineate property lines, increase privacy, stabilize soils, provide food for wildlife, and add beauty and interest to the landscape. This book delivers the know-how to grow beautiful, healthy shrubs. Drawing on her decades of experience in the plant-care and landscape industries, horticulture educator Eva Monheim advises on shrub selection and care by offering advice on how to pick the best shrubs for your growing conditions and step-by-step instructions for making more shrubs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.