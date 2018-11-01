Each year, the Central Texas Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) honors community members and businesses who exude a spirit of giving.
For Paige Corley, chair of this year’s National Philanthropy Day luncheon, this event not only celebrates the honorees and the impact they’ve had on Central Texas, but it also inspires attendees to get involved themselves and make a difference in the community.
“There are so many people who contribute much of their time, talent and resources to making an impact for our community,” she said. “It’s an honor to be able to recognize them on this day. Everyone’s passion is very inspiring. I think it takes all of us coming together, supporting the work we are most passionate about, to make our community the best place to live, work and play.”
The following individuals, groups and businesses will be recognized at a Nov. 15 luncheon held in The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum.
Jim and Debbie Sartain
Philanthropists of the Year
Sartain is a well-known name in the Waco community, especially in the world of Baylor University.
Jim and Debbie Sartain provided key support for the construction of McLane Stadium — a space that has transformed the Waco community by offering not just a place to play football, but with the Baylor Club it’s a place for family and friends to gather for lunch, for business associates to meet, and for community organizations to hold fundraisers and events.
The Sartains were also integral in the construction of the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, and support several scholarship funds at Baylor.
“The impact of scholarships on the lives of students is immeasurable,” said Charles Walter, director of the Mayborn Museum and president of Waco Mammoth Foundation, in his nomination letter. “It opens doors to intellectual and spiritual discovery, to deeper knowledge, and to greater dreams and to the courage to follow those dreams. A gift to student scholarships is a gift that can change a life.”
The Sartains’ support of the Waco community does not end with Baylor. Debbie’s involvement with the Waco Mammoth Foundation helped the site gain status as a national park. She serves on the board of directors for the Cameron Park Zoo, the Waco Mammoth Foundation, and the Texas Museum and Halls of Fame Foundation. Jim serves on the board of directors for the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
They give to several nonprofits, including Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Talitha Koum Institute and the American Heart Association. By opening their hearts and donating to so many worthy causes, the Sartains have inspired others to do the same.
“Giving without wanting recognition is the most sincere form of giving I know,” said friend Nancy Goodnight. “Debbie and Jim do exactly that, having been strong and generous, yet quiet, contributors to our Central Texas community for many years.”
John F. Sheehy Jr.
Lifetime Achievement Award
John F. Sheehy Jr., a Waco native and well-known attorney, passed away in April, but his legacy lives on through his family, his friends and his generous donations to the community.
A longtime supporter of Providence Health Center, Sheehy led an extremely successful building campaign when the hospital moved from Colcord Avenue to State Highway 6 in the 1980s, ensuring the new facility was equipped with state-of-the-art medical devices.
According to award nominator Terry Stevens, member and past-chair of the Providence Foundation Board, this initial campaign later led to the creation of an annual donor campaign known as the Providence Founders Society. Today, the Founders Society has approximately 200 members who contribute annually to the hospital.
In addition to the Founders Society, Sheehy helped form the Providence Foundation alongside former CEO Kent Keahey. The foundation raises funds for urgently needed medical equipment and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. He also served on the Providence board of trustees and was appointed chair of the Foundation Grant Committee, which awarded over $20 million in grant funds during his 25-year tenure.
Sheehy was not only generous with his money, but also with his time and talents. Stevens remembers Sheehy providing legal advice, negotiation contracts, and advising on real estate matters pro bono to the Waco Industrial Foundation for over 50 years.
As if his generous personal donations were not enough, Sheehy encouraged friends, family and associates to also give of their time and resources. This humble servant is remembered as a mentor, friend and patron to many.
“He never wanted any recognition for his contributions,” Stevens said in his nomination. “He saw it as his duty as a citizen of Waco to be generous with his time and talents, and he encouraged many others to be involved.”
Two of Sheehy’s children — Vicki Smith and John “Trip” Sheehy III — will accept the posthumous award on behalf of their father.
Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo
Outstanding Community Service Organization
The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has been a fall staple in Waco for 66 years. Every year, the community watches with excitement as trucks roll in and unload booths, games, livestock and more in what seems like record time.
And every year, after 10 days of food, fun and entertainment, those trucks roll out of town in the blink of an eye, not to return until the next year.
We’re all familiar with what goes on at the HOT Fair & Rodeo, but what about the other 50 weeks of the year? Many people don’t know that the fair awards nearly $150,000 in academic scholarships annually, in addition to providing a $12 million annual economic impact to the community from the event itself.
This organization understands the importance of philanthropy and generosity, being a nonprofit itself. It has 23 committees that are comprised of over 500 volunteers, all working throughout the year to raise money for the scholarships. For example, the South 40 Committee hosts a two-day championship fishing tournament and outdoor expo in March. The Continuing Education Committee raises over $50,000 annually through a variety of fundraisers, and the Calf Scramble Committee donates approximately $40,000 per year to fund youth animal projects.
Recipients of these scholarships also understand the importance of giving back. Each year, the organization receives calls and emails from past participants who want to come back and serve on a committee themselves or donate their time and resources to the cause.
Over the past 65 years, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo has provided more than $3 million in scholarship funds, as well as a permanent place in hearts and memories.
Bowen Family Foundation
Outstanding Foundation
The Bowen Family Foundation is only 6 years old, but the Bowen family has been fundraising for the community for the past 20 years through the Bowen MusicFest. Throughout those 20 years, the family has raised over $2.5 million which is distributed to local non-profits.
They are grateful to have the opportunity to impact others, and have no plans of stopping any time soon.
“The Bowen Family Foundation has been fortunate enough to help several organizations keep their doors open over the years, in addition to having the pleasure of changing the lives of individuals, big or small,” said Jill Bowen Goss, who runs the foundation. “For example, we made a donation to a local family who was struggling to find funds to help their daughter, who suffered from diabetes. The help we were able to provide by way of a therapy dog changed the trajectory of their daughter’s life.”
Over the past several years, the foundation has donated to the Salvation Army, the Boys and Girls Club of Waco, the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) at Baylor Scott & White — Hillcrest and Brazos Higher Education, among many others. It also supported the city of West after the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion and donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund last year.
Many foundation board members also serve on other local non-profit boards, including CASA, Inspiracion (formerly known as Avance Waco) and the Boys and Girls Club of Waco.
“Through our gifts of all sizes, we are proud of the impact we are able to have to improve lives throughout our community,” Goss said. “We are honored to be considered for this recognition as we know how much great work has been done and continues to be done in our community.”
Ann Owen
Outstanding Fundraising Professional
Ann Owen is no stranger to fundraising, but she never originally intended to make it a career.
“I had volunteered for several fundraising events such as the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball and Relay for Life, and had also helped with events as a member of the Junior League,” she said. “Through those experiences, I saw firsthand how vital fundraising is to nonprofit organizations. When an opportunity arose at the Girls Scouts to become a professional fundraiser, I took a risk — and the rest is history!”
Owen has been a professional fundraiser for over 20 years. Following her time as fund development and finance director of the Girl Scouts, and later as vice president of regional development and grants, she was named the first development director for the Waco Symphony Association and Waco Symphony Foundation in 2008.
In 2014, she became the development director for Caritas of Waco — coordinating events such as the annual Feast of Caring Soup Cook-off. Her leadership led to the honor of being named assistant executive director for Caritas earlier this year — retaining her development responsibilities while also overseeing the organization’s financial affairs.
One of her proudest fundraising moments was when she and her husband co-chaired the 1999 Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball.
“Cancer had affected our family with the loss of my father-in-law a few years earlier, and it was very personal to both of us,” she said. “At Caritas, I am most proud of the grants we have received to fund expenses for our clients who wish to further their education. It not only improves their chances for more sustainable employment and a better life, but also serves as an example for those who have children, as they see their parents succeed and how important it is to continue your education.”
Owen herself has set an example for her adult children, who now give back to the community through volunteer service and the monetary support of non-profits. This award is special to her, and, staying true to her selfless spirit, she wants to share it with all those who have given alongside her throughout the years.
“I am so honored, as I was chosen by a group of my peers,” she said. “The professional fundraisers in the Central Texas Chapter of AFP are very supportive of each other and all dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community. I am incredibly proud to be associated with this group and feel as though I am really accepting the award as a representative of the members of our chapter.”
Texas First State Bank
Outstanding Philanthropic Business/Corporation
Texas First State Bank is committed to making Central Texas a community that thrives, and it achieves that by supporting over 40 local organizations, including Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Brazos Education Foundation, the YMCA of Central Texas, United Way of Waco, and more, such as Food for Families, which benefits area pantries.
Most recently, the bank is partnering with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce to support Leading Waco Women — a conference that provides a platform for women leaders in Waco to have open dialogues and create mentorships.
“We wanted to recognize the great impact and influence of women in leadership in the Central Texas area,” President Rodney Kroll said. “Business owners, educators, attorneys, board members — key leaders across every industry. This has long been, and will continue to be, an important focus for us and one that we are thrilled to champion.”
The bank also highly encourages its employees to volunteer — with Kroll himself setting an example by serving as a member or board representative for 10 local organizations.
“For over 100 years, Texas First State Bank has been devoted to helping neighbors and building communities,” Kroll said. “A lot in the world has changed in the last 100 years, but the importance of those values hasn’t changed. We still believe in neighbors helping neighbors and working together to build a better community. It starts with simply caring about people and deciding to do something about it.”
When asked about receiving this award, Kroll said, “It is most gratifying to be noticed for doing something that you love to do anyway. Building a better community and caring for those that occasionally need a helping hand is a lifestyle choice — and part of the fabric of Texas First State Bank. To be recognized for that is both an honor and a privilege, and we are most appreciative of this award.”
Debbie Luce
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
Debbie Luce has been highly involved in the community over the years, serving on several non-profit boards, so it was natural for her to become involved in fundraisers.
Cheryl Allen, director of program advancement for VOICE, first worked with Luce when they served as co-chairs of the Junior League of Waco’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. Allen said in her nomination that she has had the pleasure of working alongside Luce several more times since then and cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award.
“Debbie is a highly respected member of the community and a much sought-after volunteer,” Allen said. “She generously gives of her time and money to make a difference in the lives of others, particularly children. She is willing to do what is needed to help worth non-profits reach their goals, whether it be chairing a major event or stuffing envelopes.”
Luce gives her all to each event she is involved in, but there are two that really stick out to her.
“One of my most extensive fundraising efforts was co-chairing the Junior League of Waco’s Charity Ball, which at the time was the largest fundraiser in Waco,” she said. “I am currently co-chairing Waco ISD’s H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff for the 13th year — an event that has raised over $1 million for WISD schools.”
She is also involved in the Compassion Ministries “Giving Thanks, Giving Hope” banquet and The Bunny Brunch, which benefits VOICE, an organization for which she also serves as a member of the Advisory Council.
“I don’t think any of us volunteer for recognition, but for being able to benefit our community,” Luce said. “That being said, it is wonderful to know others appreciate your efforts, and it is such an honor to be awarded Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.”
Hannah Klepper
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy
Hannah Klepper’s interest in helping others began as a young girl, when her sister was diagnosed with a rare, unnamed disease. Helping care for her sister ignited a spark in Hannah to serve.
Last year, she individually raised and donated $5,000 for the CAST for Kids Foundation from a small, handcrafted jewelry business she began.
“I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself, and fundraising allows me to do that,” she said. “I like helping people see there is still good in this world. My biggest accomplishment would be helping with CAST for Kids.
“It not only has a special place in my heart because of my younger sister, but to be able to see so many kids forget that they are in a wheelchair and just be kids for a day is the best part.”
According to its website, CAST, which stands for Catch a Special Thrill, is a public charity formed in 1991 to join volunteers who love to fish with children who have special needs and disadvantages for a day of fishing in the outdoors.
Hannah was instrumental in organizing a CAST event in Waco — helping with everything from set-up and table design for the gala to securing door prizes and auction items. She spent one-on-one time with the children during the fishing event, helping them cast and celebrating the experience with them. She also raised an addition $1,000 from her jewelry sales the night of the gala.
Hannah has developed a heart for philanthropy and is excited to continue her work
“This award means so much to me and my family,” she said. “I never dreamed in a million years I would receive an award for something I found to be a blessing — being able to come home and to know that I have helped so many people and touched their lives in ways I didn’t even know was possible.
“I hope that through this award I can inspire people to get out in their community and help no matter how small or big the task is, because there is always someone in need of help.”
Philanthropy Day Luncheon
When, where: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.
Information: Email Paige.Corley@ascension.org.